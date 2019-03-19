GCMS boys track and field preparing for outdoor season

GIBSON CITY -- With 60- and 200-meter dash times of 7.09 and 22.94 seconds, respectively, earlier in the indoor season, freshman Aidan Laughery of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field team qualified for the Class A Illinois Prep Top Times meet, which will be held on Friday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

"He ran really strong and really smooth," GCMS head coach Mark Ward said. "If he gets out of the blocks like he's supposed to, he's going to have a lot of guys trying to challenge to catch up with him. I think he'll have a lot of success."

On Saturday, Jan. 5, Laughery finished first in the boys' age 15-16 60-meter dash with a time of 7.16 seconds for Vipers Track Club -- based in Champaign -- in the Dorothy Dawson Invitational in Champaign.

"He has a lot of experience under his belt coming in," Ward said.

As an eighth-grader, Laughery won a couple of individual IESA Class A state championships. In the 200-meter dash, Laughery set a Class A state record with a time of 23.28 seconds. He also placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.51 seconds.

En route to GCMS's eighth-grade team winning the state championship, Laughery also helped the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams win state titles with times of 1:39.46 and 3:50.24, respectively.

"He ran very strong. He had very good form, and then as he's gotten into high school, he has continued to lift weights and continued to get faster and stronger," Ward said. "He's just doing a wonderful job at keeping himself in shape and keeping himself trained. He's on track to do some really great things -- to break a lot of records."

Twelve athletes from eighth-grade team are on this year's GCMS High School track and field squad, including Awstace Grauer, who was also part of those state-champion relays along with Laughery finished 19th in the boys' long jump and triple jump and helped GCMS gain a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay in the Heart of Illinois Indoor Meet on Thursday, March 14, and Markus Miguel, who finished third in the shot put in the HOI Indoor Meet.

"It's very exciting. I think all 12 of them are going to contribute in some way," Ward said. "I love that because they're a very competitive group. They mesh in really well. They're very coachable kids. It just adds one more bonus to what our team can be because of the coachability and the work ethic that they have."

Laughery is the only IPTT qualifier on GCMS's boys track and field team as the Falcons went through the indoor season with a shorthanded roster.

"We've had kind of a skeleton crew. A couple of kids got sick. We had a musical. We had basketball, so right now, we're finally starting to get to full strength with all the kids and health, and we'll just see what we can do as the outdoor season begins," Ward said.

"We usually just invite the guys to come. If they want to go to track meets, we find track meets to go to. If they can't go, it's no big deal. It's kind of a preseason phase of doing things and trying to get started as early as we can and getting guys interested in being able to compete and perform. We really didn't have a lot of people involved in indoor track."

Senior Caleb Bleich, who signed his letter of intent on Tuesday, March 19, to continue his track and field career -- and soccer career -- at Millikin University, was one of those absentees due to nursing an injury after playing for a GCMS boys basketball team that placed third in the IHSA Class 2A state tournament on the weekend of March 8-9.

Bleich placed ninth in the long jump in the 2017 IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet and qualified for the state meet in the long and triple jump, as well as the 400-meter dash.

"We've got to get him healthy," Ward said. "That could take some time, so we're letting him be nice and relaxed and come back from that injury, but we expect him and his senior leadership to come out. Hopefully, he's going to be coming back to us soon, but if we have to hold off, that's fine because we need his senior leadership and athletic ability down the line when we get to conference and sectionals.

"It's a little disappointing for Caleb right now just because he hasn't been able to do much, but as soon as he gets healthy, that'll all change."

Along with Bleich, GCMS also has Tyler Ricks -- who qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state meet last year in the 800-meter run -- and Ryland Holt as captains.

"We've got great leadership," Ward said. "We got a couple of seniors to come out for the first time. They're going to be contributors. We've got a fairly good-sized squad this year. I think it's going to be very difficult to pinpoint certain individuals because everybody, I think, is going to do a great job of contributing to the team effort."

The Falcons' outdoor season will start with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invite at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. They are hosting six meets, including the Falcon Invite on April 23 and the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet on Tuesday, April 30.

"We're worried about making sure that, when we do have people come here, we put on a good track meet. The thing that I'm mainly focused on is conference," Ward said. "That's the biggest circle right now. I just want to make sure that we get everybody healthy and able to compete and get to our conference track meet and show everybody what we're worth and all the good athletes that we have and get some good scores and, hopefully, walk away with that trophy."