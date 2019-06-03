IHSA Class 2A boys basketball state notebook: GCMS seniors enjoying successful season, careers

PEORIA -- Prior to signing his letter of intent to play NCAA Division II basketball for Minnesota State-Mankato on a full scholarship, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior forward Ryland Holt received offers from three Division I and 16 Division II schools.

Once upon a time, however, Holt was not even a starter on GCMS's seventh-grade team. He was, according to GCMS High School head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins, the "seventh or eighth man."

"He did not play a whole lot. Then as an eighth-grader, he started to play more, and he's continued to grow and develop," Tompkins said. "Ryland kept growing and getting a little bit better. He never gave up on it and just kept working, and when he got his opportunity, he made the most of it. It's a great story."

Holt would score 13 points for GCMS's eighth-grade team in the first round of the 2015 IESA Class 3A state tournament. Those Falcons, and the seventh-grade team in 2014, each finished third in an IESA state tournament.

Their eighth-grade tournament was played in the same place -- Tolono Unity -- in which this year's GCMS varsity high school team won the consolidated school's first ever sectional championship the Friday before the state tournament.

With the Falcons victory on Tuesday, March 5, over Pleasant Plains in the IHSA Class 2A Springfield Super-sectional -- in which Holt had 12 points, surpassing the 1,000-point career mark in the process, and 17 rebounds -- the nine seniors who were on that eighth-grade team in 2015 once again earned their way into the final four of a state tournament. It is the first state semifinal berth in GCMS/Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley High School history.

“This is so much better,” Holt said after Tuesday's super-sectional game. “To do it in high school and do it with the same guys is amazing for us.”

“This year, we want to get a little better than third place,” added senior guard Connor Birky, who had eight points in the 2015 IESA Class 3A eighth-grade third-place game, after Tuesday's contest.

GCMS senior guard/forward Bryce Barnes, who also had eight points in the 2015 third-place game, has been the Falcons' lone four-year varsity player at the high school level.

“This year, we’re hoping for a little bit better, but just to make it is incredible,” added after Tuesday's super-sectional game. “Illinois has got incredible basketball teams, and our first game is definitely going to be a tough one, so whoever we face, we’re going to be ready, they’re going to be ready, and it’s going to be one heck of a battle.”

With fellow then-sophomores Holt and Ben Freehill joining Barnes for the 2016-17 season, the Falcons finished a 22-9 campaign with a 43-40 regional championship game loss to Ford County rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda on their home court, which was filled to capacity.

"I think at that time, we were, to a degree, a little star struck by all that, but I think that helped us," Tompkins said. "Continuing to have big games this year with having big games this year with big crowds and big atmospheres really have kind of helped prepare us for big games like (the super-sectional game). I think those kind of experiences, as a whole, have helped the group come along."

Then-juniors Connor Birky, Caleb Bleich and Nathan Garard, among other then-juniors, joined the varsity roster in 2017-18 as GCMS, after the football team won the first of its back-to-back state championships in the fall of 2017, went 25-4 and won the Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season title before losing to Monticello in the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional title game.

"Mentally and emotionally, they have really growed and matured over their four years, as a lot of high school kids do," Tompkins said. "They've just gotten better and better from that standpoint."

After the GCMS football team won another state championship in 2018 with its second consecutive 14-0 record, some of the football players -- including Holt, Barnes and Garard -- helped the Falcons' basketball team win 74-63 in the fifth-place game of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament over LeRoy the next day.

The year prior, those players played two games in the Thanksgiving tourney the day after winning the 2017 state football title.

"They just went right back to it. That was a really cool thing to watch and be a part of as a fan," Tompkins said. "It's a testament to the kids and their competitive nature. They were a little bit sore this year -- I think the postseason was a little bit of a physical grind (than in 2017) because of the juggernaut of teams they had to go through (en route) to winning second state championship. There were some bumps and bruises, but you could kind of see that they wanted to get out there and play and get back to competing. I think there are situations where some people wouldn't have done it, but it was very hard to keep these guys from wanting to play."

GCMS's victory over LeRoy started a 31-game winning streak going into Friday's 2A state semifinal game against Nashville (34-2), which will be played at 7:15 p.m. at Peoria's Carver Arena.

“It’s incredible. We’ve dreamed about this all season,” Barnes said. “We did it in football, and now we’re doing it in basketball. It’s awesome.”

If the boys basketball team wins on Friday and in Saturday's state championship game, GCMS will become the first school to win a state championship in football and boys basketball during the same school year since Maroa-Forsyth pulled off the rare feat in 2006-07.

"It's crazy," Tompkins said. "It's something you've got to kind of sit back and enjoy a little bit because it's pretty wild."

Seniors Chris Hood, Birky and Bleich guided the Falcons to a 1-2 start to the 2018-19 season while some of their fellow seniors were still playing football. GCMS played those three games on back-to-back-to-back days with a seven-man roster that included four junior varsity players.

"They did a tremendous job as far as leadership goes in those first few games," Tompkins said. "We've had some freshmen and sophomores step up and play well. It was exciting."

The football team was not the only squad from GCMS High School that had a successful fall season.

Birky helped lead the GCMS boys golf team to its first-ever regional championship while Bleich played a key role for a Fisher/GCMS soccer coop team that went 17-3-1, setting a school record for most wins in the process.

Tompkins credited Mike Allen, GCMS High School's athletic director and head football coach, for the success that the school's athletic programs had so far this season.

"He and I have talked continuously throughout this whole thing. He's done a great job of creating the culture here at the school and encouraging multi-sport athletes," Tompkins said. "Because of that, you get situations like this where you've got a good group of athletes. contributed in a lot of ways. We're looking forward to a great spring, too, because we have a lot of great athletes who are not just doing one or two sports and contributing in a lot of ways."

Birky contributed 10 third-quarter points en route to finishing with a game-high 17 points in Tuesday's super-sectional game against Pleasant Plains despite tweaking an ankle during the game and requiring seven stitches for his chin after the 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola and gaining a black eye in the sectional title game against Bloomington Central Catholic.

"In the second half, he had those three things against him, but he still stepped up and made some big shots for us," Tompkins said. "We think that we do a pretty good job on the defensive end, and he has been a big part of why we've been able to have great team defense."

After the state tournament, Birky will play college basketball at Hesston College in Kansas.

"He is a kid who has just steadily worked at it," Tompkins said. "He's a tremendous shooter. This past year, he spent a lot of time making himself a little bit quicker and stronger. Probably his greatest growth has been his ability on the defensive end."

Birky was up and walking on Wednesday, but left out of practice for precautionary reasons.

"Our trainer, Tim Leonard, had done a great job in the past 24 hours of icing (the ankle) and keeping it elevated," Tompkins said. "He's moving around a little better."

Barnes had eight points against Pleasant Plains. On defense, he held the Cardinals' 6-foot-6 forward, Joel Niermann, to two points.

Barnes also stole the ball from BCC's point guard, Luke Yoder, in the sectional title game, which led to a game-sealing fastbreak layup with less than half a minute remaining.

"He did a great job on Yoder," Tompkins said. "The best thing about him is his versatility. He can guard any position."

Barnes tallied the game-winning three-point play with 15.5 seconds left in the HOIC Tournament championship game last January against El Paso-Gridley, which GCMS won 40-36 to capture its first HOIC Tournament title since 2007.

"He finds the ball," Tompkins said. "He had some big plays for us down the stretch."

Barnes signed his letter of intent last January to play football for the University of Illinois as a preferred walk-on.

"He has really helped change the mindset and really started to do some strong things here for us culturally. He's a very unselfish kid."

Though GCMS's basketball team does not have any official captains, Tompkins pointed to Barnes and Holt as the team's unofficial leaders.

"Bryce is one of the best leaders I've ever been around as a player or coach," Tompkins said. "Bryce is a vocal leader. Ryland has really grown into that as the season has progressed, but both also work hard. They are in the weight room all the time in the offseason. Bryce is usually the one who steps up and says (things). He's the guy that people look to. I think it was that way in football as well."

Barnes' clutch plays were part of a familiar plot for GCMS games, as three of its wins came via overtime.

"It's a big part of it. The guys have been very successful. I think you can count on your index finger how many games they lost in youth football and then winning those championships, and then carrying it on to basketball. I think they thrive in the heat of things," Tompkins said. "That's a cool thing. It's an intangible that's hard to teach, but they really like to compete and they like the moment when the game is at the white-knuckle time for a lot of people. They thrive in that."

One of those overtime wins was against Cissna Park, which will play in the Class 1A state tournament semifinals against Moweaqua Central A&M at 11 a.m. Friday at Carver Arena. The Falcons defeated the Timberwolves 48-41 on Jan. 15 in front of a crowd that filled the bleachers in the Cissna Park stands before the junior varsity game started, according to Tompkins.

"With us playing in such a big conference, it's hard to find nonconference games to fit in, so that was a perfect opportunity. We knew both teams had high expectations," Tompkins said. "It's a game that could have went either way. Both teams played pretty well. (Cissna Park coach Kevin) Long and I talked about how we both would benefit from that game, and I think you can kind of see that with both teams making the final four in their respective classes."

Barnes and Freehill, GCMS's starting point guard, lead an offense that has committed only 11 turnovers per game and in which all five starters are averaging at least two assists per game.

"As a team, that's what we stress offensively -- find the open guy and make plays. They're willing to make that extra pass. Ben and Bryce will both bring it out at different time," Tompkins said. "They're aggressive, but make good decisions. Their assist-to-turnover ratio is very positive.

Freehill signed a letter of intent to be a walk-on for Oklahoma State University's football team next fall.

"Ben has been playing his best basketball in this last three weeks of the season, especially in the postseason. He's a very smart player. He's more than capable offensively. He finds guys. He's a very heady player. It's good to have that high IQ out there."

Bleich, who had four points in the super-sectional game, is GCMS's lone first-year starter this year.

"He just came out of the gate with a very aggressive mindset," Tompkins said. "He's a tremendous defensive player. He's a great athlete. Offensively, he's been able to really step up in some big moments throughout the course of the season when we needed him to."

Bleich earned all-tournament honors as GCMS claimed first place in last December's Sages Holiday Hoopla in Monticello.

"He just kept working and really came into the summer with the mindset of determination to get out there and contribute and show what he has, and he has taken the biggest advantage of that," Tompkins said.

GCMS senior forward Lane Short also had four points in the super-sectional game. In GCMS's win over BCC, Short provided a spark off the bench by scoring eight points en route to a game-total 10 points.

"He just continues with it and has had some of the biggest moments of his career over the last two weeks," Tompkins said. "He just brings a ton of energy. He's a 110-percent guy. It's exciting to watch him."

Fellow senior Nathan Garard was the quarterback of GCMS's state-champion football teams. Like Short, who will play football for Eureka College, the three-sport athlete Garard has provided some sparks off the bench this season, according to Tompkins.

"He brings great leadership," Tompkins said. "He was our sixth man last year and has continued with that role and gotten better. His statistical numbers have all improved from last season to this season. He's been a great asset as a perimeter player."

Josh Bleich is another senior on the basketball who will play college sports, as he signed his letter of intent to play football for McKendree University. He is one of nine Falcons planning on playing college athletics.

"It has been a remarkable group," Tompkins said. "These guys, as a whole, have put a ton of time in the weight room. You can't say enough about how important their weight and strength training has been. They're very unselfish. They play very well together out there. They share (the ball) and find the open man, and that's best part of them.

"They're very unselfish. They don't have personal agendas. They don't worry about how many points they scored that night. They honestly seem to just worry about the final score, and that's probably their greatest strength. The confidence they have is because of the trust they have with one another. If they don't have it going, they know somebody else is going to be there to pick it back up. We have that mentality in practice and through our preparation. The group is fun to be around. They don't have a jealousy component to them. They're excited. They want to do well. They're happy for each other when they do well as a team."

Something's gotta give

En route to reaching the state semifinals, top-ranked Nashville held all but five of its 2018-19 opponents to under 40 points.

The Hornets have held each of their last 16 opponents under that point total since defeating DuQuoin 67-52 on Jan. 11.

"There's no secret to it. We just try to stay in between (our opponents) and the basket. We're just trying to make people shoot over us and then rebound. If you can do that and give people only one shot, you've got a chance to play good defense," Nashville head coach Wayne Harre said.

"Your team has to buy into it. There's nothing glorious about playing on the defensive end, but you have to have success doing it. It's tough. You have to stay with it, but we've been lucky to have success with it."

Nashville won its DuQuoin Sectional championship game via 37-22 score over Alton Marquette before defeating Teutopolis 41-28 in the Carbondale Super-sectional.

"We know that Nashville is not one to give up too many points because of how well they defend and the tempo that they bring. We just have to worry about what we do," Tompkins said. "We have stress what we always stress. We've got to take care of the ball. You've got to defend and do your job on the defensive end, and you've got to fight for rebounds. Offensively, we'll try to push it if the opportunity is there, but (we'll stress) finding the open guy and making a play. That's how well approach it. It's a bigger floor, but we'll continue to do what we do. We just want to stay aggressive. That's kind of the mindset."

The Falcons have not been held to under 40 points in either of their games this season. They have been held under the 50-point mark only five times as their leading scorers, Holt, Barnes and Birky, go into the state tournament averaging 14.4, 14.1 and 12.6 points, respectively.

"They look pretty talented to me," Harre said. "They look like they can do a lot of different things. I know that they have some great athletes. When you have athletes that talented, that's going to be a tough deal to try to guard them. It might be one of those things where they're going to make shots and do their thing, and we'll see what happens. It'll be a real challenge for us. They're just such an unbelievably talented team, and they're coached really well."

While GCMS enters the state final tournament on a 31-game winning streak, Nashville has won its last 19 contests.

The Hornets started the 2018-19 season with a 15-0 start before losing 47-28 on Dec. 29 to Briarcrest Christian, a school based in Eads, Tennessee, that eventually won the the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Division II-AA state title last weekend.

"That was just an unbelievable team with their quickness and athletic ability, and they could have beat us by a lot worse," Harre said. "I thought we learned a lot from that. I thought we learned some stuff about ourselves."

After losing 31-29 on a last-second shot to Pinckneyville -- which lost to Alton Marquette in the DuQuoin Sectional semifinals -- Nashville turned around and defeated Effingham -- which reached a regional title game in Class -- by a score of 57-48 the following day in the Highland Shootout

"(The Pinckneyville contest) was a tough game. It's a big rivalry game," Harre said. "I was really concerned about how we would react, but they just bounced back and played. I thought that was a huge game for us. I thought we learned a lot from it."

Unlike GCMS, Harre has seen a state final, as he led the Hornets' girls basketball team to a state title in 2012-13.

His last year with girls basketball team was in 2014-15. Harre then became the boys' head coach in 2017-18 as he replaced longtime head coach Brad Weathers.

"He said, ' You need to try it. I think you'll like it.' I was a little gunshy. It's a big job here in Nashville," Harre said. "Basketball is probably the main sport here. The reason I took it is because the three assistants who were there with him are going to stay, and they have been tremendous. They're a big part of it. Without them, our success wouldn't be there. If I wanted to coach boys basketball at the place I graduated and live here, this was the chance, and I needed to take it, so I ended up doing it. It seems like it has worked out OK."

In Nashville's win over Teutopolis, Bryson Bultman and Carson Parker scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hornets,

"We've been balanced. Parker and Bultman have done most of the scoring for us, but we've got other guys who can make shots, and that's what's really helped us," Harre said. "Teutopolis just guarded us like crazy (in the super-sectionals) and we had some people step up and make some shots for us. That's what has really been a key for us. We're not lighting up the scoreboard. We're looking for our best shot. Sometimes, it's not the prettiest thing. We just try to take the best shot, and hopefully, when it's there, we'll make it."

Like Josh Bleich, Bultman is also going to McKendree University next school year as he signed a letter of intent to play for the men's basketball team. Bultman entered the state tournament averaging 14.6 points per game with 230 total rebound and 66 assists.

"He's our quarterback. He kind of controls the game and does a lot of different things for us," Harre said.

Parker, a junior, is also averaging 14.6 points per game with 216 rebounds and 47 assists.

"He does a lot of different things for us," Harre said. "He can drive the basket and shoot the ball a little bit."

Tanner Bergmann, a 6-foot-6 senior center, is averaging 5.4 points per game with 77 rebounds and five assists.

"He does a good job defending," Harre said. "He has really come along with his defense in the last part of the year and has done a good job rebounding for us."

Kelton Harre, a senior guard, is averaging 4.4 points per game with 68 rebounds and 19 assists.

"He's probabaly one of better defenders," Harre said. "He understands where he needs to be positioning-wise and also can shoot a little bit."

Junior point guard Tristin Hercules is averaging 4.5 points per game with 103 rebounds and 20 assists.

"He gives us a little quickness out there," Harre said. "He can help and get back and really does a good job of handling the ball and doing those small things for us."

Terry Pelczynski, a 6-foot-6 junior forward/center, is averaging 4.4 points per game with 36 rebounds and five assists.

"He can shoot a little bit," Harre said. "He gives us some size."

Matt Anderson, a junior 6-foot-3 post player, is averaging 5.4 points per game with 77 rebounds and five assists.

"He's a strong player and does a good job rebounding for us," Harre said.

Welcome back

The IHSA Class 2A state tournament will feature the Associated Press's top-three ranked teams as Chicago Orr -- the second-ranked team and the two-time defending 2A state champions -- gets set to face Chicago Corliss in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal on Friday.

The Spartans enter the final four with a record of 23-11.

"We got out to slow start because we didn't have any cohesion," Orr head coach Louis Adams said. "They were just out there playing. Those guys haven't really been playing with each other, so it took a while to get our offense going. We had some good wins, some bad losses and some bad wins, but through it all, we became pretty good at the end of the season. We started to come around and get everybody on the same page. If we take care of our business, we'll be fine."

The winner of the Orr/Corliss game will face either GCMS or Nashville for the state championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The losers of the semifinal games will play for third place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

"I know we've got a tough road ahead," Adams said. "(We'll take it) one game at a time."

A few of Orr's players are being recruited by Division-I colleges.

Tujautae Williams has offers from Minnesota and DePaul, while UConn is among college offers on Sherif Kenney's table.

While Williams is averaging 13.6 points per game with 258 rebounds and 137 assists, Kenny is averaging 12.3 points per game with 99 rebounds and 74 assists.

"He could be one of the best players in the state," Adams said. "He's been sick a lot. Injuries bothered him a lot this year, but when we knew once we got his injuries down and he's feeling pretty good, he can be pretty special. He's very smart. He can handle the ball. He can dribble it. He can shoot it. He's got a full game."

Terry Williams III is averaging 11.3 per game -- including a 68-for-179 shooting effort from beyond the arc -- with 79 rebounds and 53 assists.

"He came in last year and gave us good minutes," Adams said. "He's a workaholic. He's shooting the ball really well. He's not taking bad shots. He's picking his spots and knocking the jump shot down."

Greg Outlaw, a 6-foot-4 guard who moved into the Orr district prior to the season, is averaging 13 points per game with 186 rebounds and 44 assists,

"I knew about him, but I didn't know he was that good," Adams said. "He's pretty good."

Michael Taylor is averaging 5.1 points per game with 124 rebounds and 28 assists.

"Mike Taylor is probably one of the best defensive players in the country," Adams said. "He can handle the basketball pretty good."

While Orr defeated the fourth-ranked 2A team in Chicago Leo via a 73-55 score in Tuesday's Joliet Central Super-sectional, Corliss won 60-45 over Manilus Bureau Valley in the DeKalb Super-sectional to earn the school's first-ever trip to the state final tournament.

"It still hasn't even registered," Corliss head coach Harvey Jones said. "Emotions are still running high. I haven't even slept."

Corliss's leading scorer, senior guard Dhashon Dyson, is a 1,000-point career scorer. He enters the state tournament averaging 19.3 points per game with 102 rebounds and 88 assists.

"He's got a very high IQ," Jones said. "He's gotten stronger this year. He's maturing. He's learning to score. He's learning to be an effective leader. He has a competitive edge. I think he's going to do well on the next level."

Leondre Townsen, a senior 6-foot-6 guard/forward, transferred to Corliss from Julian High School. He is averaging 14.6 points per game with 109 rebounds and 103 assists.

"He's grown stronger," Jones said. "He's matured a lot. He hadn't played in big games. Being over here has been some of the biggest games he's ever played in. He's understanding his decision making. He used to play up-and-down. He's learned to change. He's a slasher. He's very athletic and can defend."

Mark Lewis Jr., a two-year starting guard with Jones, is averaging 6.6 points per game with 51 rebounds and 83 assists.

"He's just a sound kid. He's a floor general," Jones said. "He has a very good IQ and a very good mid-range game. He's another player who's gotten stronger. He's very smart. He hustles. He's one of our energy hustle guys. He'll lay it out there for you. What he brings to the table is guidance. Sometimes, you need a guy to settle us down when we need to be settled down. He was a little erratic last year. This year, he's calmer, and that's needed when we get these comfortable leads -- we need someone to calm us down."

Jadon Williams, a junior power forward, is averaging 6.9 points per game with 129 rebounds and 37 assists.

"He's very competitive," Jones said. "He's had the bulk of our rebounds when we needed down the stretch. He defends well. He also is an energy guy. He is that guy who will go out there and protect his team. He'll help everyone. If you need help down there rebounding, he'll go rebound. He'll move some bodies for you. He has a very good mid-range game and loves to attack the basket."

Joseph Doyle, a 6-foot-10 senior center, is averaging 6.4 points per game with 246 rebounds and 261 assists.

"He's a rim protector," Jones said. "He has no problem getting in there for a lot of putbacks. He runs the floor well for a big fella. He can guard a guard. He doesn't mind coming out on a ball screen and switching to a guard. He's comfortable out there defending. For a 6-10 guy to get out there and defend a guard on a ball screen is pretty good."

Nashawn Townsen, a sophomore guard, is averaging 6.1 points per game with 38 rebounds and 81 assists.

"He's going to be one of the rising players in the next couple of years," Jones said. "He takes the biggest shots on the team. He's one of the smallest players, but he'll take all the big shots. He's not shy when it comes to big games. He's stepped up in a lot of big games."

Primarily, Corliss's defense is shaped in a 2-2-1 alignment.

"We're just confident in playing just good, solid defense at halfcourt," Jones said. "We don't want to waste fouls in the backcourt. We want to cut the court off and force things down and see if we can get the ball to the second- or third-best ballhandlers. We want it in their hands. It works out for us."

Corliss enters the state tournament with a 20-8 record after playing through the Chicago Public Conference, which includes the No. 1-ranked Class 4A team in Chicago Curie and the top-ranked 3A team in Morgan Park, along with Chicago Simeon, the No. 8-ranked 4A team, and Chicago Bogan.

Corliss defeated Simeon 74-71, but lost 90-84 to Morgan Park, 80-69 to Chicago Curie and 86-73 to Chicago Bogan.

"Being in the No. 1 conference in the state of Illinois and one of the best in the country prepares you for anything -- for non-conference state playoffs or city playoffs," Jones said. "Just being in this conference night-in and night-out, you see some of the top players in the class."

"Any night, you can get beat in any gym," added Adams, whose Orr team defeated Corliss 78-61 in a regular-season game played on Feb. 7.

Expecting a big crowd

If the near-capacity crowd at The Recreation and Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus is any indication, Bradley University’s home court should not have too many seats available for Friday.

“It was the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of,” Birky said. “It was a crazy atmosphere, and just awesome.”

"The community's been great. It's a blessing to work and coach here for a lot of reasons," Tompkins added. "The kids and the quality of parents these kids have makes our job a lot easier. They do work hard, and there's talent. Everybody likes to come see the dunks that Ryland (Holt) and Bryce (Barnes) have had over their career, but I think people really appreciate how they play as a group and how they play unselfishly. That's why you're going to get capacity crowds at venues like (the super-sectional at Springfield) and hopefully, we'll get a big one (at the state tournament)."

Tompkins is in his 17th year as head coach of GCMS's varsity boys basketball team. He enters the state tournament with a career record of 253-238 with the Falcons.

Tompkins went to Melvin-Sibley in his junior year, but the school, and Gibson City High School, consolidated in Tompkins' senior year in 1993-94.

"I probably, at that time, had no idea that I would be teaching and coaching here, but it has been a blessing to be a part of this community," Tompkins said.

When GCMS's football team was playing in last fall's 2A state championship at the University of Illinois's Memorial Stadium, Tompkins provided commentary for the Gibson City-based WGCY radio station.

Gary McCullough, the owner and general manager for WGCY, had "pretty much done every basketball and football game since 1983," according to Tompkins. Last summer, McCullough had a heart attack.

McCullough had since been diagnosed with colon cancer, but had the tumor removed, and attended the GCMS boys basketball team's 2A sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.

"He's doing well and improving, but he has pretty much had to stay home," Tompkins said.