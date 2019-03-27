PBL girls track and field wins Watseka Invite

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team finished first with a score of 131 in the Watseka Invite on Tuesday, March 26.

MaKenna Ecker finished first in the girls' discus with a throw of 101-4, followed by teammates Savanna Davis (11th, 56-2), Sara Hewerdine (12th, 50-7) and Grace Bruens (16th, 47-6).

Katelyn Crabb, Lexi Johnson and Lillie Frichtl finished in the top three in the long jump with leaps of 16-3 1/4, 15-9 and 15-5, respectively.

Abigail Teske and Maisy Johnson finished first and second, respectively, in the high jump, each with a leap of 5-0.

Katelyn Crabb and Lexi Johnson finished first and second, respectively, in the triple jump with leaps of 32-10 1/2 and 31-2 1/2.

Crabb also finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.2 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw placed third with a time of 58.1 seconds.

Crabb finished first in the 100-meter hurdles as well with a time of 16.5 seconds while Bradshaw placed fifth with a time of 19.6 seconds.

Evie Ellis finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:36.7.

Hannah Schwarz finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.2 seconds while Emily Graves finished eighth with a time of 14.9 seconds and Macie Wright tied for 10th with a time of 15.5 seconds.

Schwarz also finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.64 seconds while Lillie Frichtl and Lexi Johnson placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 29.81 and 29.84 seconds.

The PBL girls (Lillie Frichtl, Emily Graves, Macie Wright and Hannah Schwarz) finished first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 55.2 seconds.

The Panther girls' 4x200 relay "A" team (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) finished first with a time of 1:53.1 while the "B" team (Abigail Teske, Savanna Davis, Jordan Parrish, Macie Wright) placed sixth with a time of 2:12.1.

MaKenna Ecker finished second in the shot put with a throw of 29-1 while Sara Hewerdine finished sixth with a throw of 23-3, Savanna Davis finished 14th with a throw of 20-1 1/2 and Grace Bruens placed 18th with a throw of 18-3.

In the 4x400 relay, PBL (Jordan Parrish, Hope Johnson, Maisy Johnson, Evie Ellis) finished second with a time of 4:47.4.

Hope Johnson finished fifth in the 400-meer dash with a time of 1:08.11.

In the 4x800 relay, PBL (Yami Domingo, Olivia Wilson, Alyssa Hofer and Sara Sowka) finished fifth with a time of 14:01.

In the 800-meter run, Sara Sowka and Olivia Wilson finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 3:30 and 3:34.2.

On the boys' side, PBL finished fourth in the five-team meet with a score of 65.

Alec St. Julien earned a first-place finish in the 3,200-meter run wit ha time of 10:45 while T.J. Jones finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.66 seconds.

Zac Jayne tied for ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.58 seconds while Matt Miller finished 15th with a time of 13.86 seconds.

Chase Elson and Curtis Phillips finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 18.9 and 19 seconds.

In the boys' discus, Jake Rich finished second with a throw of 132-1 while Luke Cowan finished third with a throw of 115-1 and Brandon Knight finished sixth with a time of 93-8. Colin Wieneke (ninth, 83-1), Luke Waterson (11th, 78-4), Wyatt Hollen (14th, 69-10) and Jayden Ware (15th, 69-7).

In the boys' shot put, Jake Rich finished second with a throw of 49-9 while Luke Cowan placed third with a throw of 44-8, followed by teammates Brandon Knight (sixth, 35-2), Luke Waterson (seventh, 32-6), Colin Wieneke (eighth, 31-6), Wyatt Hollen (ninth, 31-5) and Jayden Ware (10th, 30-10).

T.J. Jones finished second with a leap of 20-2 1/2 in the boys' long jump.

Ashton Goss finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:17.6.

Chase Elson finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.4 second in the 300-meter hurdles while Curtis Phillips placed fifth with a time of 47.6 seconds.

In the boys' 4x200 relay, PBL (Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels and Garrett Sanders) finished third with a time of 1:45.

In the boys' 4x800 relay, PBL (Paul Cleary, Liam McMullin, Jesse Barfield and Daniel Busby) finished fourth with a time of 9:32.

In the boys' 4x400 relay, PBL (Zac Jayne, Jesse Barfield, Daniel Busby, Alec St. Julien) finished fourth with a time of 3:55.9.

In the 4x100 relay, PBL (Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels and Garrett Sanders) finished fifth with a time of 50.2 seconds.

In the boys' 400-meter dash, Tim Hewerdine and Cameron Grohler finished 10th and 12th, respectively, with times of 1:07.2 and 1:11.6.

WATSEKA INVITE

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 101; 2. Watseka, 92; 3. Iroquois West, 74; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 65; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 4.

100-meter dash

1. T.J. Jones (PBL) 11.66; 2. Chandler Burrow (CC) 11.69; 3. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 11.77; 4. Zack Keegan (WAT) 11.84; 5. Zach Gerling (IW) 12.2.

PBL results -- T9. Zac Jayne, 12.58; 15. Matt Miller, 13.86.

200-meter dash

1. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 23.62; 2. Zach Gerling (IW) 24.88; 3. Kevin Butler (IW) 25.25; 4. Justin Bunting (WAT) 26.2; 5. Joe Fegan (WAT) 26.81.

400-meter dash

1. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 51.3; 2. Caden Perry (CC) 54.0; 3. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 55.1; 4. Justin Bunting (WAT) 58.6; 5. Devin Kuchel (IW) 58.8.

PBL results -- 10. Tim Hewerdine, 1:07.2; 12. Cameron Grohler, 1:11.6.

800-meter run

1. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 2:10; 2. Trevor Swanson (CC) 2:13; 3. Blake Castonguay (WAT) 2:16; 4. Blake Stua (CC) 2:21; 5. Connor Price (IW) 2:21.1.

1,600-meter run

1. Jerod Snejberg (CC) 5:15.3; 2. Christian Ladehoff (CC) 5:15.6; 3. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 5:17.3; 4. Ashton Goss (PBL) 5:17.6; 5. Andrew Schutte-Jibril (IW) 5:30.

3,200-meter run

1. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 10:45; 2. Connor Price (IW) 11:01.1; 3. Max Grant (IW) 11:07.6; 4. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 11:08.5; 5. Dakota Gamino (WAT) 11:20.5.

110-meter hurdles

1. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 16.6; 2. Salazar Imanol (IW) 18.3; 3. Chase Elson (PBL) 18.9; 4. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 19.0.

300-meter hurdles

1. Max Grant (IW) 45.0; 2. Caden Chamness (CC) 46.7; 3. Imanol Salazar (IW) 46.8; 4. Chase Elson (PBL) 47.4; 5. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 47.6.

4x100 relay

1. Watseka, 45.2; 2. Clifton Central, 45.9; 3. Iroquois West, 48.5; 4. Watseka, 49.7; 5. PBL (Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels, Garrett Sanders), 50.2.

4x200 relay

1. Watseka, 1:36; 2. Clifton Central, 1:40; 3. PBL (Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels, Garrett Sanders), 1:45; 4. Iroquois West, 1:48.8.

4x400 relay

1. Clifton Central, 3:43.3; 2. Watseka, 3:44.7; 3. Clifton Central, 3:55.6; 4. PBL (Zac Jayne, Jesse Barfield, Daniel Busby, Alec St. Julien), 3:55.9; 5. Iroquois West, 4:04.1.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 9:07; 2. Iroquois West, 9:12; 3. Watseka, 9:16; 4. PBL (Paul Cleary, Liam McMullin, Jesse Barfield, Daniel Busby), 9:32; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 11:17.

High jump

1. Max Grant (IW) 6-0; 2. Justin Bunting (WAT) 6-0; 3. Spencer Wells (MCP) 5-8.

Long jump

1. Zack Keegan (WAT) 20-5; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 20-2 1/2; 3. Zach Gerling (IW) 18-10 3/4; 4. Blake Castonguay (WAT) 18-6; 5. Chandler Burrow (CC) 18-1.

Triple jump

1. Caden Perry (CC) 32-9.

Shot put

1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 49-9; 2. Jake Rich (PBL) 45-1; 3. Luke Cowan (PBL) 44-8; 4. Kodie Willis (CC) 43-4; 5. Max Gooding (WAT) 36-4.

PBL results -- 6. Brandon Knight, 35-2; 7. Luke Waterson, 32-6; 8. Colin Wieneke, 31-6; 9. Wyatt Hollen, 31-5; 10. Jayden Ware, 30-10.

Discus

1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 137-0; 2. Jake Rich (PBL) 132-1; 3. Luke Cowan (PBL) 115-1; 4. Kodie Willis (CC) 114-0; 5. Tylor Durflinger (WAT) 105-0.

PBL results -- 6. Brandon Knight, 93-8; 9. Colin Wieneke, 83-1; 11. Luke Waterson, 78-4; 14. Wyatt Hollen, 69-10; 15. Jayden Ware, 69-7.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 131; 2. Clifton Central, 103; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 45; 4. Watseka, 43; 5. Iroquois West, 29.

100-meter dash

1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 13.2; 2. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 13.6; 3. Gina Peters (CC) 14.0; 4. Tessa Coulter (CC) 14.1; 5. Taylor Stillman (WAT) 14.11.

PBL results -- 8. Emily Graves, 14.9; T10. Macie Wright, 15.5.

200-meter dash

1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 26.64; 2. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 28.31; 3. Gina Peters (CC) 28.96; 4. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 29.11; 5. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 29.81.

PBL results -- 6. Lexi Johnson, 29.84.

400-meter dash

1. Alexis Puets (MCP) 1:05; 2. Anna Jennings (MCP) 1:06.6; 3. Jenna Raines (CC) 1:07.4; 4. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 1:08.1; 5. Hope Johnson (PBL) 1:08.11.

800-meter run

1. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 2:41; 2. Olzea Smolinski (CC) 2:46.1; 3. Jackie Lynch (WAT) 3:18.1; 4. Sarah Hardison (MCP) 3:28.9; 5. Eva Eckhoff (IW) 3:29.7.

PBL results -- 6. Sara Sowka, 3:30; 7. Olivia Wilson, 3:34.2.

1,600-meter run

1. McKenna Goldtrap (CC) 6:12; 2. Alexis Ward (CC) 6:17; 3. Fallon Gray (CC) 6:34; 4. Maria Munoz (CC) 6:40; 5. Sarah Teig (MCP) 6:50.

3,200-meter run

1. Evie Ellis (PBL) 12:36.7; 2. Jadyn Baker (IW) 13:30.4; 3. Alexis Ward (CC) 13:31.5; 4. Kaitlyn Girard (CC) 15:31.3; 5. Arika Stanley (WAT) 16:05.9.

100-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 16.5; 2. Lindsey Songer (IW) 18.5; 3. Makayla Kuester (MCP) 19.1; 4. Kendall Antons (CC) 19.5; 5. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 19.6.

300-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 53.2; 2. Kendall Antons (CC) 57.6; 3. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 58.1; 4. Stephanie Andrade (IW) 1:02.1; 5. Emma Donaldson (WAT) 1:02.1.

4x100 relay

1. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Emily Graves, Macie Wright, Hannah Schwarz), 55.2; 2. Watseka, 55.5; 3. Clifton Central, 55.9; 4. Watseka, 58.8.

4x200 relay

1. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz), 1:53.1; 2. Clifton Central, 1:57.3; 3. Watseka, 2:03.8; 4. Iroquois West, 2:08; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 2:11.4.

PBL results -- 6. Abigail Teske, Savanna Davis, Jordan Parrish, Macie Wright, 2:12.1.

4x400 relay

1. Clifton Central, 4:38.7; 2. PBL (Jordan Parrish, Hope Johnson, Maisy Johnson, Evie Ellis), 4:47.4; 3. Watseka, 5:19.5; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 6:00.4.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 10:51; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 11:57; 3. Clifton Central, 12:12; 4. Watseka, 13:32; 5. PBL (Yami Domingo, Olivia Wilson, Alyssa Hofer, Sara Sowka), 14:01.

High jump

1. Abigail Teske (PBL) 5-0; 2. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 5-0; 3. Kourtney Kincade (WAT) 5-0; 4. McKenna Goldtrap (CC) 4-2; 5. Kendall Antons (CC) 4-0.

Long jump

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 16-3 1/4; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 15-9; 3. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 15-5; 4. Raegan Gooding (WAT) 14-8; 5. Jasmine Lopez (IW) 12-10.

Triple jump

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 32-10 1/2; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 31-2 1/2; 3. Emily Gresens (CC) 30-6 1/2; 4. Rylie Parsons (WAT) 27-3; 5. Laney Bottorf (CC) 26-10 1/2.

Shot put

1. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 30-11; 2. MaKenna Ecker (PBL) 29-1; 3. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 27-10 1/2; 4. Sarah Gigl (CC) 25-6; 5. Cynthia Solorzano (IW) 24-7 1/2.

PBL results -- 6. Sara Hewerdine, 23-3; 14. Savanna Davis, 20-1 1/2; 18. Grace Bruens, 18-3.

Discus

1. MaKenna Ecker (PBL) 101-4; 2. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 98-10; 3. Lizzie Kleinert (CC) 93-8; 4. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 93-2; 5. Sarah Gigl (CC) 78-2.

PBL results -- 11. Savanna Davis, 56-2; 12. Sara Hewerdine, 50-7; 16. Grace Bruens, 47-6.