GCMS's Caleb Bleich signs letter of intent to participate in soccer, track and field for Millikin University

GCMS senior Caleb Bleich, (front row, middle) poses for a photo with members of his family, along with GCMS track and field coach Mark Ward (back row, left) and Fisher/GCMS coach Robbie Dinkins (back row, right) after signing his letter of intent play soccer and participate in track and field for Millikin University.

GIBSON CITY -- Caleb Bleich, a senior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, signed his letter of intent to play soccer and participate in track and field for Millikin University.

Bleich placed ninth in the long jump in the 2017 IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet and qualified for the state meet in the long and triple jump, as well as the 400-meter dash.

Bleich scored 70 career goals for the Fisher/GCMS soccer coop. In his senior season, he helped the Bunnies set a school record for wins with 17.

"Being here for four years was just a good experience," Bleich said. "It was really fun, but I'm ready to move on to college after track season."

Bleich plans to major in pre-physical therapy.

"I just really liked the campus and all the teachers were nice," Bleich said.