Brooks Bombers, Blue Chippers win Paxton Park District basketball championships

Members of the Brooks Bombers team pose for a photo after winning the Paxton Park District's Recreational League Basketball championship on Sunday, from left: Quentin Rogganbuck, Cody Bauman, Devon Kelly, Joey Trhlik, Jordan Defries, Drew Jones, Jacob Donaldson. Not pictured is Trevor Trhlik.

PAXTON -- In the finals of Paxton Park District’s Recreational League Basketball championship, the Brooks Bombers defeated Paxton IGA/Monical’s 79-63.

Brooks Bombers (11-1) extended its 16-10 first quarter lead with a dominating seconnd quarter to take a 45-21 score into halftime. Led by 24 points from Drew Jones, Brooks Bombers poured in 15 3-pointers.

Paxton IGA/Monical’s, who earned their chance to play in the championship with two earlier-round upsets, was led by the 24 points of Shawn Lauderdale.

In the championship for the Competitive League, the Blue Chippers defeated Elite Pro Lawns Goodfellas with a decisive 83-45 victory.

Entering the tournament as the No. 3 seed, the Blue Chippers (7-4) were firing on all cylinders and used a strong defensive effort to break open the game after a back and forth, 24-20, first quarter.

The top scorer for the champions was Ted Powers, who poured in 22 points. Goodfellas, who entered as the No. 1 seed and who were looking to win their third championship in a row, was led by the 17 points of Mark Morton.

SUNDAY

PAXTON PARK DISTRICT

Recreational League championship

Brooks Bombers 79, Paxton IGA/Monical's 63

Brooks Bombers scoring – Roggenbuck 8, Bauman 8, Trhlik 14, Defries 4, Donaldson 8, Jones 24.

Paxton IGA/Monical’s scoring – Woods 6, Glazik 21, Smith 0, Kietzman 8, Lauderdale 24, Shannon 4.

Competitive League championship

Blue Chippers 83, Goodfellas 45

Blue Chippers scoring – Macdonald 3, Rubarts 20, Powers 22, Hatfill 14, Niebuhr 17, Swank 7.

Goodfellas – Morton 17, Hardin 13, D. Ward 7, M. Ward 3, Williams 5, Walton 0, Sefrhans 0, Burns 0.