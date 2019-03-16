PBL boys track and field finishes 17th in Charleston Indoor Meet

CHARLESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished 17th in the 34-team Charleston Boys' Indoor Meet's Class AA on Saturday.

Ryder James finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:32.24 while Alec St. Julien placed 11th with a time of 4:51.19.

Jordan Giese finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.92.

T.J. Jones finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.19 seconds. Jones also finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 19-8 3/4.

Brett Giese tied for ninth in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Luke Cowan finished 12th in the shot put with a throw of 43-3 while Jake Rich placed 14th with a throw of 42-11.

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Ashton Goss, Keagan Busboom, Paul Cleary and Liam McMullin) finished 17th with a time of 9:59.77.

Chase Elson and Curtis Phillips finished 22nd and 30th, respectively, in the 60-meter hurdles with times of 9.83 and 10.21 seconds.

The PBL 4x200 relay (Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Mason Medlock and Max Rodriguez) finished 24th with a time of 1:48.39.

The PBL 4x400 relay team (Jordan Giese, Cody Winter, Alec St. Julien and Ryder James) finished 24th with a time of 4:06.83.

Alexander Plott and Landon Daniels finished 49th and 50th, respectively, in the 60-meter dash with times of 8.38 and 8.52 seconds.

Tri-Point's Dohe earns eighth-place finish in high jump CHARLESTON -- Wyatt Dohe of the Tri-Point boys track and field team earned the Chargers' lone point in the Class A Charleston Indoor Meet on Saturday. Dohe finished eighth in the high jump with a leap of 5-9. PBL girls track and field competes in Charleston Indoor Meet CHARLESTON -- Emily Graves of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9-6 in the Charleston Indoor Meet's Class AA on Saturday, March 9. Evie Ellis finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:39.81. Hannah Schwarz finished 11th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.55 seconds. Abigail Teske tied for 11th in the high jump with a leap of 4-9. Madeline Royer finished 14th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.66. Hannah Schwarz and Lillie Frichtl finished 16th and 25th, respectively, in the 60-meter dash with times of 8.37 and 8.53 seconds. Hope Johnson finished 21st with a time of 1:12.78 in the 400-meter dash. The PBL 4x200 relay (Lillie Frichtl, Macie Wright, Maisy Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) finished 17th with a time of 1:57.77. The PBL 4x400 relay team (Hope Johnson, Maisy Johnson, Madeline Royer and Evie Ellis) finished 24th with a time of 4:52.49. MaKenna Ecker finished 38th with a throw of 27-8 1/2 in the shot put. As a team, PBL finished 25th in the 32-team meet with a score of five.

SATURDAY, March 16

CHARLESTON BOYS' INDOOR MEET

Class AA

Team scores

1. Alton, 62; 2. Monticello, 36; 3. Mascoutah, 35; 4. Springfield Lanphier, 33; 5. Springfield Southeast, 32.33; 6. Centennial, 32; 7. Cahokia, 30.33; 8. Springfield, 30; 9. Rantoul, 28; 10. Normal West, 27; 11. Columbia, 23; 12. Mahomet-Seymour, 22; 13. Rochester, 20; 14. Charleston, 18; 15. Tolono Unity, 17; 16. Mount Zion, 16; 17. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 14; 18. Centralia, 12; 18. Clinton, 12; 18. Prairie Central, 12; 21. MacArthur, 10.5; 22. Marion, 9.5; 23. Champaign Central, 9; 24. Mount Vernon, 7; 25. Freeburg, 6.33; 26. Harrisburg, 6; 27. Effingham, 5; 28. Olney Richland County, 4; 28. Pekin, 4; 30. Marshall, 3; 30. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 3; 30. Salem, 3; 33. Mattoon, 2; 34. Greenville, 1.

60-meter dash

1. Deonte Mcgoy (Alton) 7.05; 2. Dasani Stewart (Alton) 7.19; 2. Deon Fairlee (Southeast) 7.19; 4. Chris Brown (Monticello) 7.25; 5. Donovan Bieber (Columbia) 7.26.

PBL results -- 49. Alexander Plott, 8.38; 50. Landon Daniels, 8.52.

200-meter dash

1. Deonte Mcgoy (Alton) 23.27; 2. Steven Harris (Cahokia) 23.56; 3. Robert Buford (Rantoul) 23.62; 4. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 23.68; 5. Marshaun Cook (MacArthur) 23.88.

PBL results -- 6. T.J. Jones, 24.19;

400-meter dash

1. Jerry Harper (Rantoul) 51.27; 2. Darreon West (Cahokia) 52.42; 3. Timothy Surburg (Marion) 53.43; 4. Josh Hoh (Charleston) 54.02; 5. Carlos Stakely (Southeast) 54.33.

800-meter run

1. Casmir Cozzi (Mascoutah) 2:01.63; 2. Charlie Wetzel (Normal West) 2:03.35; 3. Elijah Hall (Rantoul) 2:04.09; 4. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:05.92; 5. Alex Midkiff (Mascoutah) 2:06.09.

1,600-meter run

1. Garrett Dixon (Monticello) 4:26.23; 2. Brooks Harlan (Centralia) 4:29.74; 3. Luke Manolakes (Centennial) 4:30.43; 4. Ryder James (PBL) 4:32.24; 5. Cassius Havis (Alton) 4:36.27.

PBL results -- 11. Alec St. Julien, 4:51.19.

3,200-meter run

1. Mathias Powell (Mahomet-Seymour) 9:30.17; 2. Ethan Black (Clinton) 10:09.8; 3. Matt Herren (Rochester) 10:14.39; 4. Austin Ames (Charleston) 10:14.53; 5. Morgan Dixon (Monticello) 10:15.77.

60-meter hurdles

1. Robert Williams (Springfield) 8.24; 2. Marvin Broomfield (Lanphier) 8.42; 3. Steven Harris (Cahokia) 8.45; 4. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 8.9; 5. Alec Sledge (Mt. Vernon) 9.03.

PBL results -- 22. Chase Elson, 9.83; 30. Curtis Phillips, 10.21.

4x200 relay

1. Alton, 1:34.29; 2. Columbia, 1:36.51; 3. Rantoul, 1:36.72; 4. Springfield Southeast, 1:36.92; 5. Monticello, 1:37.12.

PBL results -- 24. Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Mason Medlock, Max Rodriguez, 1:48.39.

4x400 relay

1. Springfield, 3:35.23; 2. Alton, 3:36.09; 3. Mascoutah, 3:40.62; 4. Normal, 3:42.18; 5. Columbia, 3:43.95.

PBL results -- 24. Jordan Giese, Cody Winter, Alec St. Julien, Ryder James, 4:06.83.

4x800 relay

1. Monticello, 8:26.06; 2. Mascoutah, 8:28.74; 3. Normal West, 8:32.96; 4. Springfield, 8:36.21; 5. Centralia, 8:36.28.

PBL results -- 17. Ashton Goss, Keagan Busboom, Paul Cleary, Liam McMullin, 9:59.77.

High jump

1. Karl Wright (Lanphier) 6-4; 2. David Emuze (Southeast) 6-2; 2. Antwan Baker (Cahokia) 6-2; 2. McKallen Smith (Freeburg) 6-2; 5. Levi Williams (Unity) 6-2.

PBL results -- T9. Brett Giese, 5-10.

Long jump

1. David Emuze (Southeast) 21-2; 2. Ju'qui Womack (Mount Zion) 21-2; 3. Skylar Bennett (Mount Zion) 20-7 3/4; 4. Ronnie Hunsackre (Columbia) 20-4 1/4; 5. David Loveless (Clinton) 20-3 1/2.

PBL results -- 8. T.J. Jones, 19-8 3/4.

Triple jump

1. Antonio Buchanan (Centennial) 44-2; 2. Kahlil Ross (Lanphier) 43-5; 3. Kai Baumgartner (Champaign Central) 42-9 1/2; 4. Qa'Ron Hawkins (Springfield) 41-9 3/4; 5. Levi Williams (Unity) 41-8 1/2.

Shot put

1. Hunter Hendershot (Mahomet-Seymour) 58-2 1/2; 2. Clay Alewelt (Rochester) 49-0 1/2; 3. Zach Gibbs (Harrisburg) 48-6; 4. Dohn Campbell (Lanphier) 48-6; 5. Matthew Wilson (Mascoutah) 46-10.

PBL results -- 12. Luke Cowan, 43-3; 14. Jake Rich, 42-11.

Pole vault

1. Chandlar Ifft (Prairie Central) 15-0; 2. Dayton Black (Charleston) 14-6; 3. Alan Lauterbach (Rochester) 13-6; 4. Quinn Shannon (Unity) 13-6; 5. Hunter Hartwig (Mount Zion) 13-6.