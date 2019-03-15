GCMS track and field teams compete in Heart of Illinois Indoor Meet

BLOOMINGTON -- Aidan Laughery of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys track and field team finished first in the boys' 60-meter dash with a time of 7.09 seconds in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Indoor Meet, followed by teammates Ethan Kasper (23rd, 7.87), Connor Main (59th, 8.57) and Elijah Van Note (61st, 8.72).

Laughery also finished first in the boys' 200-meter dash with a time of 22.94 seconds while Tyler Ricks placed eighth with a time of 25.64 seconds, followed by teammates Isaiah Chatman (19th, 26.43), Ty Baxter (20th, 27.74), Braylen Kean (34th, 27.74) and Elijah Van Note (38th, 28.95).

Delanie Dykes finished first in the girls' 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.74.

Dykes also finished second in the girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 28.57 seconds while Payton Beach finished 27th with a time of 32.34 seconds and London Hixson placed 32nd with a time of 32.57 seconds.

Claire Retherford finished second in the girls' shot put with a throw of 32-6 while Emma Swanson and Rylee Dawson-Howard finished 32nd and 41st, respectively, with throws of 21-5 and 13-4.

Markus Miguel finished third in the boys' shot put with a throw of 41-10 while Aaron Spears and Parker Chase finished 34th and 43rd, respectively, with throws of 28-10 1/2 and 26-10.

Leah Martin finished fourth in the girls' 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:12.92.

In the boys' 4x200 relay, Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Marcus Baillie and Tyler Ricks finished fourth with a time of 1:41.39. Awstace Grauer, Elijah Van Note, Austin Elliott and Braylen Kean finished 20th with a time of 1:56.08.

In the boys' 4x400 relay, Aidan Laughery, Awstace Grauer, Ethan Kasper and Tyler Ricks finished fourth with a time of 3:44.53.

Payton Beach tied for fourth in the girls' pole vault with a height of 8-0.

As a team, the GCMS boys finished seventh in its respective meet with a score of 37 while the GCMS girls finished fifth in its meet with a score of 38 1/2.

Natasha Shane finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14-2 3/4 while London Hixson finished ninth with a jump of 13-6 1/4.

In the girls' 4x400 relay, Delanie Dykes, Leah Martin, Abigail Sizemore and London Hixson finished eighth with a time of 4:52.37.

Isaiah Chatman finished 11th in the boys' 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.47 seconds while Caleb Dunham placed 15th with a time of 12.35 seconds.

Abigail Sizemore finished 16th in the girls' 60-meter hurdles wit ha time of 12.1 seconds.

Awstace Grauer finished 19th in the boys' long jump with a leap of 17-5 3/4 while Caleb Dunham and Braylen Kean finished 28th and 30th, respectively, with jumps of 15-5 1/4 and 14-7 3/4.

Christian Rodriguez finished 20th in the boys' 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:45.36 while Ethan Freehill finished 27th with a time of 6:24.6.

Rodriguez also finished 22nd in the boys' 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.7 while Austin Elliott placed 24th with a time of 2:35.2 and Ethan Freehill finished 30th with a time of 2:43.49.

Austin Elliott finished 25th in the boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.91 while Caleb Dunham finished 32rd with a time of 1:11.76.

London Hixson finished 27th in the girls' 60-meter dash with a time of 9.22 seconds, followed by Payton Beach (32nd, 9.34), Abigail Sizemore (34th, 9.4), Natasha Shane (53rd, 9.78) and Rylee Dawson-Howard (69th, 10.31).

In the girls' 4x200 relay, Payton Beach, Haley Brown, Abigail Sizemore and Natasha Shane finished 14th with a time of 2:07.6.

HEART OF ILLINOIS INDOOR MEET

At Shirk Cener, Bloomington

BOYS

Team scorers

1. Eureka, 163.5; 2. Ridgeview, 75; 3. Tremont, 62; 4. Tri-Valley, 58; 5. El Paso-Gridley, 56; 6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 47; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 37; 8. Fisher, 25; 9. Heyworth, 17.5; 10. Flanagan-Cornell, 14; 11. LeRoy, 10; 12. Fieldcrest, 9; 13. Iroquois West, 9; 14. Cornerstone Christian Academy, 2.

60-meter dash

1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 7.09; 2. Dalton Burk (Fisher) 7.17; 3. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 7.19; 4. Job Knapp (Eureka); 5. Aden Sears (Eureka) 7.27.

GCMS results -- 23. Ethan Kasper, 7.87; 59. Connor Main, 8.57; 61. Elijah Van Note, 8.72.

200-meter dash

1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 22.94; 2. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 23.17; 3. Timothy Rice (Tremont) 23.75; 4. Luke Myszka (Tri-Valley) 24.38; 5. Tyler Wilson (Fisher) 25.3.

GCMS results -- 8. Tyler Ricks, 25.64; 19. Isaiah Chatman, 26.43; 20. Ty Baxter, 27.74; 34. Braylen Kean, 27.74; 38. Elijah Van Note, 28.95.

400-meter dash

1. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 51.36; 2. Micah Senior (Eureka) 51.85; 3. Aden Sears (Eureka) 52.02; 4. Connor Standish (Eureka) 52.5; 5. John Carnicle (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) 52.53.

GCMS results -- 25. Austin Elliott, 1:05.91; 32. Caleb Dunham, 1:11.76.

800-meter run

1. Eli Steinbeck (Eureka) 2:04.9; 2. Asa Smith (EPG) 2:08.44; 3. Brayden Beck (Eureka) 2:08.64; 4. Cade Walder (Eureka) 2:09.87; 5. Titus Thompson (Tremont) 2:12.21.

GCMS results -- 22. Christian Rodriguez, 2:30.7; 24. Austin Elliott, 2:35.2; 30. Ethan Freehill, 2:43.49.

1,600-meter run

1. Colby Johnson (Dee-Mack) 4:39.49; 2. Jack Cook (Eureka) 4:39.77; 3. Drew Guimond (Tri-Valley) 4:44.24; 4. Leland Sumer (Tremont) 4:50.85; 5. Noah Smith (EPG) 4:56.55.

GCMS results -- 20. Christian Rodriguez, 5:45.36; 27. Ethan Freehill, 6:24.6.

3,200-meter run

1. Lucas Chittick (Fisher) 9:52.37; 2. Drew Guimond (T) 10:02.41; 3. Noah Smith (EPG) 10:17.16; 4. Connor Price (IW) 10:44.35; 5. Max Grant (IW) 10:53.52.

60-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 8.32; 2. Luke Myszka (TV) 8.84; 3. Luke Wells (Eureka) 9.07; 4. Kollin Schlipf (EPG) 9.1; 5. Mitchell Danner (Eureka) 9.19.

GCMS results -- 11. Isaiah Chatman, 10.47; 15. Caleb Dunham, 12.35.

4x200 relay

1. Ridgeview, 1:35.94; 2. Tremont, 1:36.36; 3. Eureka, 1:41.23; 4. GCMS (Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Marcus Baillie, Tyler Ricks), 1:41.39; 5. EPG, 1:41.6.

GCMS results -- 20. Awstace Grauer, Elijah Van Note, Austin Elliott, Braylen Kean, 1:56.08.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 3:34.7; 2. Tremont, 3:41.72; 3. Dee-Mack, 3:44.32; 4. GCMS (Aidan Laughery, Awstace Grauer, Ethan Kasper, Tyler Ricks), 3:44.53; 5. Heyworth, 3:50.46.

4x800 relay

1. Dee-Mack, 8:33.43; 2. Tremont, 8:34.67; 3. Tri-Valley, 8:55.84; 4. Fieldcrest, 9:02.98; 5. Eureka, 9:05.49.

High jump

1. Trevor Heffren (Eureka) 6-0; 2. Reece Ramirez (Ridgeview) 5-10; 3. Elijah Skutt (Eureka) 5-10; 4. Kaden Barth (EPG) 5-8; 5. Hunter Lane (Ridgeview) 5-6.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 23-5 3/4; 2. Devon Butler (Heyworth) 20-6 1/2; 3. Colton Polhemus (Tremont) 20-6 1/4; 4. Micah Senior (Eureka) 20-5 1/4; 5. Aden Sears (Eureka) 20-4 1/4.

GCMS results -- 19. Awstace Grauer, 17-5 3/4; 28. Caleb Dunham, 15-5 1/4; 30. Braylen Kean, 14-7 3/4.

Triple jump

1. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 23-5 3/4; 2. Devon Butler (Heyworth) 20-6 1/2; 3. Colton Polhemus (Tremont) 20-6 3/4; 4. Micah Senior (Eureka) 20-5 1/4; 5. Aden Sears (Eureka) 20-4 1/4.

GCMS results -- 19. Awstace Grauer, 17-5 3/4; 28. Caleb Bleich, 15-5 1/4; 30. Braylen Kean, 14-7 3/4.

Shot put

1. Kyle Uhl (Flanagan-Cornell) 45-1; 2. Anthony Hornsby (EPG) 44-1 1/2; 3. Markus Miguel (GCMS) 41-10; 4. Rodney Kaeb (LeRoy) 41-1 1/2; 5. Blake Roundtree (LeRoy) 40-9.

GCMS results -- 34. Aaron Spears, 28-10 1/2; 43. Parker Chase, 26-10.

Pole vault

1. Ryan Steiner (TV) 13-0; 2. Camdyn McFarland (TV) 12-6; 3. Grant Carlson (Eureka) 12-0; 4. Sean Meyer (Tremont) 11-6; 5. Hunter Gladson (Eureka) 11-0.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 171.5; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 135; 3. Tri-Valley, 91.5; 4. Tremont, 43.5; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 38.5; 6. Ridgeview, 35.5; 7. Heyworth, 20.5; 8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 11; 9. Macomb, 10; 10. Fieldcrest, 5; 10. Fisher, 10; 10. LeRoy, 5; 13. Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson, 3; 14. Flanagan-Cornell, 2; 15. Hall, 1.

60-meter dash

1. Katelyn Knapp (Eureka) 8.11; 2. Amy Pineda (Eureka) 8.13; 3. Courtney Heffren (Eureka) 8.28; 4. Mya Tinsley (Ridgeview) 8.34; 5. Windsor Roberts (TV) 8.42.

GCMS results -- 27. London Hixson, 9.22; 32. Payton Beach, 9.34; 34. Abigail Sizemore, 9.4; 53. Natasha Shane, 9.78; 69. Rylee Dawson-Howard, 10.31.

200-meter dash

1. Katelyn Knapp (Eureka) 27.53; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 28.57; 3. Tori Witzig (EPG) 28.69; 4. Regan Danko (TV) 28.77; 5. Abbey Bangert (Heyworth) 29.53.

GCMS results -- 27. Payton Beach, 32.34; 32. London Hixson, 32.57.

400-meter dash

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:01.74; 2. Caitlin McCane (TV) 1:06.47; 3. Elle Knapp (Eureka) 1:06.58; 4. Jaedyn Fitzgerald (Fisher) 1:07.58; 5. Tia Hardt (Ridgeview) 1:09.49.

800-meter run

1. Alexi Fogo (Eureka) 2:26.13; 2. Emma Argo (Eureka) 2:27.91; 3. Caitlin McCane (TV) 2:32.56; 4. Ruby Slightom (EPG) 2:34.3; 5. Hanna Christianson (TV) 2:44.89.

1,600-meter run

1. Lexi Grober (Eureka) 5:43.91; 2. Cate Atkins (EPG) 5:51.22; 3. Natalie Garneau (TV) 6:07.2; 4. Leah Martin (GCMS) 6:12.92; 5. Nora Robinson (Eureka) 6:45.57.

3,200-meter run

1. Maya Stovall (Macomb) 11:45.61; 2. Lizzy Freidinger (Tremont) 11:52.69; 3. Cate Atkins (EPG) 12:02.2; 4. Sophia Allen (EPG) 12:40.12; 5. Anna Perry (Eureka) 12:51.44.

60-meter hurdles

1. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 10.03; 2. Faith Graham (EPG) 10.32; 3. Tori Witzig (EPG) 10.36; 3. Allison Miner (Heyworth) 10.36; 5. Marisa Sajovec (Eureka) 10.75.

GCMS results -- 16. Abigail Sizemore, 12.1.

4x200 relay

1. Eureka, 1:52.14; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 1:52.15; 3. Tremont, 1:56.99; 4. Tri-Valley, 1:57.44; 5. Heyworth, 1:58.65.

GCMS results -- 14. Payton Beach, Haley Brown, Abigail Sizemore, Natasha Shane, 2:07.6.

4x400 relay

1. El Paso-Gridley, 4:20.1; 2. Eureka, 4:21.31; 3. Tri-Valley, 4:42.9; 4. Tremont, 4:43.44; 5. Eureka, 4:45.83.

GCMS results -- 8. Delanie Dykes, Leah Martin, Abigail Sizemore, London Hixson, 4:52.37.

4x800 relay

1. Eureka, 10:25.52; 2. Tremont, 11:08.13; 3. Dee-Mack, 11:30.97; 4. LeRoy, 11:51.38; 5. El Paso-Gridley, 11:52.68.

High jump

1. Sophia Lowery (EPG) 4-10; 2. Shelby Baker (TV) 4-8; 3. Chloe Myszka (TV) 4-8; 4. Emma Hoffman (Eureka) 4; 4. Joan Zimmerman (Eureka) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Tristyn Grube (EPG) 17-1 1/2; 2. Amy Pineda (Eureka) 16-10 1/2; 3. Mya Tinsley (Ridgeview) 15-10 3/4; 4. Faith Graham (EPG) 15-0; 5. Jacey Goff (TV) 14-11 1/4.

GCMS results -- 6. Natasha Shane, 14-2 3/4; 9. London Hixson, 13-6 1/4.

Triple jump

1. Camryn Winterland (Ridgeview) 33-10 1/2; 2. Tristyn Grube (EPG) 33-8 1/4; 3. Regan Danko (TV) 31-7; 4. Natalie Meiss (Eureka) 29-9; 5. Jordan Billings (Eureka) 28-9 1/2.

Shot put

1. Sierra Carr (EPG) 34-3; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 32-6; 3. Lena Luebbering (Heyworth) 30-9 1/2; 4. Genna Nielsen (Eureka) 30-9; Jayden Standish (Ridgeview) 30-8 1/2.

GCMS results -- 32. Emma Swanson, 21-5; 41. Rylee Dawson-Howard, 13-4.

Pole vault

1. Windsor Roberts (TV) 12-0; 2. Allison Schrock (Eureka) 10-6; 3. Natalie Johnson (TV) 9-6; 4. Janie Manningham (Tremont) 8-0; 4. Meredith Burnham (Tremont) 8-0; 4. Payton Beach (GCMS) 8-0; 4. Sarah Carlson (Eureka) 8-0.