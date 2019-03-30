Area college sports catchup (March 30, 2019)

Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and standout finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.23 for Bradley University in the Big Blue Classic in Charleston. Porter also finished seventh in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:13.28.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished 11th in the high jump with a leap of 1.61 meters for Monmouth College in the Washington University Invite on Friday.

Brea Walker -- As of Monday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout has an ERA of 1.02 with a 5-1 record and 32 strikeouts.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished sixth in the high jump with a leap of 6-4 3/4 for Indiana State in the Ole Miss Classic on Saturday.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished eighth with a time of 4:06 in the 1,500-meter run for Augustana College in the Viking Olympics on Saturday. Wilkerson also finished 11th in the 800-meter run wit ha time of 2:02.27.

Jordan Anderson -- The 2015 PBL graduate shot a 93 in the first round of the Jim Wetherbee Memorial Invite on Saturday for Knox College's men's golf team.