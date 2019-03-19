GCMS's Jared Trantina signs letter of intent to play football for University of Wisconsin-Platteville

From left, GCMS’s Caleb Bleich signs his letter of intent to play soccer and participate in track and field for Millikin University while Jared Trantina signs his letter of intent to play football for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Nathan Garard signs his letter of intent to play football and baseball for Eureka College.

GIBSON CITY -- After receiving offers from multiple schools, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Jared Trantina signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Tuesday, March 19.

" It feels great," Trantina said. "I finally have the next four years figured out."

Trantina will be joined in the backfield by a former teammate.

Mitch McNutt, a 2018 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate, made a verbal commitment to play for UW-Platteville on Feb. 25, the same day Trantina announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.

He signed a walk-on offer for the University of Illinois, but departed from the football program last summer. McNutt rushed for 1,693 yards and 32 touchdowns in his senior year as he helped lead the Falcons to an IHSA Class 2A state championship victory.

Trantina had 962 yards and 15 touchdowns for GCMS that same season, which was his junior year.

"I think we'll both bring some good teammates to the other players at Platteville," Trantina said. "We'll definitely bring our hard work and discipline to their team."

Last fall, Trantina produced 1,678 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground to help lead the Falcons to another state championship.

"It has been a great past four years," Trantina said. "I made a lot of memories that I'll never forget and had a lot of success."

Trantina received offers from NAIA-school Culver-Stockton and Division-III school University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, among other NAIA and D-III schools.

"Platteville just really stuck out to me and I could see myself there for the next four years," Trantina said.

One thing that stood out to Trantina was the commitment shown by the UW-Platteville coach, who, according to Trantina, was the first coach to visit the GCMS school to talk to potential players shortly after the Falcons won their second straight state title.

"There was two feet of snow out, so that really just showed a lot about his interest," Trantina said.

Trantina also said he liked the campus, at which he plans to major in exercise science.

"The school's great," Trantina said. "There's some good education there and a lot of new facilities that are being built there."