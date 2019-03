PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 25-18, 25-10 over Kankakee Bishop McNamara

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-18, 25-10 over Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the semifinals of the IESA Class 3A Clifton J.L. Nash Regional on Saturday.

The top-seeded Panthers will face No. 2-seeded Herscher Limestone in the regional title match at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 25-18, 25-10

At Clifton

For PBL (14-2), kills: Gracelyn Greenburg 6, Trixie Johnson 3, Losa Suaava, Averi Garrett; aces: Araya Stack 4, Emily Robidoux 3, Suaava, Cadence Jones; sets: Stack 13, Suaava 5, Kate Wilson 5, Johnson 2; points: Robidoux 14, Stack 12, Jones 10, Suaava 6, Wilson 5, Johnson 3; passing points: Stack 40, Jones 29, Johnson 23, Garrett 14, Robidoux 11, Wilson 9, Greenburg 4, Suaava 3, Hope Watts.

IESA Class 3A

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY REGIONAL

SATURDAY, March 2

Game 1 — Macon Meridian def. GCMS 25-13, 25-23

Game 2 — Warrensburg-Latham def. Argenta-Oreana 25-17, 25-20

Game 3 — Maroa-Forsyth def. Monticello 25-18, 25-14

TUESDAY, March 5

Game 4 — No. 1 Tolono Unity vs. No. 5 Meridian, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 — No. 2 Warrensburg-Latham vs. No. 3 Maroa-Forsyth, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 7

Game 6 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.



CLIFTON NASH REGIONAL

SATURDAY, March 2

Game 1 — Kankakee Bishop McNamara def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-22, 17-25, 25-19

Game 2 — Clifton J.L. Nash def. Iroquois West 25-15, 25-18

Game 3 — PBL def. McNamara 25-18, 25-10

Game 4 — Herscher Limestone def. Nash 25-21, 25-22

TUESDAY, March 5

Game 5 — No. 1 PBL vs. No. 2 Limestone, 5:30 p.m.