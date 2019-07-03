PBL track and field competes at Uni Mini Meet (March 6, 2019)

CHAMPAIGN -- In the girls' 200-meter dash at Wednesday's Uni Meet, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Hannah Schwarz finished first with a time of 27.35. Lexi Johnson placed seventh with a time of 29.28 seconds, followed by Lillie Frichtl (eighth, 29.53) and Macie Wright (16th, 33.07).

Katelyn Crabb finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.83 seconds. Abigail Teske tied for first in the girls' high jump with a leap of 4-10 while Maisy Johnson tied for third with a jump of 4-6.

In the boys' long jump, T.J. Jones and Mason Medlock finished first and third with leaps of 19-0 1/2 and 17-6, respectively.

Emily Graves finished first in the girls' pole vault with a height of 8-9. Garrett Bachtold finished first i nthe boys' pole vault with a height of 14-3 while Cameron Grohler finished seventh with a vault of 9-9.

In the girls' triple jump, Katelyn Crabb and Lexi Johnson finished second and third with leaps of 32-11 and 30-5 1/2, respectively. In the boys' high jump, Brett Giese and Chase Elson finished second and tied for third with leaps of 5-10 and 5-2, respectively.

In the girls' 60-meter dash, Hannah Schwarz and Lillie Frichtl finished third and fourth with times of 8.33 and 8.6 seconds, respectively. Cheyanne Ratcliff finished 14th with a time of 9.27 seconds while Macie Wright placed 15th with a time of 9.63 seconds.

In the boys' shot put, Luke Cowan and Jake Rich finished third and fourth with throws of 44-9 and 43-5, respectively, followed by Brandon Knight (11th, 33-11), Luke Waterson (20th, 30-8), Colin Wieneke (22nd, 30-2), Wyatt Hollen (24th, 30-0) and Jayden Ware (27th, 28-4).

In the 800-meter run, Evie Ellis finished third with a time of 2:35.63, followed by Madeline Royer (10th, 2:41.91), Sara Sowka (27th, 3:21.04) and Olivia Wilson (30th, 3:31.54).

In the long jump, Katelyn Crabb finished third with a leap of 15-7 1/2, followed by Lexi Johnson (fifth, 15-1 1/4) and Lillie Frichtl (sixth, 15-0).

In the boys' 60-meter hurdles, Curtis Phillips finished fourth with a time of 10.45 seconds. The PBL boys' 4x400 relay "A" team finished fourth with a time of 3:50.12 and the "B" team finished 11th with a time of 4:25.17 while the 4x800 relay also placed fourth with a time of 9:30.74.

In the boys' 60-meter dash, Zac Jayne finished fifth a time of 7.66 seconds while Chase Elson finished 13th with a time of 8.04 seconds, Tyler Smith placed 16th with a time of 8.29 seconds and Alexander Plott finished 19th with a time of 8.51 seconds.

The PBL girls' 4x400 relay finished seventh with a time of 4:49.69.

In the girls' shot put, MaKenna Ecker finished 12th with a throw of 25-11, followed by Sara Hewerdine (14th, 23-7), Savanna Davis (19th, 20-4) and Grace Bruens (22nd, 18-1).

In the boys' 800-meter run, Ashton Goss finished ninth with a time of 2:28.37 while Liam McMullin placed 10th with a time of 2:28.56 and Seth Wolken finished 18th with a time of 3:01.04.

In the boys' 200-meter dash, Brett Giese (14th, 25.94), Connor Beland (15th, 25.96), Landon Daniels (22nd, 27.92) and Matthew Miller (24th, 29.87) participated.

UNI MINI MEET NO. 3

At UI Armory

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. Aiden Meyer (SJO) 7.31; 2. Brady Buss (SJO) 7.36; 3. Brandon Douglas (TUS) 7.57; 4. Noah Woods (TUS) 7.66; 5. Zac Jayne (PBL) 7.66.

PBL results -- 13. Chase Elson, 8.04; 16. Tyler Smith, 8.29; 19. Alexander Plott, 8.51.

200-meter dash

1. Kyle Burgoni (UNITY) 23.43; 2. Bobby Kapolnek (STM) 23.56; 3. Lane Gaskin (SJO) 23.86; 4. David Martin (UNITY) 23.88; 5. Curtis Althaus (UNI) 24.41.

PBL results -- 14. Brett Giese, 25.94; 15. Connor Beland, 25.96; 22. Landon Daniels, 27.92; 24. Matthew Miller, 29.87.

800-meter run

1. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 2:05.86; 2. Matty Tang (UNI) 2:06.95; 3. Jack Aubry (STM) 2:10.42; 4. Benjamin Gavel (UNITY) 2:20.97; 5. Cedric Swearingen (UNI) 2:21.01.

PBL results -- 9. Ashton Goss, 2:28.37; 10. Liam McMullin, 2:28.56; 18. Seth Wolken, 3:01.04.

3,200-meter run

1. Brandon Mattsey (SJO) 10:51.45; 2. JD Barrett (TUS) 10:52.23; 3. Aniket Gargya (UNI) 10:54.93; 4. Ray Jones (UNI) 11:24.07.

60-meter hurdles

1. Hanson Rieches (SJO) 9.42; 2. Ben Dixon (TUS) 9.43; 3. Silas Jones (UNI) 10.23; 4. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 10.45; 5. Gabe Preston (SJO) 11.34.

4x400 relay

1. St. Thomas More, 3:40.93; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:41.34; 3. Tuscola, 3:45.98; 4. PBL, 3:50.12; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:50.91.

PBL results -- 11. 4:25.17.

4x800 relay

1. Uni High, 8:56.59; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:10.2; 3. Unity, 9:16.75; 4. PBL, 9:30.74; 5. Uni High, 9:44.14.

High jump

1. Emery Rulon (STM) 6-0; 2. Brett Giese (PBL) 5-10; 3. Hanson Rieches (SJO) 5-2; 4. Chase Elson (PBL) 5-2; 5. Ivan Favila (UNI) 4-6.

Long jump

1. T.J. Jones (PBL) 19-0 1/2; 2. Nathan Emmert (SJO) 17-10 3/4; 3. Mason Medlock (PBL) 17-6; 4. Curtis Althaus (UNI) 16-11; 5. Dwight Colvin (SJO) 16-7.

Triple jump

1. Coulson Poffenberger (TUS) 36-6 1/4; 2. Micah Hutchinson (UNITY) 35-9; 3. Nathan Emmert (SJO) 34-3; 4. Krish Patel (TUS) 28-5.

Shot put

1. Alex Comet (STM) 48-3; 2. CJ Picazo (TUS) 45-6; 3. Luke Cowan (PBL) 44-9; 4. Jake Rich (PBL) 43-5; 5. Josh Dyer (TUS) 41-11.

PBL results -- 11. Brandon Knight, 33-11; 20. Luke Waterson, 30-8; 22. Colin Wieneke, 30-2; 24. Wyatt Hollen, 30-0; 27. Jayden Ware, 28-4.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 14-3; 2. Carson Kleparski (UNITY) 13-3; 3. Quinn Shannon (UNITY) 12-3; 4. Brandon Douglas (TUS) 11-9; 4. Nolan Peacock (SJO) 11-9.

PBL results -- 7. Cameron Grohler, 9-9.

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Maclayne Taylor (SJO) 8.14; 2. Faith Frye (CW) 8.24; 3. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 8.33; 4. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 8.6; 5. Ella Greer (UNI) 8.62.

PBL results -- 14. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 9.27; 15. Macie Wright, 9.63.

200-meter dash

1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 27.35; 2. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 27.61; 3. Dina Hashash (UNI) 28.11; 4. Hope Rajlich (SJO) 28.64; 5. Alyssa Williams (TUS) 28.84.

PBL results -- 7. Lexi Johnson, 29.28; 8. Lillie Frichtl, 29.53; 16. Macie Wright, 33.07.

800-meter run

1. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 2:26.3; 2. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 2:33.35; 3. Evie Ellis (PBL) 2:35.63; 4. Anika Kimme (UNI) 2:37.13; 5. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 2:38.24.

PBL results -- 10. Madeline Royer, 2:41.91; 27. Sara Sowka, 3:21.04; 30. Olivia Wilson, 3:31.54.

60-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 9.83; 2. Cadi Hu (UNI) 10.18; 3. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 10.32; 4. Karsyn Battershell (UNITY) 11.41; 5. Angie Chahine (SJO) 12.02; 5. Laney Cummings (TUS) 12.29.

4x400 relay

1. Uni High, 4:22.23; 2. St. Thomas More, 4:23.54; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:23.69; 4. Unity, 4:28.06; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:41.17.

PBL results -- 7. 4:49.69.

4x800 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:28.69; 2. Uni High, 10:53.85; 3. Unity, 11:31.05; 4. Uni High, 11:52.03; 5. Tuscola, 12:22.12.

High jump

1. Abigail Teske (PBL) 4-10; 1. NaKaya Hughes (STM) 4-10; 3. Alyssa Hamilton (SJO) 4-6; 3. Jenna Albrecht (SJO) 4-6; 3. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 4-6; 3. Angie Chahine (SJO) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Faith Frye (CW) 17-2; 2. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 16-3 1/2; 3. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-7 1/2; 4. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 15-4; 5. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 15-1 1/4.

PBL results -- 6. Lillie Frichtl, 15-0.

Triple jump

1. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 33-4; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 32-11; 3. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 30-5 1/2; 4. Carlie Seip (TUS) 27-8 1/2. 5. Suzie Migut (UNITY) 21-11 1/2.

Shot put

1. Aliyah McDaniel (UNITY) 43-7; 2. Emma Graham (STM) 33-10; 3. Karli Dean (TUS) 31-1; 4. Laela Zook (UNITY) 30-8 1/2; 5. Aly Bagwell (UNITY) 30-6.

PBL results -- 12. MaKenna Ecker, 25-11; 14. Sara Hewerdine, 23-7; 19. Savanna Davis, 20-4; 22. Grace Bruens, 18-1.

Pole vault

1. Emily Graves (PBL) 8-9; 2. Riley Millsap (UNITY) 6-3.