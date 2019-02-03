Three GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers earn IESA Class A state meet berth

COAL CITY -- Three Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestlers earned a trip to the IESA Class A state meet.

Carson Maxey finished third in the 90-pound bracket at Saturday's Coal City Sectional while Aiden Sancken (135 pounds) and Shawn Schlickman (75 pounds) each placed third as well.

The wrestlers will compete in the state meet at the Convocation Center in DeKalb on March 8-9.

IESA Class A

COAL CITY SECTIONAL

65 pounds -- 1. Brody Widlowski (Coal City); 2. Jacob Mosier (Ridgeview); 3. Aidan Scholwin (Pontiac); 4. Culan Lindemuth (Coal City).

70 pounds -- 1. Danny Tay (Ridgeview); Brady Mouser (LeRoy); 3. Noah Houston (Coal City); 4. Tristan Wandless (Wilmington).

75 pounds -- 1. Brock Finch (Coal City); 2. Micah Spinazzola (Peotone); 3. Shawn Schlickman (GCMSF); 4. Finn Tornga (Sandwich).

80 pounds -- 1. Brant Widlowski (Coal City); 2. Miles Corder (Sandwich); 3. Landon Westenfeld (Manteno); 4. Kadin Kern (Sandwich).

85 pounds -- 1. Braydon Campbell (Ridgeview); 2. Gage Poyner (Clifton Nash); 3. Samuel Belger (Braidwood Reed-Custer); 4. Ian Kreske (Peotone).

90 pounds -- 1. Landon Dooley (Wilmington); 2. Landin Benson (Coal City); 3. Carson Maxey (GCMSF); 4. Payton Campbell (Ridgeview).

95 pounds -- 1. Mataeo Blessing (Coal City); 2. Tino Izzi (Peotone); 3. A.J. Frescura (Channahon); 4. Blake Dillon (Coal City).

100 pounds -- 1. Derek Carlson (Coal City); 2. Landon Markle (Reed-Custer); 3. Nathan Bajic (Manteno); 4. Donavan Lewis (Prairie Central).

105 pounds -- 1. Jack Poyner (Coal City); 2. Asher Hamby (Seneca); 3. Trenton Ziman (Manteno); 4. Corey Grotenhuis (Peotone).

112 pounds -- 1. Marco Spinazzola (Peotone); 2. Hunter Whalen (LeRoy); 3. Liam Correa (Sandwich); 4. Jeremy Zimmer (Manteno).

119 pounds -- 1. Seven Tornga (Sandwich); 2. Caden Travis (Prairie Central); 3. Coleton Elliott (Coal City); 4. Hunter Hull (Nash).

126 pounds -- 1. Rex Pfeifer (Reed-Custer); 2. Norbert Guzik (Lisle); 3. Braiden Young (Coal City); 4. Nolan Bobee (Sandwich).

135 pounds -- 1. Damian Bailey (Nash); 2. Ethan Conaty (LeRoy); 3. Aiden Sancken (GCMSF); 4. Zack Cieslak (Reed-Custer).

145 pounds -- 1. Andrew McDormand (Pontiac); 2. Tyson Brent (LeRoy); 3. Joey Breneman (Coal City); 4. Garron Perzee (Nash).

155 pounds -- 1. Rudy Moser (Prairie Central); 2. John Aylward (Reed-Custer); 3. Bryce Decker (Sandwich); 4. Gabe Johnson (Lisle).

167 pounds -- 1. Drake Dearth (Coal City); 2. Connor Steidinger (Prairie Central); 3. Bryce Lowell (Channahon); 4. Caleb Knauer (Prairie Central).

185 pounds -- 1. Mateo Casillas (Pontiac); 2. Mike Gonzalez (Coal City); 3. Andrew Harrelson (Plano); 4. Noah Gomez (Nash).

215 pounds -- 1. Kody Marschner (Reed-Custer); 2. Alex Diaz (Plano); 3. Eliyas Peray (Plano); 4. Alex Cardenas (Peotone).

275 pounds -- 1. Gunnar Berg (Reed-Custer); 2. August Osborn (LeRoy) 3. Chris Castaneda (Plano); 4. Aidan Hoffman (Reed-Custer).