PBL girls track and field competes at Clinton Last Chance Meet

BLOOMINGTON -- Hannah Schwarz of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field team finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.58 seconds during Monday's Clinton Girls Last Chance Meet.

Hannah Schwarz finished sixth in the 60-meter dash finals with a time of 8.38 seconds while Lillie Frichtl placed ninth with a time of 8.42 seconds. In the preliminary round, Schwarz finished seventh with a time of 8.41 seconds while Frichtl placed 13th with a time of 8.54.

Katelyn Crabb finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdle finals with a time of 10.06 seconds. In preliminaries, Crabb finished fifth with a time of 10.11 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw placed 31st with a time of 11.72 seconds.

Evie Ellis finished ninth in the mile run with a time of 5:41.11.

The PBL 4x200 relay team (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) finished 11th with a time of 1:55.58.

Maisy Johnson and Abigail Teske each tied for 11th place in the high jump with a leap of 4-9. Emily Graves tied for 11th place in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.

Lexi Johnson finished 13th in the long jump with a leap of 15-4.

Madeline Royer finished 16th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.08.

Katelyn Crabb and Lexi Johnson finished 16th and 18th, respectively, in the triple jump with leaps of 31-3 and 30-7 1/2.

Hope Johnson finished 18th with a time of 1:10.81 in the 400-meter dash.

MaKenna Ecker finished 37th in the shot put with a throw of 26-10 while Sara Hewerdine placed 48th with a throw of 23-9.

CLINTON GIRLS LAST CHANCE INDOOR MEET

At Shirk Center, Bloomington

60-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 7.95; 2. Tori Burke (Clinton) 8.13; 3. Sara Addai (Mount Zion) 8.2; 4. Sharifa Hurtault (Charleston) 8.22; 5. Anna Kegel (Carmel) 8.33.

PBL final results -- 6. Hannah Schwarz, 8.38; 9. Lillie Frichtl, 8.42.

PBL preliminary results -- 7. Schwarz, 8.41; 13. Frichtl, 8.54.

200-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 26.82; 2. Octavia Heidleberg (Dupo) 27.54; 3. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 27.58; Jenaya Carter (Mattoon) 27.6; 5. Lexi Ward (Tri-Valley) 28.0.

400-meter dash

Jessica McDowell (Normal University) 1:01.5; 2. Sara Addai (Mount Zion) 1:01.84; 3. Lauren Ferguson (Springfield) 1:01.89; 4. Tristina Einhaus (Pontiac) 1:02.64; 5. Megan Becker (Bloomington Central Catholic) 1:02.86.

PBL results -- 18. Hope Johnson, 1:10.81.

800-meter run

1. Mady Rogers (Herscher) 2:27.81; 2. Paige Arseneau (Pekin) 2:28.13; 3. Anita Cavalcante (Bloomington) 2:28.96; 4. Taylor Fox (Mount Zion) 2:29.43; 5. Ashleigh Anderson (Mount Zion) 2:29.48.

PBL results -- 16. Madeline Royer, 2:38.08.

1,600-meter run

1. Ella Bittner (Normal University) 5:14.61; 2. Rachel Koon (Monticello) 5:14.85; 3. Alyssa McPike (Monticello) 5:22.74; 4. Lexy Henrickson (Williamsville) 5:28.99; 5. Liberty Harmon (Normal West) 5:32.17.

PBL results -- 9. Evie Ellis, 5:41.44.

60-meter hurdles

1. Lauren Ferguson (Springfield) 9.13; 2. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 9.13; 3. DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) 9.73; 4. Mallory Cyrulik (Clinton) 9.92; 5. Kimmy Detwiler (Bloomington) 9.98.

PBL finals results -- 7. Katelyn Crabb, 10.06.

PBL preliminary results -- 5. Crabb, 10.11; 31. Gracie Bradshaw, 11.72.

4x200 relay

1. Monticello, 1:49.56; 2. Mattoon, 1:50.14; 3. Kankakee, 1:50.56; 4. Carmel, 1:52.88; 5. Amboy, 1:52.97.

PBL results -- 11. Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, 1:55.58.

4x400 relay

1. Mattoon, 4:12.35; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 4:17.83; 3. Amboy, 4:18.26; 4. Clinton, 4:18.68; 5. Kankakee, 4:18.86.

4x800 relay

1. Normal University, 9:58.93; 2. Monticello, 9:59.15; 3. Normal West, 10:05.88; 4. Mattoon, 10:10.17; 5. Harvest Christian, 10:18.47.

High jump

1. Carly Tucker (Metamora) 5-6; 2. Kenzie Klink (Normal West) 5-3; 3. Sarah Flight (Charleston) 5-1; 4. Grace Callahan (Harvest Christian) 5-1; 5. Emma Grashoff (Pekin) 4-11.

PBL results -- T11. Maisy Johnson, 4-9; T11. Abigail Teske, 4-9.

Long jump

1. Riley Pruser (Clinton) 17-0 1/2; 2. Lexie Fisher (Monticello) 16-10 1/4; 3. Summerlyn Smith (Mattoon) 16-9 1/2; 4. Tristyn Grube (El Paso-Gridley) 16-8; 5. Sophia Schuler (Prairie Central) 16-7.

PBL results -- 13. Lexi Johnson, 15-4.

Triple jump

1. Sabrie Strong-McCloud (MacArthur) 36-1 1/2; 2. Grace Alley (Seneca) 34-6 1/2; 3. Whitney Minor (Charleston) 34-4 1/2; 4. Whitney Leman (Lowpoint-Washburn) 34-3 1/2; 5. Lauren Wong (Morton) 34-3.

PBL results -- 16. Katelyn Crabb, 31-3; 18. Lexi Johnson, 30-7 1/2.

Shot put

1. Kelise Johnson (Bloomington) 41-1; 2. Noelle DeJaynes (St. Teresa) 38-10; 3. Claudia Workman (Clinton) 37-3 1/2; 4. Addi Cox (Morton) 37-1; 5. Blessen Pratt (Springfield) 36-7.

PBL results -- 37. MaKenna Ecker, 26-10; 48. Sara Hewerdine, 23-9.

Pole vault

1. Windsor Roberts (Tri-Valley) 12-6; 2. Rhiannon Held (Mount Zion) 12-0; 3. Landis Brandon (Monticello) 11-6; 4. Lillianna Ifft (Prairie Central) 11-0; 5. Sydnee Scott (Normal University) 10-6.

PBL results -- T11. Emily Graves, 9-0.