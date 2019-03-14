SVC-HOIC all-star basketball games set for Saturday, March 23

GIBSON CITY -- On Saturday, March 23, the WGCY radio station in Gibson City will host its Sangamon Valley Conference vs. Heart of Illinois Conference girls and boys all-star basketball game, featuring senior players form both conferences.

Players were selected by a group of coaches from each respective conference. The games will be played at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

The girls' game will tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Following the conclusion of the girls' game, the Cissna Park boys basketball team will be recognized for placing second in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament. The GCMS boys basketball team will also be recognized for its third-place finish at the 2A state tournament.

There will also be a dunk contest held between dunkers in the SVC and HOIC, followed by the boys' game.

SVC GIRLS ROSTER

Kennedy Bauer (Watseka); Icis Amphy (Momence); Chloe Butterbrodt (Dwight); Mallory Drake (Watseka); Caitlin Gerdes (Clifton Central); Magan Harris (Watseka); Morgan Kaeb (CIssna Park); Mya Keen (Momence); Brooke Kelly (Momence); Cassie Peters (Watseka); Katie Speckman (Clifton Central); Melissa Stewart (Dwight); Courtney Thompson (Watseka); Alexis Waller (Clifton Central). Coach -- Barry Bauer, Watseka.

SVC BOYS ROSTER

Brian Fehr (Cissna Park); Austin Gooden (PBL); Logan Graham (Dwight); Max Grant (Iroquois West); Darryl Harris (Clifton Central); Lamarius Lillard (Momence); Conner Lober (Cissna Park); Blake Castonguay (Watseka); Ben Lyznicki (Watseka); Justin McTaggart (Watseka); Ben Robison (Clifton Central); Bailey Sluis (Cissna Park); Christian Stadeli (Cissna Park); Julian Stadeli (Cissna Park); Dakota Wahl (Dwight). Coach -- Kevin Long, Cissna Park.

HOIC GIRLS ROSTER

Courtney Heffren (Eureka); Jessica Carithers (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Jadyn Mitchell (Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland); Claire Retherford (GCMS); Megan Moody (GCMS); Lauren Ausmus (Eureka); Addie Goodrich (Fieldcrest); Mya Tinsley (Ridgeview); Meredith Sidwell (Dee-Mack); Molly White (LeRoy); Mo Aluyi (Tremont); McKenna Roth (FCW). Coach -- Jerry Prina, Eureka.

HOIC BOYS ROSTER

Derek May (Fieldcrest); Ryland Holt (GCMS); Bryce Barnes (GCMS); Connor Birky (GCMS); Tim Rice (Tremont); Ryan Parker (Ridgeview); Jeremy Durdan (FCW); Keegan Zimmerman (Eureka); Karson Kimpling (FCW); Levi Schuermann (Dee-Mack); John Symanski (Tri-Valley); Nick Perry (LeRoy). Coach -- Ryan Tompkins, GCMS.