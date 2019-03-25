Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL softball loses 8-4 to Milford

Mon, 03/25/2019 - 8:32pm | The Ford County Record
MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 8-4 to Milford on Saturday.
 
Baylee Cosgrove hit 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for PBL (1-5) while Jaden Bender hit 3-for-3 and Sindra Gerdes hit 2-for-4.
 
On the mound, Emma Steiner struck out four batters and walked four while yielding eight runs -- three earned -- on eight hits.
 
Milford 8, PBL 4
PBL 200   200   0   -- 4  11  3
MIL 600   110   x   -- 8   8   0
L -- Emma Steiner, 6 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. 
PBL (1-5) -- Christina White 2 R. Lorena Arnett 1-2, R. Baylee Cosgrove 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Maddy Foellner 1-4, RBI. Kayla Adwell 1-4, RBI. Sindra Gerdes 2-4. Jaden Bender 3-3, R.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Softball, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.