GCMS girls track and field prepares for outdoor season

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Delanie Dykes is the girls track and field team's lone qualifier for Friday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class A Meet.

She will race in the 800- and 400-meter runs after placing times of 2:23.9 and 1:01.53, respectively, earlier in the indoor season.

Dykes is coming off a junior season in which she earned a third-place medal in the 800-meter run and a fourth-place medal in the 400-meter dash at the IHSA Class 1A state meet and a sophomore season in which she won a sixth-place medal in the 800-meter run.

"She has worked hard every year in the offseason. She seems to be in good shape," GCMS head coach Erica Kostoff said. "Now, it's just a matter of tweaking race strategies and learning what works for her, and she should have a stellar year. She's doing better this year than she was last year at this time."

The Falcons have another senior -- Claire Retherford -- who is coming off a state appearance as well in the discus. She was also a captain for a GCMS girls basketball team that won its first regional championship in more than a decade.

"She's already doing better in shot put than she was last year. She's changing some things with her form, and it seems to be working for her," Kostoff said. "She has a great attitude. I think it's going to be a good cap-off to her senior year in track."

Aside from Dykes and Retherford, however, GCMS enters the outdoor season with a relatively-young roster, with 10 of the 18 athletes on the Falcons' squad in their sophomore seasons.

"We're kind of going through a rebuilding phase. We have a few seniors, one who hasn't done track since her freshman year. It's definitely going to be a growing season, but there's definitely some talent on the team, so it'll be fun to see how they come together and figuring out what they're good at," Kostoff said.

"We have a lot of girls who can run distance or could run sprints. We definitely need some field-event people, so we're going to try some different things out in practice and just have everybody see what they can do. We're going to get creative to try to fill up some of the 18 events with our 18 people, but it should be fun."

After participating in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invite on Thursday, March 28, and hosting a triangular meet against Iroquois West and Clifton Central on Monday, April 1, the Falcons will compete in the Salt Fork on Thursday -- a meet GCMS just added to its schedule this year.

"That will be interesting to see," Kostoff said. "We're hoping to go against some good competition there."

The Lady Falcon Invite will take place in Gibson City on Thursday, April 18.

"We always enjoy our home meet," Kostoff said.

The Heart of Illinois Conference Meet will take place on April 30. On May 9, GCMS will host its own 1A sectional.

"We're always just thinking ahead to conference and sectionals and seeing how many girls we can get to state," Kostoff said. "We're hoping to get some relays again this year, and we have some returners that went to state last year. We've got a pole vaulter who's a junior that's looking good."