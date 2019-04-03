Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

GCMS seventh-grade volleyball ends season in sectionals with loss to Tri-Valley

Mon, 03/04/2019 - 9:45pm | The Ford County Record
MACKINAW -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-19 to Tri-Valley in the IESA Class 3A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional on Monday.
 
With the loss, GCMS ended its 2019 season with a record of 18-4.
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Volleyball, Sports

