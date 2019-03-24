GCMS basketball players help HOIC boys, girls teams defeat SVC squads

GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3), Connor Birky (11) and Bryce Barnes (21) are offered celebratory fist bumps by their HOIC teammates as they head to the bench for the final time in Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.

GIBSON CITY -- Prior to competing in their respective IHSA state-final tournaments, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Cissna Park boys basketball teams met in a regular-season contest on Jan. 15.

The GCMS Falcons won that game in overtime by a score of 48-41 over the Timberwolves.

"It was a special moment, GCMS senior Connor Birky said. "I'm going to miss playing against them because they're always a tough opponent going back to middle school."

More than two months after that game, and two weeks after GCMS and Cissna Park's third- and second-place finishes in the 2A and 1A tournaments, respectively, senior members of the two teams -- and both teams' head coaches, including Cissna Park's Kevin Long, who coached his final season with the Timberwolves -- met once again in Saturday's 26th annual WGCY Radio Sangamon Valley Conference/Heart of Illinois Conference All-Star basketball games.

"It was cool -- less stressful this time," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said.

Prior to the boys' all-star game, the Cissna Park and GCMS teams were recognized on the court for their state finishes.

"That was really cool. WGCY has always done that, and it's neat to finally have a group to do that with," Tompkins said. "Both teams represented their conference really well. Cissna Park's crowd was so supportive of us over at Peoria. It was really cool to get another crack at having us both in the same gym again. I thank them for how much they supported us in our state run."

Each team played on teams that included players on teams that were once conference opponents.

"It was good to get recognition in front of the people we beat," GCMS senior Ryland Holt said. "It was really a contribution to them, too, because they prepared us so well for our state run."

The HOIC players also helped Tompkins, Holt and fellow senior players Connor Birky and Bryce Barnes go out on a high note on their home floor as the HOIC team defeated the SVC team by a score of 80-44.

"Ending with a win just adds on top to everything else that we've accomplished throughout our careers," Barnes said. "It'll be one that we'll remember forever. It was fun to just get to play with all the HOIC guys, especially to play with my two teammates. It was a good way to end our basketball careers here at GCMS."

The SVC team started the game with an all-Cissna Park starting five -- Brian Fehr, Conner Lober, Bailey Sluis and Julian and Christian Stadeli. Holt and Barnes started for the HOIC along with Eureka's Keegan Zimmerman, Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Levi Scheuermann and LeRoy's Nick Perry.

Sluis started the game's scoring with a 3-pointer, but from there, the HOIC ended the first quarter on a 23-0 run.

A Scheuermann basket was followed by a go-ahead bucket from Holt. With 6:35 remaining in the first quarter, Holt dunked home a putback on an offensive rebound to extend the HOIC's lead to 6-3.

"It was kind of cool to play against their starting five," Holt said. "We made a pretty good run at them. It was pretty fun. It was a fun night, for sure."

The GCMS players went out on a high note with more than just the final score.

Prior to the Falcon trio being subbed out for good with 4:05 remaining in the game, Connor Birky -- who finished the contest with 11 points -- made two fourth-quarter treys, including one from several feet beyond the arc prior to leaving the game that extended the HOIC's lead to 67-32.

"It felt pretty deep. When I took it, I didn't know if it was going to get there because it felt pretty deep out there, but it went in," Birky said. "It was a good feeling, and it was great to come out and play on this floor one last time with a bunch of great players. I'm going to miss high school basketball a lot."

The HOIC's 23-point first-quarter run included six points by Scheuermann, who finished the game with 10 points. Birky made a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left in the opening quarter while Fieldcrest's Derek May and Eureka's Keegan Zimmerman each hit a first-quarter trey.

"Both teams had great players," Birky said. "When you get them all together, it's just something special out there on the floor."

After the SVC team went on a 9-2 run, including four points by Clifton Central's Darryl Harris and a trey by Watseka's Ben Lyznicki, Holt scored on an assist by Barnes with little more than five minutes left in the second quarter. After Christian Stadeli made two free throws with 4:36 left in the second quarter to cut the SVC's deficit to 27-14, the HOIC went on an 11-0 run, including three treys by Ridgeview's Ryan Parker -- who led all scorers with 16 points -- and a putback by Birky with 1:03 left in the second quarter, before Sluis made a 3-pointer to make the halftime score 38-17.

After drawing a foul on Christian Stadeli, Holt made two free throws with 6:55 left in the third quarter to extend the HOIC's lead to 40-17. Holt then blocked a shot by Christian Stadeli and Parker made a 3-pointer before the SVC went on an 11-0 run.

Julian Stadeli -- who, prior to the boys' all-star game, won a dunk contest among six other contestants, including Holt, Barnes and Christian Stadeli -- scored while being fouled with five minutes left in the third quarter to start the run. Momence's Lamarius Lillard scored four points during the run while Lyznicki drained a 3-pointer and Julian Stadeli added a two-point basket.

The HOIC ended the third quarter on a 9-0 spurt, including a free throw by Barnes with 4:51 left in the quarter and five points by Zimmeran.

A Holt putback made the score 57-32 with 6 1/4 minutes left in the game before Birky's two fourth-quarter treys keyed a run in which the HOIC's lead was extended to 67-32. Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Austin Gooden -- who blocked a layup attempt by Scheuermann with 2 1/4 minutes left in the third quarter -- made a free throw for his lone point of the game to cut the SVC's deficit to 67-33.

"It was fun to put the uniform on one last time," Gooden said. "We really didn't have everything going for us, but we got into it. We couldn't really shoot tonight because a lot of us haven't touched a basketball in 2-3 weeks. The HOIC has got a couple of good seniors over there."

Gooden, whose Panthers defeated Cissna Park in its regular-season finale by a score of 48-44 to claim the SVC title, relished the opportunity to be a teammate with some of the Timberwolves, along with members of other SVC teams.

"It's totally different. Normally, when you're facing them, you've got game plans and all that," Gooden said. "We just had mini practices before."

LeRoy's Nick Perry led all fourth-quarter scorers with eight points, including two 3-pointers, while Lillard -- who was the SVC's lone double-digit scorer with 10 points -- had four points in the final quarter, including a buzzer-beating dunk.

"It was a great game. The kids played well. It was a lot of fun," Tompkins said. "It's really cool to see talented kids out of our conference come and play so well together. It's really neat to see people who have competed against each other all year at a pretty high level come and play together and have a good time with it. It's a good group of kids, and (SVC coach Kevin Long) is saying the same thing about his kids. It's a great all-star game. It's a lot of fun what WGCY has done with this. It's really one of the bigger ones around outside of the larger-market ones. It's a neat thing to be a part of."

Holt would finish the game with 10 points while Barnes had one point. Scheuermann also scored in double figures with 10 points while Zimmerman and Perry each scored eight points and May had seven points.

Sluis had nine points for the SVC while Lyznicki, Harris and Julian Stadeli each had six points and and Christian Stadeli had four points.

"It was a really good feeling to have all the fans back here and be able to play with the guys in the conference that we've played against forever," Holt said. "It was really fun."

GIRLS

The GCMS boys were not the only ones to go out on a winning note on their home floor after a historically-successful season.

The Lady Falcons hosted their own sectional after winning their first regional title since 2005.

"Our main goal for the season was to get a regional championship, and we succeeded in that goal," GCMS senior Megan Moody said.

The Falcons' season ended with a loss to St. Joseph-Ogden -- which went on to finish third in the IHSA Class 2A state-final tournament -- in the sectional semifinals.

"I couldn't be happier with how we finished. St. Joe was a great team," GCMS senior Claire Retherford said. "We couldn't be upset with that loss because we really respected them as a team."

Moody and Retherford each went out on a high note on Saturday as they helped the HOIC team defeat the SVC by a score of 49-31.

"It was a fun time," Retherford said. "It was nice to be back on our home court. We definitely missed it. It was definitely nice to see familiar faces in the crowd and to play with the rest of the seniors in our conference. You play four years learning to not like them in a way and respect them in a different way."

While Retherford is deciding between McKendree University or Illinois Wesleyan for track and field, Moody is undecided about a college as well, but is looking to play college basketball.

"There are other things going on right now," Retherford said. "I'm just enjoying the moment."

Retherford started the game's scoring via a jump shot with 7:24 remaining in the first quarter. The HOIC ended the quarter with a 15-4 lead as LeRoy's Molly White scored eight points during the opening quarter, including two 3-pointers.

Another jump shot by Retherford extended the HOIC's lead to 19-4 before Moody made a shot in the lane to make the score 23-4 and assisted a Retherford basket that further extended the HOIC's advantage to 25-4.

"We were just out there to have fun," said Moody, who finished the game with two points while Retherford had eight points. "We weren't really going for who could score the most. It was fun."

Watseka's Kennedy Bauer snapped the HOIC's 24-0 run with an offensive-rebound putback that cut the SVC's deficit to 32-6 with 2:40 left in the second quarter. A couple of baskets by Dwight's Melissa Stewart further cut the deficit to 32-10 before a basket by LeRoy's Molly White made the halftime score 34-10.

The SVC outscored the HOIC 9-4 in the third quarter, including five points by Watseka's Mallory Drake for the SVC. In the fourth quarter, Retherford scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 42-22 while Eureka's Courtney Heffren scored four points.

Heffren -- whose coach, Jerry Prina, is a PBL graduate, coached the HOIC team on Saturday and led Eureka to a 2A regional championship this past year -- finished the game with six points while White led all scorers with 11 points and Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Jadyn Mitchell also had six points.

Drake led all SVC scorers with 10 points while Stewart had eight points and Bauer had six points.

SVC/HOIC ALL-STAR BASKETBALL GAMES

At Gibson City

GIRLS

HOIC 49, SVC 31

SVC 4 6 9 12 -- 31

HOIC 15 19 4 11 -- 49

SVC

Sloan Boyce (Cissna Park) 1-0-2, Caitlin Gerdes (Clifton Central) 1-0-2, Brooke Kelly (Momence) 1-0-2, Magan Harris (Watseka) 0-0-0, Melissa Stewart (Dwight) 4-0-8, Chloe Butterbrodt 0-0-0, Mya Keen (Momence) 0-0-0, Kennedy Bauer (Watseka) 3-0-6, Morgan Kaeb (Cissna Park) 0-0-0, Cassie Peters (Watseka) 0-0-0, Courtney Thompson (Watseka) 0-0-0, Alexis Waller (Clifton Central) 1-0-3, Mallory Drake (Watseka) 4-0-10, Icis Amphy (Momence) 0-0-0, Katie Speckman (Clifton Central) 0-0-0. Totals 14-0-31.

HOIC

Molly White 5-0-11, McKenna Roth (FCW) 0-0-0, Courtney Heffren (Eureka) 3-0-6, Addie Goodrich (Fieldcrest) 0-2-2, Claire Retherford (GCMS) 4-0-8, Jessica Carithers (Dee-Mack) 2-0-4, Jadyn Mitchell (FCW) 2-1-6, Lauren Ausmus (Eureka) 1-0-2, Megan Moody (GCMS) 1-0-2, Mya Tinsley (Ridgeview) 1-0-2, Meredith Sidwell (Dee-Mack) 1-0-2, Mo Aluyi (Tremont) 2-0-4. Totals 22-3-49.

3-pointers -- SVC 3 (Drake 2, Waller). HOIC 2 (White, Carithers).

BOYS

HOIC 80, SVC 44

SVC 3 14 11 16 -- 44

HOIC 23 15 17 25 -- 80

SVC

Blake Castonguay (Watseka) 0-0-0, Logan Graham (Dwight) 0-0-0, Max Grant (Iroquois West) 0-0-0, Conner Lober (Cissna Park) 0-0-0, Cal Schultz (Dwight) 0-0-0, Ben Robison (Clifton Central) 1-0-2, Bailey Sluis (Cissna Park) 3-0-9, Lamarius Lillard (Momence) 4-2-10, Ben Lyznicki (Watseka) 2-0-6, Brian Fehr (Cissna Park) 0-0-0, Austin Gooden (PBL) 0-1-1, Justin McTaggart (Watseka) 0-0-0, Dakota Wahl (Dwight) 0-0-0, Darryl Harris (Clifton Central) 3-0-6, Julian Stadeli (Cissna Park) 3-0-6, Christian Stadeli (Cissna Park) 1-2-4. Totals 17-5-44.

HOIC

Derek May (Fieldcrest) 3-0-7, Ryland Holt (GCMS) 4-2-10, Connor Birky (GCMS) 4-0-11, Bryce Barnes (GCMS) 0-1-1, Ryan Parker (Ridgeview) 5-2-16, Jeremy Durdan (Flanagan-Cornell) 2-0-4, Keegan Zimmerman (Eureka) 3-0-8, Karson Kimpling (Flanagan-Cornell) 1-0-3, Levi Scheuermann (Dee-Mack) 5-0-10, John Symanski (Tri-Valley) 0-2-2, Noah Perry (LeRoy) 3-0-8. Totals 30-7-80.

3-pointers -- SVC 5 (Sluis 3, Lyznicki 2). HOIC 13 (Parker 4, Birky 3, Zimmerman 2, Perry 2, May, Kimpling).