PBL senior Aubree Bruns signs letter of intent to play volleyball for Spalding University

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Aubree Bruns signed her letter of intent on Tuesday, March 12, to play volleyball for Spalding University.

Bruns was an all-Sangamon Valley Conference honorable mention as a PBL junior in 2017 and as a senior in the fall of 2018.

"PBL will always be my home," Bruns said. "I grew up here and made my friends here, but I'm kind of excited to start a new chapter in my life."

Spalding, an NCAA Division III school, was Bruns's top pick through her recruiting process. She also looked at Rockford, but Spalding's block scheduling stood out for Bruns, who will major in nursing.

"I really like the way that they have their schooling," Bruns said. "Spalding has a whole bunch of history. I really like the history of the school."

Bruns visited Spalding, which is located in Louisville, Kentucky in November and in February and met a few the players, and two other incoming freshmen. The Golden Eagles had their last winning season in 2016.