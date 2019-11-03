ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-12 to St. Joseph in the IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional on Monday.

PBL (15-3) led 8-1 in the first set before St. Joseph (19-3) produced six ace serves, four kills and a block during a run in which it took a 15-11 lead.

"St. Joe got their offense going and we just got tentative and failed to communicate on the floor," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "On this stage, you have to play with confidence and we failed to do that once St. Joe got back into the match. It definitely wasn't our night, but I am proud of these kids because we have dealt with a great deal of adversity this season.

"We ended the year at 15-3, and we won both the conference tournament championship and a regional championship in a very tough regional. More importantly, we all grew as individuals throughout the season. These young ladies came together and became a team and they definitely learned some life lessons throughout the season. I hope they all feel like this season was a success, and I hope they made some great memories along the way."

St. Joseph def. PBL 25-17, 25-12

At St. Joseph

For PBL (15-3), kills: Losa Suaava 4, Araya Stack; aces: Stack 5, Trixie Johnson; blocks: Suaava; points: Stack 15, Emily Robidoux 5, Johnson 3, Cadence Jones 2, Suaava 2, Kate Wilson 2.