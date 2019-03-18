ST. JOSEPH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 4-2 in extra innings to St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday.

Madi Eberle struck out 19 batters and walked five while allowing four runs -- one earned -- on three hits through eight innings in a losing effort for GCMS.

Ashtyn Cromwell picked up the win on the mound for SJ-O, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts through two innings, while Zoey Witruk struck out five batters and walked four while allowing two earned runs on three hits through six innings for the Spartans.

Hannah Dukeman hit a one-out single before scoring the game-winning run via a groundout in the top of the eighth inning for SJ-O. Savannah Smith then scored on a wild pitch.

Eberle doubled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but was left stranded.

The Falcons overcame a 2-1 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Eberle was hit by a pitch, Sadie Christiensen walked and Makenzi Bielfeldt reached base on an error to load the bases with nobody out before Lindsey Heinz hit a one-out single to left field to send Christensen across home plate for the tying run.

Heinz also sent Eberle home with a sacrifice fly ball to center field in the first inning.

St. Joseph-Ogden 4, GCMS 2

SJ-O 001 001 02 -- 4 3 3

GCMS 100 000 10 -- 2 5 3

W -- Ashtyn Cromwell, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Madi Eberle, 8 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 19 K, 5 BB.

St. Joseph-Ogden -- Dowling R. Dukeman 1-4, R. Ward RBI, R. Smith 2-3, RBI, R.

GCMS (0-1) -- Madi Eberle 1-3, 2B, R. Sadie Christensen R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3. Lindsey Heinz 1-4, 2 RBIs. Lauren Leonard 1-4. Emily Clinton 1-4.