Members of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team pose for a photo with their regional championship trophy won in Clifton on Tuesday, March 5.

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 over Herscher Limestone in the championship match of the IESA Class 3A Clifton J.L. Nash Regional on Tuesday, March 5.

This is the 10th time the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team has won a regional championship and the fourth consecutive year the team has won a regional title.

“We had to fight for this one. These kids just kept working all night long. Nothing seemed to come easy for us tonight, and we battled through some adversity early on in the match," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "I just kept telling them to believe in themselves and to have fun out there. We were so conservative early on, and we weren’t trusting each other. We have played together long enough now, that we know our positions, and we have to continue to trust that we are where we are supposed to be on coverage.

"I thought Limestone had a really nice team, and they gave us everything they had. It was a great match to watch, and I know there were some heart-stopping moments throughout for both teams. We celebrated Coach Harrison’s 50th birthday yesterday, and the two of us are getting too old for these close matches like this. Of course, we love every minute of it, or we wouldn’t be out here. I’m just really proud of these kids for sticking together and getting the job done. They played with a lot of heart down the stretch and I’m happy for them.”

In the first set, PBL came back from a 22-15 deficit to tie the set at 23-23 before Herscher pulled away with the 25-23 win.

"I was proud of the way we battled back at the end of that first set, and I told the girls that many times I’ve had teams lose game one of the regional final and come back to win," Vaughn said.

As game two started, the Panthers (15-2) once again faced a deficit at 11-3.

"We dug ourselves a huge hole and to be honest, it wasn’t looking good," Vaughn said.

However, a nice serving run by Emily Robidoux along with two huge stuff blocks from Losa Suaava and Trixie Johnson, and a kill from Suaava cut PBL's deficit to 11-8.

Down 21-16 in set two, Johnson recorded another block, followed by two Suaava aces and a Limestone hitting error to close within 21-20. After Limestone led 23-20, PBL came marching back with Kate Wilson on the service line.

A Johnson kill tip, a Herscher hitting error and a Gracelyn Greenburg stuff block casued Herscher to call time-out with the score knotted at 23-23. Out of the timeout, Wilson served an ace, followed by a Gracelyn Greenburg kill tip to close out the second set via a score of 25-23.

In set three,with the score tied at 20-20, a Johnson kill put the Panthers up 21-20. Two Panther miscues gave Limestone the advantage at 22-21. After a PBL timeout, Johnson scored on a kill tip to tie the score at 22, and a Herscher bad pass gave the advantage back to the Panthers at 23-22.

A PBL error and a Limestone ace serve allowed the Tigers to inch ahead at 24-23. After Vaughn called her final timeout, Limsetone served the next ball into the net to knot the score at 24-24. With Trixie Johnson on the service line, a Limestone dropped ball, followed by a bad pass, sealed the championship for the Panthers.

Suaava finished the match with eight kills and four aces while Johnson had seven kills and two blocks. Greenburg had six kills and Robidoux and Wilson each had two aces.

PBL will face St. Joseph (18-3) in the St. Joseph Sectional at 6:30 p.m. Monday

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Herscher Limestone 23-25, 25-23, 26-24

At Clifton

For PBL (15-2), kills: Losa Suaava 8, Trixie Johnson 7, Gracelyn Greenburg 6, Araya Stack; aces: Suaava 4, Emily Robidoux 2, Kate Wilson 2, Cadence Jones; blocks: Johnson 2, Suaava, Greenburg; sets: Stack 47, Wilson 10, Suaava 6, Jones 6, Greenburg 5, Johnson 5, Robidoux 4, Averi Garrett 3, Hope Watts; points: Suaava 20, Stack 14, Robidoux 13, Wilson 12, Jones 8, Johnson 7; passing points: Stack 41, Jones 37, Johsnon 35, Wilson 15, Watts 12, Garrett 11, Suaava 8, Greenburg 1.