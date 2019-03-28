GCMS softball's Eberle tosses perfect game in win over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON -- Madison Eberle tossed a six-inning perfect game for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's softball team in a 10-0 win Thursday over Hoopeston Area.

Eberle finished her outing with 13 strikeouts.

In the top of the first inning, GCMS (1-3) scored four runs at the plate.

Eberle was hit by a pitch with one out before Lindsey Heinz singled to center field. With two outs, Dani Eckerty was hit by a pitch before Sadie Christiensen tripled to right field to send Heinz, Lauren Leonard and Eckerty across home plate.

Megan Moody singled to center field to send Christensen across home plate.

In the second inning, Hannah Hathaway hit a leaoff triple to right field before Emily Clinton sent her home with a sacrifice bunt.

The Falcons tallied four more runs in the fifth inning.

Lauren Leonard singled with one out before a walk drawn by Ecker and a single to center field hit by Christensen loaded the bases. Moody singled to left field to send Leonard home before Summer Roesch and Hathaway each drew a walk to send Eckerty and Christiensen, respectively, across home plate.

Faith Schultze hit into a fielder's choice to send Roesch across home plate. In the sixth inning, Heinz hit a leadoff double to right field and Lauren Leonard singled before Heinz scored on a steal of home plate.

Lauren Leonard finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Christensen hit 2-for-3, Moody hit 2-for-2 and Heinz hit 2-for-4.

GCMS 10, Hoopeston Area 0

GCMS 410 041 -- 10 11 0

HA 000 000 -- 0 0 1

W -- Madi Eberle, 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 13 K, 0 BB. L -- Regan Stone, 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (1-3) -- Emily Clinton RBI. Faith Schultze RBI. Peyton Leonard 1-1. Sadie Christensen 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Lindsey Heinz 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Lauren Leonard 3-4, 2 R. Summer Roesch RBI, R. Dani Eckerty 2 R. Megan Moody 2-2, 2 RBIs. Hannah Hathaway 1-2, 3B, RBI, R.