PBL softball loses 10-0 to Monticello

MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 10-0 in five innings to Monticello.

Taylor Wunderlich tossed a no-hitter on the mound for Monticello, striking out 13 batters. Mallorie Ecker allowed 10 runs -- five earned -- on 11 hits and three walks for PBL, which finished the game with five errors.

Monticello 10, PBL 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 0 5

MON 242 2x -- 10 11 0

W -- T. Wundrlich, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 13 K, 2 BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, 4 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.

PBL -- Jaden Bender BB. Maddy Foellner BB.

Monticello -- M. Daniels 2 H, 3 RBIs. K. Nave 2 H, RBI. S. Boman RBI. S. Frye 2 H.