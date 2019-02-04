GCMS softball wins 5-1 over Fisher

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 5-1 over Fisher on Monday.

Madi Eberle struck out 19 batters and walked four while allowing no earned runs on four hits through seven innings for GCMS (2-3) on the mound. At the plate, Eberle hit 3-for-4 while Lindsey Heinz hit 2-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs and Dani Eckerty hit 2-for-3.

Emily Clinton led off the first inning with a single before scoring on an Eberle double to right field. Eberle tallied a run on an error to extend the Falcons' lead to 2-0.

In the second inning, Hannah Hathaway reached base on an error before scoring on a two-out triple to right field hit by Heinz.

Heinz sent two more runs home with another triple to center field in the sixth inning after Hathaway hit a leadoff single to right field and Eberle hit a one-out single to left field.

GCMS 5, Fisher 1

FISH 010 000 0 -- 1 4 4

GCMS 210 002 x -- 5 10 2

W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 19 K, 2 BB. L -- Sydney Eichelberger, 4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, BB.

Fisher -- Sidney Hood 2-4, 2B, RBI. Sydney Eichelberger 1-3. Taylor May 1-3. Kylee Bishop R.

GCMS (2-3) -- Emily Clinton 1-3, R. Madi Eberle 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Lindsey Heinz 2-4, 2 3B, 3 RBIs. Lauren Leonard 1-4. Dani Eckerty 2-3. Hannah Hathaway 1-3, 2 R.