GCMS seventh-grade volleyball ends season in sectionals with loss to Tri-Valley
Mon, 03/04/2019 - 9:45pm
The Ford County Record
MACKINAW -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-19 to Tri-Valley in the IESA Class 3A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional on Monday.
With the loss, GCMS ended its 2019 season with a record of 18-4.
