PBL boys track and field finishes seventh in Rantoul Indoor Invite

CHAMPAIGN -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:59.99 in Saturday's Rantoul Indoor Invite.

The Panthers finished seventh as a team in the 24-team invite with a score of 29.

Garrett Bachtold finished second in the pole vault with a height of 6-0.

T.J. Jones finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19-4 and Mason Medlock finished 12th with a jump of 18-0 1/2. Jones also finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 38-9.

Jones finished sixth in the 200-meter dash as well with a time of 23.8 seconds while Matthew Miller placed 56th with a time of 29.92 seconds.

Brett Giese finished seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-8 while Chase Elson tied for 11th with a jump of 5-6.

Alec St. Julien finished 15th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:04.02 while Daniel Busby finished 37th with a time of 6:47.03.

Luke Cowan and Jake Rich finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 42-4 and 41-11 1/2.

In the 60-meter hurdles, Curtis Phillips placed 19th with a time of 10.55 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, Cody Winter finished 21st wit ha time of 57.51 seconds, followed by teammates Patrick Griffin (51st, 1:04.88) and Max Rodriguez (52nd, 1:05.03).

In the 800-meter run, Paul Cleary finished 41st with a time of 2:27.42 while Tim Hewerdine finished 55th with a time of 3:00.78.

In the 60-meter dash, Alexander Plott and Jayden Ware finished 57th and 58th with times of 8.38 and 8.4 seconds, respectively.

PBL finished 17th in the 4x200 relay and 18th in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays each with times of 4:02.86 and 9:44.27, respectively.

RANTOUL INDOOR INVITE

AT UI Armory

BOYS

Team scores

1. TF South, 68; 2. Rantoul, 57; 3. Danville, 55; 4. Centennial, 50; 5. St. Teresa, 46; 6. Salt Fork, 45; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 29; 8. Tri-Valley, 26; 8. Robinson, 26; 10. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 25; 11. Olympia, 24; 12. Urbana, 23; 13. Herscher, 18; 14. McHenry, 15; 15. Illinois Valley Central, 14; 16. Pontiac, 12; 17. Shiloh, 11; 18. Fisher, 9; 18. Cornerstone Christian, 9; 20. ITW David Speer Academy, 7; 21. Clinton, 6; 22. Paris, 5; 23. Shelbyville, 4; 24. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1.

60-meter dash

1. Khullen Jefferson (TF South) 7.1; 2. Isaiah Kwokenkwo (Bradley-Bourbonnais) 7.11; 3. Dalton Burk (Fisher) 7.17; 4. Mike Mboyo (Urbana) 7.19; 5. Robert Buford (Rantoul) 7.24.

PBL results -- 57. Alexander Plott, 8.38; 58. Jayden Ware, 8.4.

200-meter dash

1. Quemarii (Danville) 22.4; 2. Khullen Jefferson (TF South) 22.52; 3. David Moss (Danville) 23.68; 4. Dillon Harper (Rantoul) 23.74; 5. Jacob Schultz (Herscher) 23.77.

PBL results -- 6. T.J. Jones, 23.8; 56. Matthew Miller, 29.92.

400-meter dash

1. Khullen Jefferson (TF South) 51.49; 2. Jerry Harper (Rantoul) 51.7; 3. Caine Wilson (Salt Fork) 52.29; 4. Mike Mboyo (Urbana) 54.13; 5. Quinn Willard (Cornerstone) 54.16.

PBL results -- 21. Cody Winter, 57.51; 51. Patrick Griffin, 1:04.88; 52. Max Rodriguez, 1:05.03.

800-meter run

1. Quemarii Williams (Danville) 2:02.08; 2. Dawson Rogers (Salt Fork) 2:02.95; 3. Luke Manolakes (Centennial) 2:03.74; 4. Jacob Fritz (Bradley-Bourbonnais) 2:04.72; 5. Elijah Hall (Rantoul) 2:05.13.

PBL results -- 41. Paul Cleary, 2:27.42; 55. Tim Hewerdine, 3:00.78.

1,600-meter run

1. Negus Bogard (Robinson) 4:43.9; 2. Jackson Stewart (St. Teresa) 4:44.24; 3. Elias Bergman (Illinois Valley) 4:50.16; 4. Boston Stewart (St. Teresa) 4:52.66; 5. Drew Rogers (Herscher) 4:53.29.

PBL results -- 15. Alec St. Julien, 5:04.02; 37. Daniel Busby, 6:47.03.

3,200-meter run

1. Negus Bogard (Robinson) 9:58.75; 2. Ryder James (PBL) 9:59.99; 3. Drew Guimond (Tri-Valley) 10:09.42; 4. Charlie Kistner (Olympia) 10:25.21; 5. Ethan Black (Clinton) 10:27.2

60-meter hurdles

1. Caine Wilson (Salt Fork) 8.44; 2. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 8.72; 3. Grayson Wolf (Robinson) 8.83; 4. Eric Turner (Danville) 8.9; 5. Luke Myszka (Tri-Valley) 8.98.

PBL results -- 19. Curtis Phillips, 10.55.

4x200 relay

1. Rantoul, 1:35.94; 2. Herscher, 1:36.62; 3. Danville, 1:36.72; 4. Centennial, 1:37.34; 5. St. Teresa, 1:37.84.

PBL results -- 17. 1:46.37.

4x400 relay

1. Rantoul, 3:38.04; 2. Olympia, 3:40.38; 3. Salt Fork, 3:40.89; 4. Urbana, 3:42.61; 5. Danville, 3:44.45.

PBL results -- 18. 4:02.86.

4x800 relay

1. Rantoul, 8:32.44; 2. St. Teresa, 8:41.9; 3. Centennial, 8:52.99; 4. Olympia, 8:53.2; 5. McHenry, 8:59.37.

PBL results -- 18. 9:44.27.

High jump

1. Antonio Buchanan (Centennial) 6-5; 2. Tyshaun Harvest (TF South) 6-0; 3. Jordan Lamatsch (Bradley-Bourbonnais) 6-0; 4. Christian Heffner (TF South) 6-0; 5. Andy Maye (McHenry) 6-0.

PBL results -- 7. Brett Giese, 5-8; T11. Chase Elson, 5-6.

Long jump

1. Jacardia Wright (St. Teresa) 21-4; 2. Ramsey Hunt (Shiloh) 21-2 1/2; 3. Robert Buford (Rantoul) 19-11; 4. Kemoni McCullough (Centennial) 19-5 3/4; 5. T.J. Jones (PBL) 19-4.

PBL results -- 12. Mason Medlock, 18-0 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Rashad Hickman (TF South) 42-7; Antonio Buchanan (Centennial) 42-6; 3. David Moss (Danville) 40-11; 4. Alex Fulton (Illinois Valley) 40-6 1/4; 5. T.J. Jones (PBL) 38-9.

Shot put

1. Payton Taylor (Salt Fork) 51-9 3/4; 2. Nik Velchek (St. Teresa) 45-10; 3. Mike Smith (TF South) 45-10; 4. Blake Weisenberger (McHenry) 44-3; 5. Emilio Kabakele (Urbana) 44-1.

PBL results -- 10. Luke Cowan, 42-4; 11. Jake Rich, 41-11 1/2.

Pole vault

1. Ryan Steiner (Tri-Valley) 14-0; 2. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-6; 3. Camdyn McFarland (Tri-Valley) 13-0; 4. Ridge Willard (Cornerstone) 13-0; 5. Max Beyers (Shelbyville) 11-0.