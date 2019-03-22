PBL JV softball defeats LeRoy 21-11

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team won 21-11 Thursday over LeRoy.

Lorena Arnett, Kayla Adwell and Kelbie Hayden each hit 4-for-5 for PBL. Arnett and Adwell each scored four runs while Hayden doubled, tripled and scored three runs.

Jolee Hastings hit 3-for-3 with two runs scored while SkyLer Eaker went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Ella Linder hit 2-for-3 while Anna Wesslund and Maddy Foellner each doubled and scored a run and Christina White tallied a run as well.

Emily Adwell was the winning pitcher for the Panthers.

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 21, LeRoy 11

LER 432 200 -- 11 13 0

PBL 561 036 -- 21 23 5

W -- Emily Adwell.

PBL -- Lorena Arnett 4-5, 4 R. Kayla Adwell 4-5, 4 R. Kelbie Hayden 4-5, 2B, 3B, 3 R. SkyLer Eaker 2-4 2 R. Ella Linder 2-3. Jolee Hastings 3-3, 2 R. Mallorie Ecker 1-5, 2 R. Anna Wesslund 1-3, 2B, R. Maddy Foellner 1-3, 2B, R. Christina White R.