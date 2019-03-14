PBL track and field competes in Uni High Mini Meet (March 13, 2019)

CHAMPAIGN -- T.J. Jones finished first in the boys' long jump with a leap of 19-5 1/2 for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Wednesday's Uni Mini Meet.

Katelyn Crabb finished first in the girls' long jump with a leap of 15-3 3/4 while Lexi Johnson placed fifth with a jump of 14-10 3/4 and Lillie Frichtl finished seventh with a leap of 14-10.

Crabb also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 32-3.

Jordan Giese finished second in the boys' 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.17 while Ryder James and Alec St. Julien finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 2:06.43 and 2:07.49, followed by Keagan Busboom (eighth, 2:18.17) and Paul Cleary (14th, 2:25.25).

Hannah Schwarz finished second in the girls' 60-meter dash with a time of 8.33 seconds while Lillie Frichtl finished sixth with a time of 8.58 seconds and Cheyanne Ratcliff placed 17th with a time of 9.3 seconds.

Katelyn Crabb finished second in the girls' 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.88 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw placed eighth with a time of 11.47 seconds.

Jake Rich and Luke Cowan finished third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 42-10 1/2 and 41-9 1/2, followed by Brandon Knight (11th, 34-1) and Wyatt Hollen (19th, 27-6 1/2).

The PBL girls' 4x200 relay (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) finished second with a time of 1:55.43.

Cody Winter finished third in the boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 57.69 seconds while Cameron Grohler placed 12th with a time of 1:09.29.

Evie Ellis finished third in the girls' 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:47.92 while Maisy Johnson placed third in the girls' high jump with a leap of 4-6.

The PBL boys finished third in the 4x200 relay, via Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Alec St. Julien and Jordan Giese, with a time of 1:41.99 while Alexander Plott, Matthew Miller, Landon Daniels and Garrett Sanders finished eighth with a time of 1:54.4.

T.J. Jones finished fourth in the boys' 60-meter dash with a time of 7.43 seconds while Max Rodriguez placed 14th with a time of 8.17 seconds. Jones also finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 37-10.

Chase Elson and Brett Giese finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the boys' high jump with leaps of 5-8 and 5-6.

Madeline Royer finished fourth in the girls' 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.93 while Yami Domingo placed 17th wit ha time of 3:38.45.

Curtis Phillips finished seventh with a time of 10.48 seconds in the boys' 60-meter hurdles while Chase Elson finished eighth with a time of 10.87 seconds.

MaKenna Ecker finished eighth in the girls' shot put with a throw of 25-8 while Sara Hewerdine placed 11th with a throw of 24-3.

Ashton Goss finished 13th with a time of 5:20.25 in the boys' 1,600-meter run.

UNI HIGH MINI MEET

At UI Armory

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. David Martin (UNITY) 7.22; 2. Kyle Burgoni (UNITY) 7.24; 3. Max Branigin (Salt Fork) 7.25; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 7.43; 5. Payton Taylor (Salt Fork) 7.6.

PBL results -- 14. Max Rodriguez, 8.17.

400-meter dash

1. Logan Appelman (Salt Fork) 55.42; Andrew Tingley (Bismarck-Henning) 55.61; 3. Cody Winter (PBL) 57.69; 4.Trevor Reberger (Villa Grove) 57.93; 5. Sam Reno (Villa Grove) 58.55.

800-meter run

1. Aryan Lalwani (Uni) 2:05.15; 2. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:05.17; 3. Ryder James (PBL) 2:06.43; 4. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 2:07.49; 5. Matt Speidel (Centralia) 2:08.24.

PBL results -- 8. Keagan Busboom, 2:18.17; 14. Paul Cleary, 2:25.25.

1,600-meter run

1. Gabe Martinez (Bismarck-Henning) 4:41.4; 2. Austin Bridgman (Armstrong) 4:42.42; 3. Henry Kraatz (Uni) 4:44.77; 4. Alex Dolcos (Uni) 4:47.11; 5. Matty Tang (Uni) 4:49.42.

PBL results -- 13. Ashton Goss, 5:20.25.

60-meter hurdles

1. Caine Wilson (Salt Fork) 8.48; 2. Blessing Omoniyi (Uni) 9.04; 3. Chase Benjamin (Bismarck-Henning) 9.07; 4. Andrew Tingley (Bismarck-Henning) 10.07; 5. Silas Jones (Uni) 10.21.

PBL results -- 7. Curtis Phillips, 10.48; 8. Chase Elson, 10.87.

4x200 relay

1. Salt Fork, 1:35.58; 2. Urbana University, 1:38.49; 3. PBL (Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Alec St. Julien, Jordan Giese), 1:41.99; 4. Tolono Unity, 1:43.36; 5. Salt Fork, 1:48.28.

PBL results -- 8. Alexander Plott, Matthew Miller, Landon Daniels, Garrett Sanders, 1:54.4.

High jump

1. Levi Williams (UNITY) 6-2; 2. Max Grant (Iroquois West) 5-10; 3. Jacob Flight (Charleston) 5-8; 4. Chase Elson (PBL) 5-8; 5. Griffin Winkler (Bismarck-Henning) 5-6.

PBL results -- 6. Brett Giese, 5-6.

Long jump

1. T.J. Jones (PBL) 19-5 1/2; 2. Jacob McGee (Salt Fork) 18-9 1/2; 3. David Martin (UNITY) 18-9 1/2; 4. Clayton Jarling (Salt Fork) 17-5 1/2; 5. Elijah Kiesel (Villa Grove) 16-6 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Keegan Zack (Watseka) 41-10 1/2; 2. Jacob McGee (Salt Fork) 38-11 1/2; 3. Clayton Jarling (Salt Fork) 38-2; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 37-10; 5. Micah Hutchinson (UNITY) 35-9 1/4.

Shot put

1. Payton Taylor (Salt Fork) 50-0; 2. Chase Burwell (Villa Grove) 44-5; 3. Jake Rich (PBL) 42-10 1/2; 4. Luke Cowan (PBL) 41-9 1/2; 5. Zayzen Price (Villa Grove) 40-4.

PBL results -- 11. Brandon Knight, 34-1; 19. Wyatt Hollen, 27-6 1/2.

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Shanelle Reid (Centralia) 8.32; 2. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 8.33; 3. Melke Herbrandt (Villa Grove) 8.34; 4. Carlie Thompson (Salt Fork) 8.57; Ella Greer (Uni) 8.57.

PBL results -- 6. Lillie Frichtl, 8.58; 17. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 9.3.

400-meter dash

1. Zoey Muller-Hinnant (Uni) 1:03.49; 2. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 1:03.53; 3. Dina Hashash (Uni) 1:04.24; 4. Cadi Hu (Uni) 1:04.39; 5. Sierra Bryant (Bismarck-Henning) 1:05.77.

800-meter run

1. Evelyn Atkins (UNITY) 2:29.63; 2. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 2:34.49; 3. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 2:35; 4. Madeline Royer (PBL) 2:36.93; 5. Erin Smith (Uni) 2:38.93.

PBL results -- 17. Yami Domingo, 3:38.45.

1,600-meter run

1. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 5:19.03; 2. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 5:27.89; 3. Evie Ellis (PBL) 5:47.92; 4. Danbi Choi (Uni) 5:55.2; 5. Samantha Campbell (Villa Grove) 5:58.36.

60-meter hurdles

1. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 9.46; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 9.88; 3. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 10.39; 4. Cadi Hu (Uni) 10.51; 5. Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning) 10.73.

4x200 relay 1. Centralia, 1:52.63; 2. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz), 1:55.42; 3. Tolono Unity, 1:55.57; 4. Urbana University, 1:55.76; 5. Villa Grove, 1:59.55.

High jump

1. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 4-8; 2. Liberty Floyd (Villa Grove) 4-8; 3. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-3 3/4; 2. Meike Herbrandt (Villa Grove) 15-3 1/4; 3. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 15-2 3/4; 4. Kylie Gormann (Centralia) 15-2; 5. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 14-10 3/4.

PBL results -- 7. Lillie Frichtl, 14-10.

Triple jump

1. Piper Marcum (Centralia) 32-3; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 32-3; 3. Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve (UNITY) 26-1 1/4; 4. Sophia Wegeng (Villa Grove) 23-7 1/2; 5. Charlotte Ebel (Uni) 22-8.

Shot put

1. Aliyah McDaniel (UNITY) 41-8; 2. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 31-5; 3. Aly Bagwell (UNITY) 31-3; 4. Jana Ping (UNITY) 29-2; 5. Taylor Stephenson (Bismarck-Henning) 28-2.

PBL results -- 8. MaKenna Ecker, 25-8; 11. Sara Hewerdine, 24-3.