GCMS softball loses 8-1 to Tuscola

Tuscola's Sofia James (14) leads off third in a prep game at Gibson City Park on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

GIBSON CITY -- As Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head softball coach Kara Smith said after Thursday's game against Tuscola, "it's early in the season, still."

Smith's Falcons fell to a record of 0-2 via an 8-1 loss to a Tuscola team that improved to 5-0 with the win.

"We opened up against hard teams. It's good to see them. It's good to see how we can compete. We'll just see," Smith said. "I was really looking forward to today's game. It just looked like we didn't show up today, which shot us in the foot."

The Falcons scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Emily Clinton got on base with a leadoff bunt single before Lindsey Heinz sent her home with a two-out single to right field.

Tuscola's Kaitlyn Reifsteck tossed a four-hit complete game as she struck out 11 batters and walked none.

"Tuscola's not a bad team, but we didn't adjust well at the plate at all," Smith said. "Those are small adjustments we can do. We'll take what we've got. We'll learn from it, and we'll turn the page and come back ready next week."

Madi Eberle had 13 strikeouts on the mound for GCMS while allowing eight runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and one walks.

After Kendyl Ring singled to center field with one out for Tuscola in the top of the first inning, Claire Ring reached base on a dropped third strike passed ball with two outs, sending Kendyl Ring across home plate for the go-ahead run in the process.

In the third inning, Natalie Bates walked and Kendyl Ring reached base on an infield single before Jackie Watson laid down a bunt on which Bates beat Eberle's throw toward home plate and Kendyl Ring beat out a pickle between home plate and third base to score a run.

Claire Ring reached base on an error in center field before scoring on a single to left field by Keri Pierce. An error at third base then resulted in Pierce crossing home plate.

The GCMS fielders committed three errors by the game's end.

"We've just got to keep to the fundamentals," Smith said. "The fundamentals of the game will take you very far, and I don't think we did that. We've got to learn to throw, catch -- everything. It's time to turn the page and move on. We'll come back next week and see how things go."

Three straight one-out doubles by Kendyl Ring, Jackie Watson and Claire Ring resulted in two runs scored in the top of the seventh inning before a sacrifice flyout by Ashton Smith led to Claire Ring crossing home plate.

Tuscola 8, GCMS 1

TUS 102 002 3 -- 8 7 2

GCMS 000 001 0 -- 1 4 3

W -- Kaitlyn Reifsteck, 7 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. L -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 13 K, BB.

Tuscola (5-0) -- Natalie Bates R. Kendyl Ring 3-4, 2B, 3 R. Jackie Watson 1-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Claire Ring 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ashton Smith RBI. Morgan Kendal 1-3, RBI, R. Abbey Jacob 1-3.

GCMS (0-2) -- Emily Clinton 1-3, R. Madi Eberle 1-3, 2B. Lindsey Heinz 1-3, RBI. Lauren Leonard 1-3.