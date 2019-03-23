PBL's Ryder James earns medal at Illinois Prep Top Times Meet

PBL's Ryder James, right, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class AA Meet.

BLOOMINGTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field team left Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class AA Meet with one state medalist.

Freshman Ryder James qualified to run a total of three miles at the indoor state meet via the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs.

"For a freshman to do a double like that is an outstanding performance for him," PBL head boys coach Dustin Franckey said.

James finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9.54.9.

"That felt pretty good," James said. "It wasn't exactly the time that I wanted, but I liked where I placed. That's where I was seeded."

In the one-mile race, James finished 14th with a time of 4:52.52.

"Being in that race with that caliber of runners through the half mile is really good. He still ran on pace through 1,200 meters, which is good," Franckey said. "For a freshman to do that after running a five-second lifetime-best in the 3,200 and still coming back and running his third- or fourth-fastest 1,600-meter effort is awesome."

"I didn't do as well as I wanted to in the mile (race). It was my first double of the year, so it didn't really go too well, but It's just a learning process, and I think I'll get it figured out," James added. "That felt really good. It's really an honor to be here as a freshman in two events."

T.J. Jones finished 14th in the 200-meter run with a time of 23.81 seconds -- which, according to Franckey, was one-hundredths of a second off his season-best time.

"T.J. put together a great 200-meter run today," Franckey said. "He looked good out of the blocks. He worked on his block work with coach Mike Tipsord a bunch this week and got that dialed in."

Garrett Bachtold competed in the pole vault as well, but could not record a height.

"He's still trying to make that pole transition," Franckey said. "I'm quite confident that he's going to be ready to go into outdoor season. He'll be just fine."

The IHSA selected PBL to go to the Class 2A Monticello Sectional, which will be held on May 16.

In the meantime, the Panther boys will start their outdoor season at Watseka on Tuesday and host a preseason invite the following Thursday.

"I'm happy with where they are right now, but we've got a lot more work to do," Franckey said. "We're going to have our work cut out for us, but I've got the horses to make some noise."

For the PBL girls, Katelyn Crabb finished 14th in the 60-meter hurdle preliminaries with a time of 10.06 seconds.

"Crabb was a little disappointed that she didn't make it to finals, but that's alright. She's got outdoor meets to look forward to," PBL head girls coach Alex Goudy said. "She made it here, so that's a great accomplishment."

Sophomore Hannah Schwarz finished 16th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.15 seconds.

"She had a really good time. It's pretty good for a sophomore," Goudy said. "We're proud of how she ran today. I think she was hoping or a little better, but I thought she ran well."

The PBL girls, who were selected by the IHSA to go to the 2A Tolono Unity Sectional on May 9, will also start their outdoor season at Watseka on Tuesday and host a preseason invite the following Thursday.

"We're looking forward to outdoor season," Goudy said.