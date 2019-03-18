PBL softball loses 10-1 to Fisher

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 10-1 to Fisher in its season opener on Monday.

The Panthers were tied at 1-1 before Fisher scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to four PBL errors and four hits by the Bunnies, including a bases-clearing triple.

"It was a great ballgame until the fifth inning," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said.

Kayla Adwell sent Lorena Arnett home with an RBI in the top of the fourth inning for PBL's lone run as the Panthers produced five hits throughout the game.

"Fisher is a very good, experienced team and Sydney Eichelberger is one of the better pitchers we will face this year," Vaughn said. "She had our number the first time through the line-up, but then our kids battled and went up and put the ball in play. We didn't back down and we executed a couple of bunts at key times tonight.

"I'm excited about this team. They've been working hard, and they are just an awesome group of girls. We have kids pushing each other for spots in the line-up and that competition is going to make us better in the long run. I know one thing -- we will battle night-in and night-out, because that is just the nature of this group. When we start believing that we belong in these close games, we'll start seeing results."

Fisher 10, PBL 1

PBL 000 100 0 -- 1 5 7

FISH 001 081 x -- 10 9 0

PBL hitting -- Lorena Arnett 1-4, R. Sindra Gerdes 1-3. Kayla Adwell 1-3, RBI. Christina White 1-1. Carly Mutchmore 1-1.