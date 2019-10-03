Trio of GCMS/Fisher wrestlers compete in IESA Class A state meet

DeKALB -- A trio of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestlers competed in the IESA Class A state meet last weekend.

At 90 points, Carson Maxey won via 4-3 decision over Nick Cheshier of Island Lake Matthews in the first round before losing via 6-0 decision to Hunter Robbins of Glasford Illini Bluffs in the quarterfinals.

After defeating Kaz Fox of Shelbyville Moulton via 5-1 decsion, Maxey lost via 4-0 decision to Coal City's Landin Benson in wrestlebacks.

At 75 pounds, Shawn Schlickman won via major decision in the first round of wrestlebacks via 8-0 major decision over Mason Brock of Glasford Illini Bluffs before losing via 2:21 pinfall to Erie's Wyatt Goossens in the second round of wrestlebacks. Emmett Nelson of Richmond Nippersink defeated Schlickman via 12-5 decision in the first round.

At 135 pounds, Aiden Sancken defeated Heyworth's Chase Walters in a time of 1:51 in the first round before losing via 1:51 pinfall in the quarterfinals to Peyton Locke of Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

In wrestlebacks, Sancken pinned Landon Jasinski of Burr Ridge Gower in 35 seconds before losing via 2:10 pinfall to Jovani Piazza of Darien Eisenhower.