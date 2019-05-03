Falcons’ historic run continues with 52-37 win in IHSA Class 2A super-sectional over Pleasant Plains

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley celebrate their victory in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

SPRINGFIELD — Connor Birky was the face of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball on Tuesday night.

Not in the sense that he was superior to the rest of the Falcons, though he led all scorers with 17 points in a Class 2A super-sectional game versus Pleasant Plains.

More so because the senior guard displayed seven stitches in his chin, swollen skin around his left eye and a bum ankle.

“I’m just having some bad luck lately,” Birky said. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

As many hard knocks as GCMS’ hardwood crew might take, it fights back with more powerful blows.

The Falcons handed the Cardinals enough of those to book the program’s first-ever trip to the state semifinals.

Swarming, physical defense, plus a third-quarter scoring surge, equaled a 52-37 triumph for GCMS in front of a near-capacity crowd at The Recreation and Athletic Center on the the University of Illinois-Springfield campus, as well as the school’s second state appearance of the 2018-19 academic year.

Winners of 31 consecutive games, the Falcons (32-2) follow in the footsteps of the GCMS football team that won a 2A state title the day after Thanksgiving at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Unlike Mike Allen’s program, which won the same state championship in 2017, coach Ryan Tompkins’ hoopsters stand alone in the school record book.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Birky said.

“Once football won state the first year and then the second year, I was like, ‘All right, we’ve got to go in basketball this year,’ and that’s what we did.”

Neither GCMS nor Pleasant Plains (24-10) could get anything going offensively in the opening eight minutes, with the Falcons squeezing out a 5-4 advantage. Things weren’t all that much different in the second period, as GCMS headed to halftime up 18-9.

“We felt good about the shots we were getting. We just weren’t getting many to drop,” said Tompkins, in his 17th season leading the Falcons. “And that’s a credit to (Cardinals) Coach (Kyle) Weber and his guys. They really make it tough in the paint.”

Neither GCMS senior forwards Ryland Holt nor Bryce Barnes had much success early on with their power game inside, combining for six first-half points.

But the door wasn’t at all open for Pleasant Plains’ big boys — 6-foot-6 Joel Niermann, 6-7 Chase Schmitt and 6-4 Nick Savage.

Niermann had the lone field goal among that trio prior to intermission. It was his only one of the night, with Barnes draped all over Niermann prior to the latter fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a guy who was the only freshman we had up four years ago, and he’s just been steady, steady, steady,” Tompkins said of Barnes. “He showed a lot of leadership (Tuesday).”

Then there was Holt throwing down some massive blocks. At one point, he felled the Cardinals’ Corgan Greer with a single-handed swat, essentially dragging Greer to the floor by palming the ball.

“Bryce took the brunt of it, and I just got lucky and got the stats on it,” said Holt, who compiled 12 points in support of Birky.

“They’re full of freak athletes,” added Weber, whose team received 14 points from Justin Guernsey and nine from Savage. “They have those college football players, college basketball players, and their strength and athleticism (was) just a little too much for us.”

With stout defense in place, the Falcons finally took flight in the third quarter.

That was when Birky notched 10 of his points and GCMS outscored Plains 19-10 to take a commanding 37-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We knew Pleasant Plains was keying on Bryce and Ryland in the middle,” Birky said. “I was fortunate enough to find the ball in open spots and knock down shots.”

The Cardinals fired off a 12-1 fourth-quarter run to pull within seven points, but Weber felt his pupils had to expend too much energy in this stretch, and GCMS eventually buckled down to seal the historic result.

“It’s an honor for us coaches to be a part of this, because it is their journey,” Tompkins said. “So far, they’ve made the most of it.”

The Falcons’ next opportunity to continue that trend comes at 7:15 p.m. Friday against Nashville (34-2) at Peoria’s Carver Arena.

Both programs involved finished within The Associated Press’ Class 2A top three for the regular season — GCMS at No. 3 and Nashville at No. 1.

What better way for the Falcons to stake their claim as the best of 2A than going through its top-ranked team, with two-time defending 2A state champion Chicago Orr looming as a possible opponent for Saturday night’s state championship game?

“We’re going to try to play the underdog a little bit,” Holt said. “We’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder, for sure.”

GCMS 52, Pleasant Plains 37

GCMS

Barnes 8, Birky 17, Holt 12, Short 4, Freehill 5, C. Bleich 4, Hood 2. Total 52.

PLEASANT PLAINS

Bartos 4, Guernsey 14, Niermann 2, Savage 9, Williams 6, Marshall 2. Total 37.

GCMS 5 13 19 15 —52

Plains 4 5 10 18 —37

Three-pointers: GCMS 5 (Birky 3, Freehill, Holt); Pleasant Plains 4 (Williams 2, Guernsey, Savage).

