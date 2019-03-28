Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL softball loses 10-0 to Monticello

Thu, 03/28/2019 - 11:41am | The Ford County Record
MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 10-0 in five innings to Monticello.
 
Taylor Wunderlich tossed a no-hitter on the mound for Monticello, striking out 13 batters. Mallorie Ecker allowed 10 runs -- five earned -- on 11 hits and three walks for PBL, which finished the game with five errors.
 
Monticello 10, PBL 0
PBL 000   00   --  0   0   5
MON 242   2x   -- 10 11 0
W -- T. Wundrlich, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 13 K, 2 BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, 4 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.
PBL -- Jaden Bender BB. Maddy Foellner BB.
Monticello -- M. Daniels 2 H, 3 RBIs. K. Nave 2 H, RBI. S. Boman RBI. S. Frye 2 H.
