PBL girls track and field wins home meet

PBL’s Ryder James, left, and Alec St. Julien, second from left, run in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team finished first in the PBL Preseason Invite on Thursday.

The Panthers tallied a score of 153 in the nine-team invite.

Katelyn Crabb finished first in the girls' 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.7 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw placed seventh with a time of 19.99 seconds.

Crabb also finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.39 seconds while Bradshaw placed fourth with a time of 58.51 seconds.

Crabb placed first in the long and triple jumps as well with leaps of 15-7 1/4 and 32-11, respectively. Lillie Frichtl finished third in the long jump with a leap of 15-1 3/4 while Lexi Johnson finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 30-0 1/2 and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 14-10 1/2.

Evie Ellis finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:45.9

Abigail Teske and Maisy Johnson finished first and second, respectively, in the high jump with leaps of 4-8 and 4-6.

The Panthers also finished first in the 4x200 relay as Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Hannah Schwarz combined to clock a time of 1:52.34.

Lillie Frichtl and Hannah Schwarz finished second and third, respectively, in the 200-meter dash with times of 28.86 and 28.91 seconds. Macie Wright finished 13th with a time of 33.02 seconds.

Schwarz also finished second in the girls' 100-meter dash with a time of 13.52 seconds while Emily Graves placed 19th with a time of 15.21 seconds and Macie Wright finished 27th with a time of 15.81 seconds.

Hope Johnson finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.74 while Alyssa Hofer placed 11th with a time of 1:16.

The Panthers' 4x100 relay team (Lillie Fricht, Macie Wright, Lexi Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) finished second with a time of 53.03 seconds. The PBL 4x400 relay team (Jordan Parrish, Hope Johnson, Maisy Johnson and Evie Ellis) placed third with a time of 4:50.75.

Emily Graves finished second in the pole vault with a height of 8-6.

Makenna Ecker finished fourth in the girls' discus with a throw of 85-7 1/2, followed by teammates Savanna Davis (12th, 57-8 1/2), Sara Hewerdine (15th, 50-2) and Grace Bruens (21st, 41-7 1/2).

Ecker also finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 28-10 1/2, followed by Hewerdine (11th, 22-9), Davis (17th, 19-10) and Bruens (20th, 18-9 1/2).

In the 4x800 relay, PBL (Olivia Wilson, Yami Domingo, Sara Sowka and Alyssa Hofer) finished sixth with a time of 13:58.71.

In the girls' 800-meter run, Sara Sowka finished 10th with a time of 3:28.4 while Olivia Wilson placed 11th with a time of 3:30.72.

BOYS

The PBL boys finished second among nine teams with a score of 99 behind Clifton Central's score of 110.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, meanwhile, finished seventh with a score of 36.

GCMS's Aidan Laughery finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.43 seconds, followed by teammates Braylen Kean (16th, 13.43), Conner Main (22nd, 13.93) and Alex Killian (26th, 14.27. PBL's T.J. Jones finished fourth with a time of 11.78 seconds, followed by teammates Zac Jayne (eighth, 12.42) and Matt Miller (19th, 13.75).

Laughery, along with Ryland Holt, Tyler Ricks and Ethan Kasper, helped the GCMS 4x200 relay team finish first as well with a time of 1:35.04. PBL (Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels and Garrett Sanders) finished sixth with a time of 1:45.92.

PBL's Jake Rich finished first in the discus with a throw of 133-11 while teammate Luke Cowan placed fifth with a throw of 105-10, followed by fellow teammates Brandon Knight (eighth, 100-2), Colin Wieneke (10th, 88-10), Luke Waterson (14th, 79-7 1/2), Jayden Ware (16th, 72-0 1/2) and Wyatt Hollen (24th, 55-5 1/2). GCMS's Aaron Spears and Zander Weir finished 17th and 19th, respectively, with throws of 71-11 and 69-10 1/2.

Rich and Cowan placed second and third, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 41-7 and 41-5, followed by Knight (eighth, 34-0), Wieneke (12th, 32-3), Waterson (13th, 31-5 1/2), Ware (14th, 30-6 1/2) and Hollen (16th, 29-11). Spears and Weir finished 17th and 22nd, respectively, with throws of 29-5 1/2 and 25-7 1/2.

PBL's Ryder James finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.7 while Alec St. Julien finished third with a time of 2:08.75 and Paul Cleary placed fifth iwth a time of 2:16.46.

Teammates Jesse Barfield and Liam McMullin finished seventh and ninth, respectively, with times of 2:20.5 and 2:25.94, followed by GCMS's Austin Elliott (12th, 2:19.21), Christian Rodriguez (14th, 2:33.14), Kellen DeSchepper (17th, 2:33.79) and Zander Weir (21st, 2:37.15).

PBL's T.J. Jones finished second in the long jump with a leap of 20-11 3/4, followed by GCMS's Caleb Dunham (14th, 14-3) and Braylen Kean (15th, 14-3).

GCMS's Tyler Ricks finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.16 seconds while teammate Austin Elliott placed 10th with a time of 1:02.66. PBL's Cody Winter finished fifth with a time of 57.42, followed by teammates Keagan Busboom (eighth, 1:00.48) and Tim Hewerdine (15th, 1:05.72).

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Alec St. Julien, Keagan Busboom, Daniel Busby and Ryder James) finished second with a time of 9:00.91. GCMS (Ashton O'Dell, Christian Rodriguez, Kellen DeSchepper and Austin Elliott) finished eighth with a time of 10:30.8.

PBL's Cameron Grohler was the lone participant in the boys' pole vault with a posted height, as he finished first with a vault of 9-6.

In the 110-meter hurdles, PBL's Chase Elson and Curtis Phillips finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 18.26 and 18.4 seconds. For GCMS, Isaiah Chatman and Caleb Dunham placed seventh and ninth, respectively, with times of 18.57 and 23.05 seconds.

Chatman also finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.32 seoconds while Dunham placed 12th with a time of 1:00.18. Elson finished sixth with a time of 46.36 seconds whiel Phillips placed 10th with a time of 49.76 seconds.

PBL's Chase Elson finished fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-6.

PBL had two 4x400 relay teams. Ryder James, Liam McMullin, Jesse Barfield and Alec St. Julien finished fourth with a time of 3:53.08 while Cody Winter, Zac Jayne, Curtis Phillips and Brett Giese placed fifth with a time of 3:55.82.

In the 4x100 relay, GCMS (which included Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman and Ryland Holt) finished fourth with a time of 48.76 seconds while PBL (Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels and Garrett Sanders) finished seventh with a time of 50.42 seconds.

In the 1,600-meter run, PBL's Ashton Goss and Daniel Busby placed 10th and 12th, respectively, with times of 5:21.73 and 5:27.32, followed by GCMS's Christian Rodriguez (20th, 5:47.38), Kellen DeSchepper (21st, 5:50.22), Zander Weir (24th, 6:03.65) and Ashton O'Dell (27th, 6:53.16). PBL's Matt Miller finished 10th with a time of 28.67 seconds.

PBL PRESEASON INVITE

At Paxton

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 110; 2. PBL, 99; 3. Urbana University, 78; 4. Ridgeview/Lexington, 74; 5. Iroquois West, 60; 6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 49; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 36; 8. Hoopeston Area, 10; 9. Hoopeston Area, 10.

100-meter dash

1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 11.43; 2. Tate Walcott (RL) 11.65; 3. Chandler Burrow (CC) 11.71; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 11.78; 5. Caspary Jefferson (CC) 12.13.

PBL results -- 8. Zac Jayne, 12.42; 19. Matt Miller, 13.75.

GCMS results -- 16. Braylen Kean, 13.43; 22. Conner Main, 13.93; 26. Alex Killian, 14.27.

200-meter dash

1. Chandler Burrow (CC) 24.18; 2. Aldunate (UNI) 24.75; 3. Kevin Butler (IW) 25.15; 4. Angel Salinas (MCP) 26.58; 5. Nick Garmon (BHRA) 27.54.

PBL results -- 10. Matt Miller, 28.67.

400-meter dash

1. Caden Perry (CC) 55.16; 2. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 56.16; 3. Asante Woods (UNI) 56.61; 4. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 57.3; 5. Cody Winter (PBL) 57.42.

PBL results -- 8. Keagan Busboom, 1:00.48; 15. Tim Hewerdine, 1:05.72.

GCMS results -- 10. Austin Elliott, 1:02.66.

800-meter run

1. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 2:05.88; 2. Ryder James (PBL) 2:08.7; 3. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 2:08.75; 4. Max Grant (IW) 2:13.94; 5. Paul Cleary (PBL) 2:16.46.

PBL results -- 7. Jesse Barfield, 2:20.5; 9. Liam McMullin, 2:25.94.

GCMS results -- 12. Austin Elliott, 2:19.21; 14. Christian Rodriguez, 2:33.14; 17. Kellen DeSchepper, 2:33.79; 21. Zander Weir, 2:37.15.

1,600-meter run

1. Gabe Martinez (BHRA) 4:51.11; 2. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 5:02.12; 3. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 5:03.29; 4. Connor Price (IW) 5:03.82; 5. Henry Laufenberg (UNI) 5:06.09.

PBL results -- 10. Ashton Goss, 5:21.73; 12. Daniel Busby, 5:27.32.

GCMS results -- 20. Christian Rodriguez, 5:47.38; 21. Kellen DeSchepper, 5:50.22; 24. Zander Weir, 6:03.65; 27. Ashton O'Dell, 6:53.16.

3,200-meter run

1. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 10:21.2; 2. Matty Tang (UNI) 10:55.53; 3. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 11:20.83; 4. Michael Helmuth (HA) 11:51.17; 5. Noah Garcia (MCP) 13:58.17.

110-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RL) 15.06; 2. Omoniyi Blessing (UNI) 16.81; 3. Brad Stock (MCP) 17.78; 4. Chase Elson (PBL) 18.26; 5. Salazar Imanol (IW) 18.31.

PBL results -- 6. Curtis Phillips, 18.4.

GCMS results -- 7. Isaiah Chatman, 18.57; 9. Caleb Dunham, 23.05.

300-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RL) 40.18; 2. Max Grant (IW) 44.34; 3. Reece Ramirez (RL) 45.05; 4. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 45.32; 5. Imanol Salazar (IW) 46.29.

PBL resutls -- 6. Chase Elson, 46.36; 10. Curtis Phillips, 49.76.

GCMS results -- 12. Caleb Dunham, 1:00.18.

4x100 relay

1. Ridgeview/Lexington, 45.87; 2. Clifton Central, 46.45; 3. Iroquois West, 47.76; 4. GCMS (Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Ryland Holt) 48.76; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 49.01.

PBL results -- 7. Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels, Garrett Sanders), 50.42.

4x200 relay

1. GCMS (Ethan kasper, Ryland Holt, Tyler Ricks, Aidan Laughery), 1:35.04; 2. Ridgeview/Lexington, 1:35.6; 3. Urbana University, 1:37.76; 4. Clifton Central, 1:43.68; 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1:43.95.

PBL results -- 6. Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels, Garrett Sanders, 1:45.92.

4x400 relay

1. Urbana University, 3:47.54; 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 3:48.21; 3. Clifton Central, 3:48.89; 4. PBL (Ryder James, Liam McMullin, Jesse Barfield, Alec St. Julien), 3:53.08; 5. PBL (Cody Winter, Zac Jayne, Curtis Phillips, Brett Giese), 3:55.82.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 8:48.01; 2. PBL (Alec St. Julien, Keagan Busboom, Daniel Busby, Ryder James), 9:00.91; 3. Iroquois West, 9:14.46; 4. Urbana University, 9:15.61; 5. Clifton Central, 9:28.14.

GCMS results -- 8. Ashton O'Dell, Christian Rodriguez, Kellen DeSchepper, Austin Elliott, 10:30.8.

High jump

1. Max Grant (IW) 6-0; 2. Brett Giese (PBL) 5-10; 3. Spencer Wells (MCP) 5-8; 4. Chase Elson (PBL) 5-6; 5. Griffin Winkler (BHRA) 5-6.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (RL) 22-6 3/4; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 20-11 3/4; 3. Chandler Burrow (CC) 18-8 1/2; 4. Zach Gerling (IW) 18-8 3/4; 5. Jacob Martin (HA) 17-6.

GCMS results -- 14. Caleb Dunham, 14-3; 15. Braylen Kean, 14-3.

Triple jump

1. Ryan Benton (RL) 35-10 1/4; 2. Carson White (BHRA) 35-7 1/2; 3. Andrew Brown (UNI) 34-11; 4. Caden Perry (CC) 34-10 1/2; 5. Othniel Carr (UNI) 32-6.

Shot put

1. Kodie Willis (CC) 42-9; 2. Jake Rich (PBL) 41-7 1/2; 3. Luke Cowan (PBL) 41-5; 4. Caleb Toberman (CC) 39-5; 5. Chris Catron (HA) 34-10.

PBL results -- 8. Brandon Knight, 34-0; 12. Colin Wieneke, 32-3; 13. Luke Waterson, 31-5 1/2; 14. Jayden Ware, 30-6; 16. Wyatt Hollen, 29-11.

GCMS results -- 17. Aaron Spears, 29-5 1/2; 22. Zander Weir, 25-7 1/2.

Discus

1. Jake Rich (PBL) 133-11; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 128-10; 3. Caleb Toberman (CC) 108-8 1/2; 4. Andrew Van Hoveln (BHRA) 107-4; 5. Luke Cowan (PBL) 105-10.

PBL results -- 8. Brandon Knight, 100-2; 10. Colin Wieneke, 88-10; 14. Luke Waterson, 79-7 1/2; 16. Jayden Ware, 72-0 1/2; 24. Wyatt Hollen, 55-5 1/2.

GCMS results -- 17. Aaron Spears, 71-11; 19. Zander Weir, 68-10 1/2.

Pole vault

1. Cameron Grohler (PBL) 9-6.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 153; 2. Urbana University High School, 100; 3. Clifton Central, 84; 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 67; 5. Ridgeview/Lexington, 53; 6. Milford/Cissna Park, 30; 7. Iroquois West, 25; 8. Hoopeston Area, 22; 9. Schlarman, 10.

100-meter dash

1. Sierra Bryant (BHRA) 13.5; 2. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 13.52; 3. Mya Tinsley (RL) 13.78; 4. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 13.82; 5. Ella Greer (UNI) 14.0.

PBL results -- 19. Emily Graves, 15.21; 27. Macie Wright, 15.81.

200-meter dash

1. Sierra Bryant (BHRA) 27.93; 2. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 28.86; 3. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 28.91; 4. Gina Peters (CC) 29.66; 5. Adasyn Jones (HA) 29.82.

PBL results -- 13. Macie Wright, 33.02.

400-meter dash

1. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 1:05.99; 2. Jenna Raines (CC) 1:07.44; 3. Hope Johnson (PBL) 1:09.74; 4. Lucy Lugo (HA) 1:11.62; 5. Danbi Choi (UNI) 1:11.71.

PBL results -- 11. Alyssa Hofer, 1:16.

800-meter run

1. Lara Marinov (UNI) 2:43.04; 2. Sarah Perdekamp (UNI) 2:44.95; 3. Fallon Gray (CC) 2:48.24; 4. Gracie Eighner (HA) 2:48.64; 5. Tia Hardt (RL) 2:50.36.

PBL results -- 10. Sara Sowka, 3:28.4; 11. Olivia Wilson, 3:30.72.

1,600-meter run

1. Evie Ellis (PBL) 5:45.9; 2. Anika Kimme (UNI) 5:54.81; 3. Erin Smith (UNI) 6:08.86; 4. McKenna Goldtrap (CC) 6:12.28; 5. Lexi Darby (BHRA) 6:13.28.

3,200-meter run

1. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 13:23.3; 2. Erin Minor, 13:48.31; 3. Jadyn Baker (IW) 14:22.8; 4. Faizah Rauther (UNI) 14:22.95; 5. Kaitlyn Girard (CC) 16:09.17.

100-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 16.7; 2. Cadi Hu (UNI) 17.79; 3. Emily Meidel (BHRA) 18.14; 4. Makayla Kuester (MCP) 18.99; 5. Lindsey Songer (IW) 19.25.

PBL results -- 7. Gracie Bradshaw, 19.99.

300-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 52.39; 2. Emily Meidel (BHRA) 52.4; 3. Cadi Hu (UNI) 53.19; 4. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 58.51; 5. Tess Tyler (RL) 1:03.03.

4x100 relay

1. Urbana University, 53.02; 2. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Macie Wright, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz), 53.03; 3. Hoopeston Area, 56.02; 4. Clifton Central, 56.55; 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 56.77.

4x200 relay

1. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz), 1:52.34; 2. Urbana University, 1:54.51; 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1:56.8; 4. Clifton Central, 1:56.83; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 2:04.34.

4x400 relay

1. Urbana University, 4:37.77; 2. Clifton Central, 4:38.54; 3. PBL (Jordan Parrish, Hope Johnson, Maisy Johnson, Evie Ellis), 4:50.75; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 5:08.01; 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:09.47.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 10:44.87; 2. Urbana University, 10:51.24; 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10:57.33; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 11:58.69; 5. Clifton Central, 12:09.35; 6. PBL (Olivia Wilson, Yami Domingo, Sara Sowka, Alyssa Hofer) 13:58.71.

High jump

1. Abigail Teske (PBL) 4-8; 2. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 4-6; 3. Madison Foster (HA) 4-2; 4. Kaylee Cote (IW) 4-2; 5. McKenna Goldtrap (CC) 4-0.

Long jump

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-7 1/4; 2. Mya Tinsley (RL) 15-4 3/4; 3. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 15-1 3/4; 4. Camryn Winterland (RL) 14-10 3/4; 5. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 14-10 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 32-11; 2. Emily Cresens (CC) 32-3; 3. Allison Farnsworth (BHRA) 31-3; 4. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 30-0 1/2; 5. Willard Aryn (BHRA) 29-4.

Shot put

1. Jayden Standish (RL) 31-8 1/2; 2. Mya Tinsley (RL) 29-2; 3. Taylor Stephenson (BHRA) 29-0; 4. MaKenna Ecker (PBL) 28-10 1/2; 5. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 28-7 1/2.

PBL results -- 11. Sara Hewerdine, 22-9; 17. Savanna Davis, 19-10; 20. Grace Bruens, 18-9 1/2.

Discus

1. Jayden Standish (RL) 103-0 1/2; 2. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 96-5; 3. Lillie Kleinert (CC) 91-11; 4. MaKenna Ecker (PBL) 85-7 1/2; 5. Sarah Gigl (CC) 78-7.

PBL results -- 12. Savanna Davis, 57-8 1/2; 15. Sara Hewerdine, 50-2; 21. Grace Bruens, 41-7 1/2.

Pole vault

1. Sarah Craig (SCH) 10-6; 2. Emily Graves (PBL) 8-6.