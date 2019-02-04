GCMS track and field teams host meet (April 1, 2019)

GIBSON CITY -- In a home meet on Monday, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field team finished second among five teams with a score of 89 while the boys finished fourth among six teams with a score of 78.

Aidan Laughery finished first in the boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 11.11 seconds, followed by Marcus Baillie (10th, 13.15), Connor Main (11th, 13.32), Alex Killian (12th, 13.46) and Elijan Van Note (16th, 13.96).

London Hixson finished first in the girls' 100-meter dash with a time of 13.8 seconds while Natasha Shane finished sixth with a time of 15.25 seconds and Rylee Damon-Howard placed 13th with a time of 17.31 seconds.

Delanie Dykes finished first in the girls' 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.62 while Gabby Dammkoehler and Isabel Eichelberger finished eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 3:08.95 and 3:15.61.

Dykes and Leah Martin finished first and third, respectively, in the girls' mile run with times of 6:00.56 and 6:16.32 while Dammkoehler finished ninth with a time of 6:55.75.

Abigail Sizemore finished first in the girls' 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.44 seconds.

Natasha Shane finished first in the girls' long jump with a leap of 13-0 1/2 while London Hixson placed fifth with a jump of 11-6 3/4.

In the boys' 4x200 relay, Ethan Kasper, Ryland Holt, Tyler Ricks and Aidan Laughery finished first with a time of 1:36.11 while Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Braylen Kean and Elijah Van Note finished fifth with a time of 1:51.05.

In the boys' 4x400 relay, Ethan Kasper, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt and Aidan Laughery finished first with a time of 3:49.53.

Claire Retherford finished first in the girls' shot put with a throw of 30-10 3/4 while Emma Swanson finished 11th with a throw of 18-10 and Rylee Damon-Howard placed 15th with a throw of 12-4 1/4.

Retherford also placed first in the discus with a throw of 97-2 while Swanson placed 10th with a throw of 44-11 and Damon-Howard finished 15th with a throw of 35-8.

Payton Beach finished first in the girls' pole vault with a height of 8-6.

Tyler Ricks finished second in the boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 58.26 seconds, followed by Spencer Meenen (ninth, 1:01.12), Austin Elliott (11th, 1:03.31) and Cullen Neal (12th, 1:05.29).

Dammkoehler finished second in the girls' two-mile run with a time of 14:46.61.

In the girls' 4x400 relay, Delanie Dykes, Kennedy Fanson, Leah Martin and Abigail Sizemore finished second with a time of 4:51.81.

Isaiah Chatman finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.32 seconds while Caleb Dunham finished seventh with a time of 1:00.26.

In the boys' 110-meter hurdles, Chatman finished fourth with a time of 17.35 seconds while Dunham finished sixth with a time of 22.93 seconds.

Braylen Kean finished third in the boys' triple jump with a leap of 31-6.

In the boys' 4x100 relay, Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Ryland Holt and Braylen Kean finished third with a time of 48.59 seconds while Marcus Baillie, Elijah Van Note, Spencer Meenen and Parker Chase finished seventh with a time of 53.44 seconds.

In the girls' 4x100 relay, Kennedy Fanson, Ava Kurtenbach, London Hixson, Natasha Shane finished third with a time of 58.33 seconds.

In the girls' 4x200 relay, Abigail Sizemore, Kennedy Fanson, Leah Martin and Ava Kurtenbach finished third with a time of 2:07.06.

In the boys' 4x800 relay, Kellen DeSchepper, Austin Elliott, Ethan Freehill and Christian Rodriguez finished fourth with a time of 10:41.35.

Markus Miguel finished fourth in the boys' shot put with a throw of 41-0 1/2, followed by Aaron Spears (15th, 29-4 1/2), Parker Chase (17th, 28-0 1/2) and Zander Weir (tied for 18th, 26-11).

Cullen Neal tied for third in the boys' pole vault with a height of 8-0, followed by Marcus Baillie (fifth, 7-6), Alex Killian (sixth, 7-0) and Connor Main (seventh, 6-6).

Alex Killian finished sixth in the boys' 200-meter dash with a time of 28.66 seconds.

Ashton O'Dell finished seventh in the boys' two-mile run with a time of 16:01.04.

Miguel finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 95-0 while Aaron Spears placed 12th with a throw of 72-3 and Zander Weir finished 15th with a throw of 66-6.

Natasha Shane and Payton Beach finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 32.81 seconds.

In the boys' mile run, Christian Rodriguez (ninth, 5:42.53), Kellen DeSchepper (10th, 5:44.97), Zander Weir (14th, 6:02.2) and Ashton O'Dell (17th, 7:17.92) participated.

In the boys' long jump, Braylen Kean (13th, 14-0 1/4), Elijah Van Note (14th, 13-9 1/2) and Caleb Dunham (16th, 12-6 1/4).

At Gibson City

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 169; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 159; 3. Iroquois West, 88; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 78; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 29; 6. Crete Illinois Lutheran, 21.

100-meter dash

1. Aidan Laughery, 11.11; 2. Chandler Burrow (CC) 11.35; 3. Kevin Butler (IW) 12.07; 4. Thomas Konetski (CC) 12.09; 5. Angel Salinas (MCP) 12.29.

GCMS results -- 10. Marcus Baillie, 13.15; 11. Connor Main, 13.32; 12. Alex Killian, 13.46; 16. Elijah Van Note, 13.96.

200-meter dash

1. Chandler Burrow (CC) 24.25; 2. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 24.69; 3. Ronnie Daly (CIL) 25.91; 4. Daniel Hall-Clark (CIL) 26.06; 5. Micah Perkins (MS) 26.21.

GCMS results -- 6. Alex Killian, 28.66.

400-meter dash

1. Caden Perry (CC) 56.08; 2. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 58.26; 3. Devin Kuchel (IW) 59.4; 4. Darryl Harris (CC) 59.61; 5. Carson McGill (CC) 59.89.

GCMS results -- 9. Spencer Meenen, 1:01.12; 11. Austin Elliott, 1:03.31; 12. Cullen Neal, 1:05.29.

800-meter run

1. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 2:17.88; 2. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 2:18.98; 3. Malaki Verkler (MCP) 2:22.1; 4. Blake Stua (CC) 2:25.47; 5. Matthew Sims (MS) 2:29.58.

1,600-meter run

1. Conner Price (IW) 4:45.81; 2. Kyle Noziger (MS) 4:54.49; 3. Trevor Swanson (CC) 4:55.28; 4. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 4:55.33; 5. Jonah Singer (MS) 5:04.62.

GCMS results -- 9. Christian Rodriguez, 5:42.53; 10. Kellen DeSchepper, 5:44.97; 14. Zander Weir, 6:02.2; 17. Ashton O'Dell, 7:17.92.

3,200-meter run

1. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 11:17.24; 2. Jarod Snejberg (CC) 11:31.45; 3. Joe Taylor (MS) 11:37.34; 4. Christian Ladehoff (CC) 11:45.72; 5. Joshua Wilcoski (MS) 12:10.28.

GCMS results -- 7. Ashton O'Dell, 16:01.04.

110-meter hurdles

1. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 15.6; 2. CJ Shoaf (MS) 15.99; 3. Brad Stock (MCP) 17.32; 4. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 17.35; 5. Imanol Salazar (IW) 18.0.

GCMS results -- 6. Caleb Dunham, 22.93.

300-meter hurdles

1. Max Grant (IW) 43.12; 2. CJ Shoaf (MS) 43.33; 3. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 45.32; 4. Imanol Salazar (IW) 47.29; 5. Caden Chamness (CC) 48.3.

GCMS results -- 7. Caleb Dunham, 1:00.26.

4x100 relay

1. Clifton Central, 45.91; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 47.04; 3. GCMS (Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Ryland Holt, Braylen Kean), 48.59; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 49.13; 5. Iroquois West, 49.58.

GCMS results -- 7. Marcus Baillie, Elijah Van Note, Spencer Meenen, Parker Chase, 53.44.

4x200 relay

1. GCMS (Ethan Kasper, Ryland Holt, Tyler Ricks, Aidan Laughery), 1:36.11; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:39.15; 3. Clifton Central, 1:42.67; 4. Iroquois West, 1:43.02; 5. GCMS (Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Braylen Kean, Elijah Van Note), 1:51.05.

4x400 relay

1. GCMS (Ethan Kasper, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Aidan Laughery), 3:49.53; 2. Iroquois West, 3:56.97; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:00.78; 4. Clifton Central, 4:01.6; 5. Clifton Central, 4:03.36.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 9:12.68; 2. Iroquois West, 9:27.54; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 9:35.38; 4. GCMS (Kellen DeSchepper, Austin Elliott, Ethan Freehill, Christian Rodriguez), 10:41.35; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 10:42.97.

High jump

1. CJ Shoaf (MS) 6-0; 2. Max Grant (IW) 5-10; 3. Spencer Wells (MCP) 5-8; 4. Ryan Whitehouse (MS) 5-6.

Long jump

1. Ronnie Daly (Crete Illinois Lutheran) 18-3 3/4; 2. Chandler Burrow (CC) 18-3; 3. Kevin Butler (IW) 18-0; 4. Peter Kamp (MS) 17-9 1/2; 5. Thomas Knoetski (CC) 17-9.

GCMS results -- 13. Braylen Kean, 14-0 1/4; 14. Elijah Van Note, 13-9 1/2; 16. Caleb Dunham, 12-6 1/4.

Triple jump

1. Noah Powell (MS) 37-4; 2. Caden Perry (CC) 34-10; 3. Braylen Kean (GCMS) 31-6; 4. Jameson Drinkwater (MS) 30-11.

Shot put

1. Hunter Hendershot (MS) 57-7; 2. Morrie Mendenhall (MS) 45-5; 3. Kodie Willis (CC) 43-0; 4. Markus Miguel (GCMS) 41-0 1/2; 5. Caleb Toberman (CC) 40-4 1/2.

GCMS results -- 15. Aaron Spears, 29-4 1/2; 17. Parker Chase, 28-0 1/2; T18. Zander Weir, 26-11.

Discus

1. Hunter Hendershot (MS) 170-1; 2. Morrie Mendenhall (MS) 119-1; 3. Caleb Toberman (CC) 99-8; 4. Kodie Willis (CC) 98-2; 5. Trysten Massey (IW) 98-1.

GCMS results -- 7. Markus Miguel, 95-0; 12. Aaron Spears, 72-3; 15. Zander Weir, 66-6.

Pole vault

1. Corey Cebulski (MS) 12-0; 2. Colin Balbach (MS) 12-0; 3. William Larson (MS) 8-0; 3. Cullen Neal (GCMS) 8-0; 5. Marcus Baillie (GCMS) 7-6.

GCMS results -- 6. Alex Killian, 7-0; 7. Connor Main, 6-6.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 135; 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 89; 3. Iroquois West, 60; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 43; 5. Crete Illinois Lutheran, 3.

100-meter dash

1. London Hixson (GCMS) 13.8; 2. Tessa Coulter (CC) 13.96; 3. Lakita Walker (MCP) 14.07; 4. Gina Peters (CC) 14.17; 5. Alyssa Boren (CIL) 15.22.

GCMS results -- 6. Natasha Shane, 15.25; 13. Rylee Damon-Howard, 17.31.

200-meter dash

1. Tessa Coulter (CC) 29.07; 2. Gina Peters (CC) 29.34; 3. Kayla Hartke (IW) 31.84; 4. Jasmin Lopez (IW) 31.86; 5. Abbey Sodegren (CIL) 32.11.

GCMS results -- 8. Natasha Shane, 32.81; 9. Payton Beach, 33.66.

400-meter dash

1. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 1:11.08; 2. Laney Bottorf (CC) 1:11.32; 3. Anna Jennings (MCP) 1:11.79; 4. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 1:12.98; 5. Abbey Sodegren (CIL) 1:13.17.

800-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:36.62; 2. McKenna Goldtrap (CC) 2:42.46; 3. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 2:44.93; 4. Jenna Raines (CC) 2:47.8; 5. Olzea Smolinski (CC) 2:49.73.

1,600-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 6:00.56; 2. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 6:02.39; 3. Leah Martin (GCMS) 6:16.32; 4. Jadyn Baker (IW) 6:29.82; 5. Maria Munoz (CC) 6:37.59.

3,200-meter run

1. Alexis Ward (CC) 14:25.2; 2. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 14:46.61; 3. Kaitlyn Girard (CC) 15:27.25; 4. Mikayla Caspary (CC) 19:30.34.

100-meter hurdles

1. Makayla Kuester (MCP) 18.69; 2. Estefany Andrade (IW) 20.64; 3. Kendall Antons (CC) 20.64; 4. Kaylen Cote (IW) 22.37.

300-meter hurdles

1. Abigail Sizemore (GCMS) 56.44; 2. Kendall Antons (CC) 1:00.8; 3. Chloe Baker (IW) 1:01.55; 4. Kaylen Cote (IW) 1:05.83.

4x100 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 53.76; 2. Clifton Central, 57.99; 3. GCMS (Kennedy Fanson, Ava Kurtenbach, London Hixson, Natasha Shane), 58.33; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:00.46; 5. Clifton Central, 1:01.96.

4x200 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:55.85; 2. Clifton Central, 1:59.32; 3. GCMS (Abigail Sizemore, Kennedy Fanson, Leah Martin, Ava Kurtenbach), 2:07.06; 4. Iroquois West, 2:11.16; 5. Iroquois West, 2:11.83.

4x400 relay

1. Clifton Central, 4:46.34; 2. GCMS (Delanie Dykes, Kennedy Fanson, Leah Martin, Abigail Sizemore), 4:51.81; 3. Iroquois West, 5:24.41.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 11:49.26.

HIgh jump

1. Kaylee Cote (IW) 4-2; 2. Kendall Antons (CC) 3-10.

Long jump

1. Natasha Shane (GCMS) 13-0 1/2; 2. Jasmin Lopez (IW) 12-11 3/4; 3. Laney Bottorf (CC) 12-8 1/4; 4. Estefany Andrade (IW) 12-0 1/2; 5. London Hixson (GCMS) 11-6 3/4.

Triple jump

1. Emily Gresens (CC) 30-10 1/2; 2. Laney Bottorf (CC) 28-9.

Shot put

1. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 30-10 3/4; 2. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 28-0 1/2; 3. Sarah Gigl (CC) 25-0; 4. Cynthia Solorzano (CC) 25-0; 5. Avanna Lowery (CC) 22-0 1/4.

GCMS results -- 11. Emma Swanson, 18-10; 15. Rylee Damon-Howard, 12-4 1/4.

Discus

1. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 97-2; 2. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 94-4; 3. Lizzie Kleinert (CC) 75-0; 4. Sarah Gigl (CC) 73-5; 5. Lakita Walker (MCP) 57-8.

GCMS results -- 10. Emma Swanson, 44-11; 15. Rylee Damon-Howard, 35-8.

Pole vault

1. Payton Beach (GCMS) 8-6.