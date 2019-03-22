GCMS's Delanie Dykes, Aidan Laughery earn first-place medals at Illinois Prep Top Times Meet

BLOOMINGTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team finished first in the 400-meter dash at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet on Friday.

Dykes finished first in the girls' 1A 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.7.

Dykes also finished second in the girls' 1A 400-meter race with a time of 1:00.62, behind the time of 58.74 seconds by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles.

Meanwhile, Aidan Laughery of the GCMS boys track and field team finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.67 seconds.

Laughery also finished fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.21 seconds.

ILLINOIS PREP TOP TIMES MEET

At Shirk Center, Bloomington

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. Makail Stanley (Argenta-Oreana) 7.02; 2. Cody Klein (Pana) 7.06; 3. Adam Snedden (Princeville) 7.1; 4. Westly Milam (DuQuoin) 7.18; 5. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 7.21.

GCMS preliminary results -- 6. Laughery, 7.17.

200-meter dash

1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 22.67; 2. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 23.03; 3. Westly Milam (DuQuoin) 23.16; 4. Colton Sargent (Carthage) 23.35; 5. Lane Gaskin (St. Joseph-Ogden) 23.51.

400-meter dash

1. Bobby Kapolnek (St. Thomas More) 51.26; 2. Caine Wilson (Salt Fork) 51.7; 3. Makail Stanley (Argenta-Oreana) 52.18; 4. Korey Damery (Macon Meridian) 52.38; 5. Devon Butler (Heyworth) 52.39.

800-meter run

1. Shane Yamco (Riverton) 2:01.42; 2. Jacob Landon (Carlinville) 2:02.52; 3. Dawson Rogers (Salt Fork) 2:02.89; 4. Boston Stewart (St. Teresa) 2:03.12; 5. Erik Richter (Harvest Christian) 2:03.3.

1,600-meter run

1. Noah McIntyre (Athens) 4:33.66; 2. Christopher Collet (Seneca) 4:33.68; 3. Negus Bogard (Robinson) 4:34.02; 4. Austin Bridgman (Armstrong-Potomac) 4:35.63; 5. Gabe Martinez (Bismarck-Henning) 4:36.19.

3,200-meter run

1. Negus Bogard (Robinson) 9:34.12; 2. Lucas Chittick (Fisher) 9:35.96; 3. Cort Ross (Casey-Westfield) 9:37.04; 4. Brian Walsh (Northridge Prep) 9:44.44; 5. Caelin Foley (Galva) 9:45.44.

60-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 8.25; 2. Caine Wilson (Salt Fork) 8.5; 3. Chandler Ellis (Winnebago) 8.55; 4. Shamar Adams (DuQuoin) 8.57; 5. Keigan Halford (Pleasant Plains) 8.65.

4x200 relay

1. Morrison, 1:34.43; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:35.86; 3. DuQuoin, 1:36.08; 4. Pleasant Plains, 1:36.37; 5. Tremont, 1:36.41.

4x400 relay

1. Morrison, 3:32.17; 2. Tremont, 3:36.53; 3. Harvest Christian, 3:36.71; 4. Salt Fork, 3:37.15; 5. Sherrard, 3:37.46.

4x800 relay

1. Morrison, 8:16.57; 2. Tremont, 8:21.76; 3. Pleasant Plains, 8:24.97; 4. Williamsville, 8:25.89; 5. Elmwood, 8:28.89.

High jump

1. Jorden Tedford (Warrensburg-Latham) 6-8; 2. Levi Cole (Erie) 6-4; 3. Michael Douglas (Carlinville) 6-4; 4. Gaven Davis (Vandalia) 6-4; 5. Emery Rulon (St. Thomas More) 6-2.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 23-0; 2. Jacardia Wright (St. Teresa) 22-1 3/4; 3. Ramsey Hunt (Shiloh) 21-7 3/4; 4. Sidney Malone (Winnebago) 21-6 3/4; 5. Kreeden Allen (Rushville-Industry) 21-0 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Will Walton (Carlinville) 43-3 1/2; 2. Ramsey Hunt (Shiloh) 43-0 1/2; 3. Dasani Edward (DuQuoin) 42-11; 4. Jorden Tedford (Warrensburg-Latham) 42-10; 5. Devin Soldati (Hall) 42-1 3/4.

Shot put

1. Brad Olysav (Williamsville) 51-11 3/4; 2. Logan Lee (Orion) 51-2 3/4; 3. Alex Comet (St. Thomas More) 50-4; 4. Dalton Kitchen (Pinckneyville) 50-1; 5. Ghage Lambasio (Knoxville) 50-0 1/2.

Pole vault

1. Kyle Kruthoff (Erie) 15-6; 2. Tim Moore (Altamont) 14-0; 3. Cameron Withers (Vandalia) 14-0; 4. Jake Mennen (Oregon) 13-6; 5. Isaac Daugherty (Carlinville) 13-6.

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Janiya Collins (Madison) 7.91; 2. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 8.0; 3. Alyssa Busker (Aurora Christian) 8.01; 4. Kenli Nettles (Arthur) 8.01; 5. Faith Wyman (Wesclin) 8.04.

200-meter dash

1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 26.06; 2. Faith Wyman (Wesclin) 26.35; 3. Tori Thomas (Alleman) 26.46; 4. Alyssa Busker (Aurora Christian) 26.47; 5. Faith Frye (Casey-Westfield) 26.65.

400-meter dash

1. Kenli Nettles (ALAH) 58.74; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:00.62; 3. Morgan Mette (Teutopolis) 1:01.83; 4. Esther Miller (Sullivan) 1:02.48; 5. Ashley Althaus (Amboy) 1:02.49.

800-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:21.7; 2. Lexy Henrickson (Williamsville) 2:22.79; 3. Breena Shreeves (Knoxville) 2:23.2; 4. Gabrielle Alongi (DuQuoin) 2:24.62; 5. Maleigha Huston (Bushnell-Prairie City) 2:24.95.

1,600-meter run

1. Fran Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 5:21.3; 2. Natalia Martino (Winnebago) 5:24.07; 3. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 5:27.45; 4. Lexy Henrickson (Williamsville) 5:29.06; 5. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 5:29.15.

3,200-meter run

1. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 11:29.01; 2. Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) 11:42.94; 3. Alexandra Cajigal (Alleman) 11:51.82; 4. Lizzy Freidinger (Tremont) 11:53.39; 5. Alexa Perrow (Elmwood) 11:56.38.

60-meter hurdles

1. Kenli Nettles (ALAH) 8.94; 2. Chloe Moyer (Macon Meridian) 9.35; 3. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 9.36; 4. Danielle Taets (Orion) 9.39; 5. DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) 9.52.

4x200 relay

1. Bureau Valley, 1:48; 2. DuQuoin, 1:50.26; 3. Warrensburg-Latham, 1:50.46; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:51.15; 5. Seneca, 1:51.25.

4x400 relay

1. DuQuoin, 4:13.95; 2. Amboy, 4:15.29; 3. Rockridge, 4:15.82; 4. Knoxville, 4:17.69; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:18.72.

4x800 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:59.76; 2. Pleasant Plains, 10:02.23; 3. DuQuoin, 10:04.14; 4. Rockford Christian, 10:06.61; 5. Teutopolis, 10:09.7.

High jump

1. Kenli Nettles (ALAH) 5-6; 2. DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) 5-5; 3. Zofia Lehew (Elmwood) 5-4; 4. Kiah O'Neal (Alleman) 5-3; 5. Deidre Lorton (Bushnell-Prairie City) 5-3.

Long jump

1. Faith Frye (Casey-Westfield) 18-0; 2. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 17-10 3/4; 3. Jaden Christian (Reed-Custer) 17-6 3/4; 4. Atleigh Hamilton (St. Joseph-Ogden) 16-11 1/2; 5. Paige Knuffman (Liberty) 16-10 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Daekota Knott (Fulton) 36-9; 2. Danielle Taets (Orion) 36-8; 3. Jaden Christian (Reed-Custer) 35-9 1/2; 4. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 35-5 3/4; 5. Kaylenn Hunt (Shiloh) 34-5.

Shot put

1. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 46-8 1/2; 2. Claire Bushur (Teutopolis) 42-6; 3. Saige Barnett (Bureau Valley) 39-10 1/2; 4. Noelle DeJaynes (St. Teresa) 38-11 1/2; 5. Brenna Noon (Oregon) 37-11.

Pole vault

1. Windsor Roberts (Tri-Valley) 12-6; 2. Tori Thomas (Alleman) 11-9; 3. Emma Smith (Carlinville) 11-3; 4. Sarah Litchfield (Farmington) 11-3; 5. Sarah Craig (Schlarman) 10-3.