PBL softball loses 8-4 to Milford

MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 8-4 to Milford on Saturday.

Baylee Cosgrove hit 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for PBL (1-5) while Jaden Bender hit 3-for-3 and Sindra Gerdes hit 2-for-4.

On the mound, Emma Steiner struck out four batters and walked four while yielding eight runs -- three earned -- on eight hits.

Milford 8, PBL 4

PBL 200 200 0 -- 4 11 3

MIL 600 110 x -- 8 8 0

L -- Emma Steiner, 6 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.

PBL (1-5) -- Christina White 2 R. Lorena Arnett 1-2, R. Baylee Cosgrove 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Maddy Foellner 1-4, RBI. Kayla Adwell 1-4, RBI. Sindra Gerdes 2-4. Jaden Bender 3-3, R.