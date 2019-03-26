GCMS softball loses in extra innings to Tolono Unity

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 6-4 in nine innings to Tolono Unity on Tuesday, March 26.

Madi Eberle struck out 14 batters and walked two on the mound for GCMS, allowing six runs -- four earned -- on eight hits through all nine innings.

At the plate, Lindsey Heinz hit 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Lauren Leonard hit 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Eberle hit 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Summer Roesch also hit 2-for-4 and Emily Clinton hit 2-for-5.

Lauren Leonard drove in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Falcons. After Eberle singled and Heinz doubled to left field, Leonard hit a two-bagger to center field to send both baserunners across home plate.

Summer Day scored what would be the game-winning run for Unity on a steal of home plate in the top of the ninth inning before Elyce Knudsen scored on an error.

Heinz hit an RBI triple in the first inning. In the third inning, Eberle drew a walk before scoring on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Lauren Leonard.

Tolono Unity 6, GCMS 4

UNITY 000 120 102 -- 6 8 0

GCMS 101 000 200 -- 4 12 3

W -- Taylor Henry, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. L -- Madi Eberle, 9 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 14 K, 2 BB.

Unity -- Elyce Knudsen 1-5, 3 R. Taylor Henry 1-3, RBI. Kaitlyn Henry 1-2, R. Gracie Renfrow 1-2, 2B, RBI. Morgan Steinman 2-4. Allison Clark 2-4, 2B. Maddie Reed R. Summer Day R.

GCMS (0-3) -- Emily Clinton 2-5. Madi Eberle 2-4, 3 R. Lindsey Heinz 3-5, 2B, 3B, RBI, R. Lauren Leonard 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Dani Eckerty 1-3, 2 BB. Summer Roesch 2-4.