PBL boys track and field finishes 17th in Charleston Indoor Meet

CHARLESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished 17th in the 34-team Charleston Boys' Indoor Meet's Class AA on Saturday.
Ryder James finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:32.24 while Alec St. Julien placed 11th with a time of 4:51.19.
Jordan Giese finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.92.
T.J. Jones finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.19 seconds. Jones also finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 19-8 3/4.
Brett Giese tied for ninth in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.
Luke Cowan finished 12th in the shot put with a throw of 43-3 while Jake Rich placed 14th with a throw of 42-11.
The PBL 4x800 relay team (Ashton Goss, Keagan Busboom, Paul Cleary and Liam McMullin) finished 17th with a time of 9:59.77.
Chase Elson and Curtis Phillips finished 22nd and 30th, respectively, in the 60-meter hurdles with times of 9.83 and 10.21 seconds.
The PBL 4x200 relay (Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Mason Medlock and Max Rodriguez) finished 24th with a time of 1:48.39.
The PBL 4x400 relay team (Jordan Giese, Cody Winter, Alec St. Julien and Ryder James) finished 24th with a time of 4:06.83.
Alexander Plott and Landon Daniels finished 49th and 50th, respectively, in the 60-meter dash with times of 8.38 and 8.52 seconds.
Tri-Point's Dohe earns eighth-place finish in high jump
CHARLESTON -- Wyatt Dohe of the Tri-Point boys track and field team earned the Chargers' lone point in the Class A Charleston Indoor Meet on Saturday.
Dohe finished eighth in the high jump with a leap of 5-9.
PBL girls track and field competes in Charleston Indoor Meet
CHARLESTON -- Emily Graves of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9-6 in the Charleston Indoor Meet's Class AA on Saturday, March 9.
Evie Ellis finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:39.81.
Hannah Schwarz finished 11th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.55 seconds.
Abigail Teske tied for 11th in the high jump with a leap of 4-9.
Madeline Royer finished 14th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.66.
Hannah Schwarz and Lillie Frichtl finished 16th and 25th, respectively, in the 60-meter dash with times of 8.37 and 8.53 seconds.
Hope Johnson finished 21st with a time of 1:12.78 in the 400-meter dash.
The PBL 4x200 relay (Lillie Frichtl, Macie Wright, Maisy Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) finished 17th with a time of 1:57.77.
The PBL 4x400 relay team (Hope Johnson, Maisy Johnson, Madeline Royer and Evie Ellis) finished 24th with a time of 4:52.49.
MaKenna Ecker finished 38th with a throw of 27-8 1/2 in the shot put.
As a team, PBL finished 25th in the 32-team meet with a score of five.
SATURDAY, March 16
CHARLESTON BOYS' INDOOR MEET
Class AA
Team scores
1. Alton, 62; 2. Monticello, 36; 3. Mascoutah, 35; 4. Springfield Lanphier, 33; 5. Springfield Southeast, 32.33; 6. Centennial, 32; 7. Cahokia, 30.33; 8. Springfield, 30; 9. Rantoul, 28; 10. Normal West, 27; 11. Columbia, 23; 12. Mahomet-Seymour, 22; 13. Rochester, 20; 14. Charleston, 18; 15. Tolono Unity, 17; 16. Mount Zion, 16; 17. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 14; 18. Centralia, 12; 18. Clinton, 12; 18. Prairie Central, 12; 21. MacArthur, 10.5; 22. Marion, 9.5; 23. Champaign Central, 9; 24. Mount Vernon, 7; 25. Freeburg, 6.33; 26. Harrisburg, 6; 27. Effingham, 5; 28. Olney Richland County, 4; 28. Pekin, 4; 30. Marshall, 3; 30. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 3; 30. Salem, 3; 33. Mattoon, 2; 34. Greenville, 1.
60-meter dash
1. Deonte Mcgoy (Alton) 7.05; 2. Dasani Stewart (Alton) 7.19; 2. Deon Fairlee (Southeast) 7.19; 4. Chris Brown (Monticello) 7.25; 5. Donovan Bieber (Columbia) 7.26.
PBL results -- 49. Alexander Plott, 8.38; 50. Landon Daniels, 8.52.
200-meter dash
1. Deonte Mcgoy (Alton) 23.27; 2. Steven Harris (Cahokia) 23.56; 3. Robert Buford (Rantoul) 23.62; 4. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 23.68; 5. Marshaun Cook (MacArthur) 23.88.
PBL results -- 6. T.J. Jones, 24.19;
400-meter dash
1. Jerry Harper (Rantoul) 51.27; 2. Darreon West (Cahokia) 52.42; 3. Timothy Surburg (Marion) 53.43; 4. Josh Hoh (Charleston) 54.02; 5. Carlos Stakely (Southeast) 54.33.
800-meter run
1. Casmir Cozzi (Mascoutah) 2:01.63; 2. Charlie Wetzel (Normal West) 2:03.35; 3. Elijah Hall (Rantoul) 2:04.09; 4. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:05.92; 5. Alex Midkiff (Mascoutah) 2:06.09.
1,600-meter run
1. Garrett Dixon (Monticello) 4:26.23; 2. Brooks Harlan (Centralia) 4:29.74; 3. Luke Manolakes (Centennial) 4:30.43; 4. Ryder James (PBL) 4:32.24; 5. Cassius Havis (Alton) 4:36.27.
PBL results -- 11. Alec St. Julien, 4:51.19.
3,200-meter run
1. Mathias Powell (Mahomet-Seymour) 9:30.17; 2. Ethan Black (Clinton) 10:09.8; 3. Matt Herren (Rochester) 10:14.39; 4. Austin Ames (Charleston) 10:14.53; 5. Morgan Dixon (Monticello) 10:15.77.
60-meter hurdles
1. Robert Williams (Springfield) 8.24; 2. Marvin Broomfield (Lanphier) 8.42; 3. Steven Harris (Cahokia) 8.45; 4. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 8.9; 5. Alec Sledge (Mt. Vernon) 9.03.
PBL results -- 22. Chase Elson, 9.83; 30. Curtis Phillips, 10.21.
4x200 relay
1. Alton, 1:34.29; 2. Columbia, 1:36.51; 3. Rantoul, 1:36.72; 4. Springfield Southeast, 1:36.92; 5. Monticello, 1:37.12.
PBL results -- 24. Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Mason Medlock, Max Rodriguez, 1:48.39.
4x400 relay
1. Springfield, 3:35.23; 2. Alton, 3:36.09; 3. Mascoutah, 3:40.62; 4. Normal, 3:42.18; 5. Columbia, 3:43.95.
PBL results -- 24. Jordan Giese, Cody Winter, Alec St. Julien, Ryder James, 4:06.83.
4x800 relay
1. Monticello, 8:26.06; 2. Mascoutah, 8:28.74; 3. Normal West, 8:32.96; 4. Springfield, 8:36.21; 5. Centralia, 8:36.28.
PBL results -- 17. Ashton Goss, Keagan Busboom, Paul Cleary, Liam McMullin, 9:59.77.
High jump
1. Karl Wright (Lanphier) 6-4; 2. David Emuze (Southeast) 6-2; 2. Antwan Baker (Cahokia) 6-2; 2. McKallen Smith (Freeburg) 6-2; 5. Levi Williams (Unity) 6-2.
PBL results -- T9. Brett Giese, 5-10.
Long jump
1. David Emuze (Southeast) 21-2; 2. Ju'qui Womack (Mount Zion) 21-2; 3. Skylar Bennett (Mount Zion) 20-7 3/4; 4. Ronnie Hunsackre (Columbia) 20-4 1/4; 5. David Loveless (Clinton) 20-3 1/2.
PBL results -- 8. T.J. Jones, 19-8 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Antonio Buchanan (Centennial) 44-2; 2. Kahlil Ross (Lanphier) 43-5; 3. Kai Baumgartner (Champaign Central) 42-9 1/2; 4. Qa'Ron Hawkins (Springfield) 41-9 3/4; 5. Levi Williams (Unity) 41-8 1/2.
Shot put
1. Hunter Hendershot (Mahomet-Seymour) 58-2 1/2; 2. Clay Alewelt (Rochester) 49-0 1/2; 3. Zach Gibbs (Harrisburg) 48-6; 4. Dohn Campbell (Lanphier) 48-6; 5. Matthew Wilson (Mascoutah) 46-10.
PBL results -- 12. Luke Cowan, 43-3; 14. Jake Rich, 42-11.
Pole vault
1. Chandlar Ifft (Prairie Central) 15-0; 2. Dayton Black (Charleston) 14-6; 3. Alan Lauterbach (Rochester) 13-6; 4. Quinn Shannon (Unity) 13-6; 5. Hunter Hartwig (Mount Zion) 13-6.
SATURDAY, March 9
CHARLESTON GIRLS' INDOOR MEET
Class AA
Team scores
1. Monticello, 56; 2. Belleville West, 55; 3. Eureka, 50; 4. Crete-Monee, 37; 5. Triad, 35; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 34; 6. Mount Zion, 34; 8. Belleville East, 33; 9. Tolono Unity, 28; 10. Urbana, 27; 11. Charleston, 25; 12. Marist, 23; 13. Morton, 18.5; 14. Mattoon, 14.5; 15. Highland, 12; 16. Canton, 11; 16. Centralia, 11; 16. MacArthur, 11; 19. Olney Richland County, 10; 20. Pekin, 9; 21. Herrin, 8; 21. Mount Vernon, 8; 23. Anna-Jonesboro, 6; 23. Effingham, 6; 25. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 5; 26. Champaign Central, 4; 27. Columbia, 3; 27. Harrisburg, 3; 27. Rochester, 3; 30. Salem, 2.5; 31. Mascoutah, 1.5; 32. Taylorville, 1.
60-meter dash
1. Kaylin Strahan (Marist) 7.91; 2. Makayla Melvin (Belleville West) 8.04; 3. Lakeida Nichols (Mahomet-Seymour) 8.07; 4. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 8.11; 5. Dasauna Combs (Urbana) 8.17.
PBL results -- 16. Hannah Schwarz, 8.37; 25. Lillie Frichtl, 8.53.
200-meter dash
1. Kaylin Strahan (Marist) 26.41; 2. Lyn'Nikka Vance (Crete-Monee) 26.68; 3. Sara Addai (Mount Zion) 26.7; 4. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 26.82; 5. Makayla Melvin (Belleville West) 26.83.
PBL results -- 11. Hannah Schwarz, 28.55.
400-meter dash
1. Kyla McCannery (Crete-Monee) 1:03.54; 2. Sydney Hartoin (Triad) 1:03.64; 3. Aliyah Sanders (Centralia) 1:04.41; 4. Maria Mayonga (Olney Richland County) 1:05.77; 5. Charlotte Steifer (Mt. Vernon) 1:05.85.
PBL results -- 21. Hope Johnson, 1:12.78.
800-meter run
1. Megan Garrett (Charleston) 2:26.65; 2. Jordan Harmon (Unity) 2:26.75; 3. Claire Wheelwright (Canton) 2:28.42; 4. Alyssa Kowalski (Triad) 2:31.7; 5. Kate Marti (Highland) 2:31.76.
PBL results -- 14. Madeline Royer, 2:38.66.
1,600-meter run
1. Olivia Rosenstein (Urbana) 5:15; 2. Aspen Gordon (Morton) 5:18.68; 3. Alyssa McPike (Monticello) 5:27.46; 4. Rachel Koon (Monticello) 5:27.78; 5. Cameron Hough (Olney Richland County) 5:30.23.
PBL results -- 9. Evie Ellis, 5:39.81.
3,200-meter run
1. Emma Argo (Eureka) 11:28.04; 2. Brisa McGrath (Mahomet-Seymour) 11:49.36; 3. Caroline Bachert (Unity) 11:58.71; 4. Paige Arseneau (Pekin) 12:05.24; 5. Shannon Tang (Champaign Central) 12:23.11.
60-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 9.22; 2. Macee Rivers (Belleville West) 9.26; 3. Kelvi Searcy (Belleville West) 9.28; 4. Aalihah Thomas (Belleville West) 9.31; 5. Kiyah Kuhlman (Effingham) 9.46.
4x200 relay
1. Belleville East, 1:49.11; 2. Monticello, 1:49.78; 3. Eureka, 1:50.21; 4. Urbana, 1:51.19; 5. Belleville West, 1:52.09.
PBL results -- 17. Lillie Frichtl, Macie Wright, Maisy Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, 1:57.77.
4x400 relay
1. Mount Zion, 4:16.63; 2. Urbana, 4:18.77; 3. Eureka, 4:18.84; 4. Mattoon, 4:18.95; 5. Monticello, 4:20.12.
PBL results -- 24. Hope Johnson, Maisy Johnson, Madeline Royer, Evie Ellis, 4:52.49.
4x800 relay
1. Eureka, 10:04.19; 2. Mount Zion, 10:07.58; 3. Mattoon, 10:11.37; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 10:22.63; 5. Unity, 10:24.35.
High jump
1. Laila Graham (Belleville East) 5-3; 2. Sarah Flight (Charleston) 5-1; 3. Arianna Cowart (Charleston) 5-1; 4. Demetra Brown (Belleville West) 5-1; 5. Emma Grashoff (Pekin) 5-1.
PBL results -- T11. Abigail Teske, 4-9.
Long jump
1. Lyn'Nikka Vance (Crete-Monee) 18-3; 2. Amy Pineda (Eureka) 17-1; 3. Denise D'Antonio (Triad) 16-7 3/4; 4. Kylie Gormann (Centralia) 16-4 1/2; 5. Sharifa Hurtault (Charleston) 16-2.
Triple jump
1. Britney Mosby (Belleville West) 36-8 1/4; 2. Bianca Huddson (Herrin) 35-5 1/4; 3. Lyn'Nikka Vance (Crete-Monee) 34-11 1/2; 4. Sabrie Strong-McCloud (MacArthur) 34-6 1/2; 5. Denise D'Antonio (Triad) 34-4 1/2.
Shot put
1. Aliyah McDaniel (Unity) 42-3; 2. Taylor Kesner (Highland) 37-1; 3. Krista Cochran (Triad) 36-9 1/2; 4. Addi Cox (Morton) 35-3; 5. Breahna Payne (Mt. Vernon) 34-11 1/2.
PBL results -- 38. MaKenna Ecker, 27-8 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Landis Brandon (Monticello) 11-6; 2. Cece Abramson (Mahomet-Seymour) 11-0; 3. Julia Lasley (Anna-Jonesboro) 10-6; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-6; 5. Allison Schrock (Eureka) 9-0.
