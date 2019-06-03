State-bound: GCMS boys basketball wins 52-37 over Pleasant Plains in IHSA Class 2A super-sectional

SPRINGFIELD -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team continued to make history on Tuesday, March 5.

Four days after claiming the first sectional title in school history since the consolidation of Gibson City and Melvin-Sibley, this year's Falcons became the first one in the history of GCMS/Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley to reach the IHSA's final four via a 52-37 victory over Pleasant Plains in the IHSA Class 2A Springfield Super-sectional.

"It's pretty crazy. Congratulations to our guys," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "We're super-proud of what they did, coming out and playing like we have -- coming out and defending early and rebounding the ball and then trying to get some shots to fall and get some momentum going offensively, and we kind of followed that formula again tonight, and it was just a great effort by our team all the way across."

"It feels amazing. I'm so proud of my team and the coaches. I'm just so happy for everybody here. It's an amazing feeling," added GCMS senior guard Connor Birky, who would lead his team in scoring with 17 points in the super-sectional game. "We've been wanting this to happen since we were younger kids, and we made it happen."

The super-sectional win also extended GCMS's winning streak and overall record -- which had both already eclipsed all previous school marks -- to 31 and 32-2, respectively.

"This means a lot. This is amazing," GCMS senior forward Ryland Holt said. "We're coming out one game at a time. It's an incredible streak that we're on, and now we've just to play two games to the best of our ability and see what happens."

Holt is one of three GCMS starters who joined the basketball team after helping the football team win the state championship with an undefeated record of 14-0. Their first basketball game -- a victory in last November's GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy -- marked the start of the Falcons' winning streak.

"It's incredible. We've dreamed about this all season," GCMS senior guard/forward Bryce Barnes said. "We did it in football, and now we're doing it in basketball. It's awesome."

Although this weekend will mark the Falcons' first-ever state semifinal appearance, the GCMS senior class has some experience at the state level in basketball, as it placed third in the IESA Class 3A state tournament as seventh- and eighth-graders, including an eighth-grade tournament that happened in 2015 at the same place in which the Falcons won their sectional title last weekend -- Tolono Unity.

"This year, we're hoping for a little bit better, but just to make it is incredible," Barnes said Tuesday. "Illinois has got incredible basketball teams, and our first game is definitely going to be a tough one, so whoever we face, we're going to be ready, they're going to be ready, and it's going to be one heck of a battle."

"This is so much better," Holt added. "To do it in high school and do it with the same guys is amazing for us."

"This year, we want to get a little better than third place," Birky added.

A defensive start

Both teams would be held scoreless for the first 2:20 of the game as Caleb Bleich rebounded a Barnes airball, but missed a layup on GCMS's opening possession. Pleasant Plains' Nick Savage missed a layup on his team's opening possession as well.

Bleich would be called for a charging foul with 6:15 left in the first quarter before Gage Barnes scored on a driving layup to give the Cardinals (24-10) the lead at 2-0.

After a few missed putback attempts, Barnes tied the game with a jump shot with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

"The guy sagged. I just took an opportunity to shoot it," said Barnes, who would finish the game with eight points. "My jump shot's been off lately, but me making it got me off to a good start, I guess."

A driving layup by Justin Guernsey gave Pleasant Plains a 4-2 lead, but he was called for traveling with 1:12 left in the first quarter after Holt recorded a block earlier in the Cardinals' possession, more than a minute after Holt was called for an offensive foul.

"In the first quarter, nobody was hitting shots," Holt said. "We tried to keep settling in on the defensive end and limit their points."

Birky then made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in the first quarter, giving GCMS a 5-4 lead that would stand pat at the end of the quarter.

"Our defense held us in there. We felt good about how we were guarding," Tompkins said. "We felt good about the shots we were getting. We just needed a few to kind of break through the rim."

About 30 seconds into the second quarter, Holt scored two points by getting above the rim over the defensive efforts of Pleasant Plains' Joel Niermann. Although Holt did not throw the ball down through the hoop, the ball eventually trickled inside the rim to extend the Falcons' lead to 7-4.

"I don't know if the guys are going to let me count that one (as a dunk), but I tried to go up strong, and be bodied me, and luckily, it got in," Holt said.

After missing a putback attempt on the Cardinals' first possession of the second quarter, Chase Schmidt had the ball deflected by Holt before missing a layup on Pleasant Plains' ensuing possession. After Lane Short scored a basket with 6:49 left in the second quarter, Holt would then record another block 17 seconds later.

With 5:20 remaining in the second quarter, Short drew Niermann's second foul as he tried to grab an offensive rebound. Twenty seconds later, Ben Freehill scored on a driving layup to extend GCMS's lead to 11-4.

Guernsey made two free throws with 4:28 left in the second quarter before Holt scored on a driving layup with less than four minutes remaining in the quarter.

Niermann -- who would eventually foul out of the game -- then scored what would be his only two points of the game via a shot in the lane to cut Pleasant Plains' deficit to 13-8. After the game, Birky praised the defensive efforts of the 6-foot-2 Barnes on the 6-foot-6, 220-pound junior Niermann, who scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Riverton Sectional title game victory over Tremont the previous Friday.

"Overall, it was just an outstanding game by our team," Birky said. "Defensively, we played an outstanding game."

After the 6-foot-7 senior Schmidt picked up his second foul, Short scored on an offensive-rebound putback with 3:12 left in the first quarter. Freehill then drained a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left in the first half before Guernsey made a free throw with 6.5 remaining in the second quarter to cut Pleasant Plains' halftime deficit to 18-9.

"I think we played one heck of a defensive game," Barnes said. "Our offensive game wasn't our best, but our defense was defintely the best, and winning it like that was awesome."

Pulling away

On GCMS's opening possession of the second half, Birky made a jump shot to score two of his 10 third-quarter points and extend the Falcons' lead to 20-9.

"I was fortunate enough to find some openings on the offense and get some shots up, and I was feeling it," Birky said.

Guernsey drained a 3-pointer on Pleasant Plains' first possession of the half before Holt made a trey of his own and Bleich scored on a driving layup to extend GCMS's advantage to 25-14.

Like Birky, Holt also finished the game in double figures with 12 points.

"We had a pretty even scoring total, so it was just about hitting the hot(-shooting) guy," Holt said.

Birky then drained a 3-pointer with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter. After Nick Savage scored a two-point basket for Pleasant Plains, Birky hit another trey to extend GCMS's lead to 31-16.

"Connor hit a couple from the perimeter and loosen us up a little bit, and we were able to attack the basket and find the open man off the rotations and make plays out of that," Tompkins said.

Bleich tallied his second driving layup of the third quarter to further extend the Falcons' lead to 33-16 with four minutes remaining in the quarter.

"They were kind of moving around a little bit, and Caleb Bleich attacked the rim and came in with a lot of energy," Tompkins said.

After Mason Williams made a 3-pointer for Pleasant Plains, Barnes made a two-point basket with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter. After Holt recorded the second of his two third-quarter blocks with 44 seconds left in the quarter, a fastbreak layup by Birky extended GCMS's lead to 37-19 as the quarter came to an end.

'We took their hardest punch'

Pleasant Plains started the fourth quarter on a 12-1 run.

The run started with a 7-0 spurt as Williams made a 3-pointer and Guernsey made two free throws with seven minutes remaining and tallied a two-point basket to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 37-26.

After Barnes drew Niermann's fourth foul and made a free throw with 5:37 left in the game, Guernsey tallied two foul shots of his own 22 seconds later. After diving on the floor to steal the ball with 5:07 remaining, Savage drained a 3-pointer 10 seconds later to cut Pleasant Plains' deficit to 38-31.

Holt scored on a driving layup with 4:10 left in the game. After Savage missed two free throws with 3:35 remaining, Holt drew Schmidt's third foul and tallied a foul shot to extend the Falcons' lead to 41-31 with 3:17 left in the game.

"We took care of the basketball. We had some turnovers there that were a little uncharacteristic, but we did a good job of not losing focus and staying with it and making plays down the stretch," Tompkins said.

As Barnes drew Niermann's fifth foul with 2:54 remaining, he made a basket and drained the ensuing free-throw attempt to extend GCMS's advantage to 44-31.

"The coach knew, and us players knew that they were going to make runs. We knew not to let it bother us and keep playing our game. We took their hardest punch, and we punched back and finished them off," Barnes said.

Holt made two free throws with 2:25 remaining. After Savage tallied two foul shots with 1:39 left in the game, two makes from the charity stripe two seconds later by Birky extended the Falcons' lead to 48-33.

Two free throws by Savage and a couple of foul shots by Birky made the score 50-35 before GCMS's starters were relieved. Brady Marshall made a basket for the Cardinals before the Falcons' Chris Hood concluded the game's scoring via a basket 25 seconds later.

Along with Birky's, Holt's and Barnes's scoring totals, Freehill had five points at the game's end while Bleich and Short each had four points and Hood had two points.

Up next

The third-ranked Falcons will face the top-ranked team in 2A -- Nashville (34-2) -- in the state semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

"We're glad to be able to win this tonight and be able to move on," Tompkins said.

If the near-capacity crowd at The Recreation and Athletic Center on the the University of Illinois-Springfield campus is any indication, Bradley University's home court should not have too many seats available for Friday.

"It was the biggest crowd I've ever played in front of," Birky said. "It was a crazy atmosphere, and just awesome."

IHSA Super-Sectionals

Class 2A

At Springfield

GCMS 52, Pleasant Plains 37

GCMS 5 13 19 15 — 52

Plains 4 5 10 18 — 37

GCMS (32-2)

Bryce Barnes 3-2-8, Connor Birky 5-4-17, Ryland Holt 4-3-12, Short 4, Ben Freehill 2-0-5, Caleb Bleich 2-0-4, Chris Hood 1-0-2. Total 19-9-52.

PLEASANT PLAINS (24-10)

Gage Bartos 1-2-4, Justin Guernsey 3-7-14, Joel Niermann 1-0-2, Nick Savage 2-4-9, Mason Williams 2-0-6, Brady Marshall 1-0-2. Total 10-13-37.

3-pointers -- GCMS 5 (Birky 3, Freehill, Holt). Pleasant Plains 4 (Williams 2, Guernsey, Savage).