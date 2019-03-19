PBL softball loses 13-5 to Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 13-5 to Hoopeston Area on Tuesday, March 19.

Emma Steiner took the loss on the mound for PBL (0-2), allowing 13 runs -- six earned -- on 11 hits and four walks with one strikeout through six innings. At the plate, the Panthers produced three hits as Baylee Cosgrove hit 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Hoopeston Area 13, PBL 5

PBL 003 020 0 -- 5 3 5

HA 140 305 x -- 13 11 4

W -- Robinson, 7 IP, 3 H, 5 R, ER, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Emma Steiner, 6 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 6 ER, K, 4 BB.

PBL (0-2) -- Christina White 1-3, R. Lorena Arnett RBI. Baylee Cosgrove 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Sindra Gerdes RBI. Emma Steiner RBI. Jaden Bender R. Carly Mutchmore 2 R.

Hoopeston Area -- Funk 3-3, 3 R. No. 10 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBIs. Small 1-4, 2 R. Rutherford 2-4, 2 RBIs. Linder 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. K. Goble 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Glotzbach 2 RBIs. Robinson 1-4, 2B, 2 R.