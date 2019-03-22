PBL softball wins 12-2 over Armstrong-Potomac

POTOMAC -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team earned its first victory of the season via a 12-2 score Friday over Armstrong-Potomac.

The Panthers gained a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Lorena Arnett reached base on a bunt single before scoring on a Baylee Cosgrove groundout.

In the fifth inning, PBL scored seven runs to overcome a 2-1 defiicit.

Emma Steiner drew a walk and Carly Mutchmore singled before Emily Adwell scored on a Christina White single. Lorena Arnett singled to send Mutchmore home for the go-ahead run.

Baylee Cosgrove then doubled to right field to send White and Arnett across home plate.

Kayla Adwell singled to center field to send Cosgrove home before a bases-loaded walk by Steiner sent Maddy Foellner home.

Another bases-loaded walk by Mutchmore send Kayla Adwell across home plate.

Cosgrove singled to left field to lead off the sixth inning before scoring on a Foellner fielder's choice. Cosgrove then sent Mutchmore home with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning before a Sindra Gerdes doubled sent White and Arnett across home plate later that inning.

Lorena Arnett hit 3-for-4 at hte plate with three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI while Kayla Adwell hit 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Baylee Cosgrove hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and three stolen bases while Christina White hit 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base, Sindra Gerdes hit 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Carly Mutchmore produced an RBI and two runs scored.

Emma Steiner earned the win behind the mound as he struck out five batters and walked one behind a PBL defense that committed no errors.

"It was the best game we’ve played all year," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said. "We put an entire game together. It took us awhile to get the bats going, but once we did, everybody stepped up. We had big contributions from many different people tonight and that’s what it’s going to take moving forward. I’m proud of the girls. I thought it was a total team effort tonight."

PBL 12, Armstrong-Potomac 2

PBL 100 071 3 -- 12 13 0

AP 200 000 0 -- 2 6 3

W -- Emma Steiner, 5 K, BB.

PBL -- Lorena Arnett 3-4, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB. Kayla Adwell 3-5, RBI, R. Baylee Cosgrove 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 3 SB. Christina White 2-4, RBI, 2 R, SB. Sindra Gerdes 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Mallorie Ecker 1-1, RBI. Emma Steiner RBI. Carly Mutchmore 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Maddy Foellner RBI.