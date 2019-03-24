PBL softball loses to Marshall, Tuscola

TUSCOLA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 7-6 in extra innings to Marshall on Saturday.

The Panthers led 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before Marshall tied the game with two runs and scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, PBL (1-4) scored three runs to overcome a 4-3 deficit as Maddy Foellner walked before Kayla Adwell singled to drive her home for the tying run. Kelbie Hayden advanced Adwell to second base with a sacrifice bunt and Sindra Gerdes doubled to right field to send Adwell across home plate.

Jaden Bender then singled to right field to send Gerdes home to extend PBL's lead to 6-4.

The Panthers scored two runs in the first inning, including an RBI single by Adwell. Baylee Cosgrove hit a solo home run to right field in the third inning.

Gerdes and Adwell each finished the game hitting 2-for-4 while Christina White and Lorena Arnett each hit 2-for-5.

On the mound, Emily Adwell took the loss as she allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts through three innings. Emma Steiner had four strikeouts and one walk while allowing three earned runs on four hits through 4 1/3 innings.

The Panthers also lost 10-0 to Tuscola on Saturday.

Baylee Cosgrove doubled as PBL produced one hit at the plate. On the mound, Mallorie Ecker yielded 10 runs -- seven earned -- on 15 hits and no walks.

Marshall 7, PBL 6

PBL 201 003 00 -- 6 12 3

MAR 301 000 21 -- 7 12 0

L -- Emily Adwell, 3 IP, 4 ER, 2 K, BB.

PBL (1-4) -- Christina White 2-5, R. Lorena Arnett 2-5, R. Baylee Cosgrove 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Maddy Foellner R, 2 BB. Kayla Adwell 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Kelbie Hayden 1-2. Sindra Gerdes 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Emma Steiner 1-4. Jaden Bender 1-4, RBI.

Tuscola 10, PBL 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 1 3

TUS 035 02 -- 10 15 0

L -- Mallorie Ecker, 4.1 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL -- Baylee Cosgrove 1-2, 2B.