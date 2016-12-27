2016 Ford County Record top 10 sports stories of the year

No. 1: PBL boys basketball upsets undefeated team, advances to sectional finals

Only two other teams have done what the 2015-16 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team did last winter.

The Panthers reached the Class 2A sectional championship game, marking their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010.

They earned the trip with a monumental upset in the sectional semifinals of the second-ranked team in 2A in Warrensburg-Latham, which entered the semifinals with an unbeaten record.

When driving into St. Joseph off Interstate 74 on Wednesday, one could spot a sign for Longview Bank.

The sign had an LED lighting system that would read, “Go Spartans. Beat the Cardinals.”

The St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans were set to play the winner of Wednesday’s SJ-O Sectional semifinal game between the Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals and Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers in the championship game on Friday night.

In the signmakers’ defense, Warrensburg-Latham went into the semifinal game as the No. 2 ranked Class 2A team and undefeated.

Despite the doubters, PBL still felt confident.

“I don’t think anybody picked us to win,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “I think our own sports editor didn’t pick us to win. We knew we had nothing to lose, but we didn’t have that mentality. We were confident with the way we played. We thought we could win this game tonight, and our kids came out and executed.”



***

The Panthers’ confidence paid off as they beat the previously-unbeaten Cardinals 63-53.

“It’s great for the kids. I’m really proud of them. I told them coming in that I felt like we could win this game,” Schonauer said. “We played some really good teams this year and beat some of them. We lost in some close games, so we were ready for this. The kids were great tonight. It was just an all-around team effort.”

The Panthers defeated the Cardinals after rallying from a 30-15 first-half deficit with a 14-4 run to end the half with a 34-29 deficit.

Jonny Walder, who finished with 15 points, scored on an offensive-rebound putback to start the run before Andrew Zenner scored off a W-L (28-1) turnover. Matt Poll scored off a fastbreak layup on a Corbin Riecks assist to make the score 30-21.

After a driving layup made by W-L’s Tyler Bond, another run of 8-0 cut PBL’s deficit to 32-29 as Walder scored the last basket of that run on a layup with about 20 seconds left in the half.

Dalton Coplea started the run with a basket to cut PBL’s deficit to 32-23. After the ball went off Bond out of bounds on a PBL deflection with 1:48 remaining in the half and the Cardinals’ Weston Nottelmann was called for a traveling violation with 1:30 left in the second quarter, Hunter Weber tallied a basket with 1:13 left in the first half to cut PBL’s deficit to 32-25.

Cole Eshleman then made two free throws with 46.8 seconds left in the second quarter to make the score 32-27.

After Walder’s layup, W-L’s Will Gustafson made a basket with 7.4 seconds remaining in the half. While the basket counted, A.J. Duff committed his third foul.

Although Weber would miss the free-throw opportunity, the Cardinals’ foul trouble would come into play later in the game.

The rally should come as no surprise, Schonauer said, as PBL was down 10 at halftime in the previous December’s Leader Classic before the Panthers prevailed over St. Joseph-Ogden — in the same building in which they beat W-L.

“We’ve battled all year long. We told them to keep battling,” Schonauer said. “It’s OK that they went on their run. We’re going to go on our run. It’s not unfamiliar territory. Our kids believed that we could pull through. That’s the way we’ve been all year — relentless and resilient.”

PBL outscored the Cardinals 13-5 in the third quarter as the Panthers started the quarter on an 8-0 run. Andrew Zenner tied the game at 34-34 with about six minutes left in the quarter via a 3-pointer before giving PBL a 36-34 lead on a basket with 5:05 remaining in the quarter.

The Panthers’ pressure defense forced a W-L traveling violation with 7:40 left in the third quarter before Zenner scored on an offensive rebound 45 seconds later to cut PBL’s deficit to 34-31.

A pass by Bond went out of bounds with 6:33 left in the third quarter before Zenner tallied his game-tying trey. In between the game-tying 3-point shot and Zenner’s go ahead basket, Gustafson missed a shot in the lane and Garrett Shea lost a possession for W-L on a PBL deflection and jump ball.

Following Zenner’s go-ahead bucket — and a free throw by Walder with 4:41 left in the third quarter off a steal and fastbreak-layup attempt that extend the Panthers’ lead to 37-34 — the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run to reclaim the lead.

The Cardinals’ Austin Hardin drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 3:57 left in the third quarter before Bond scored on a steal and fastbreak layup.

The Panthers then answered the Warrensburg-Latham run with a 5-0 spurt of their own as Zenner — who scored 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter — made another basket to tie the game at 39-39 with 1:51 left in the third quarter and another trey to give PBL a 42-39 lead.

“We practice against the zone, so it’s not unfamiliar to us, so we did a pretty good job of executing. Their 1-2-2 zone is still a little different, and it’s really good. I don’t know if we attacked it as well as we wanted to. We got stagnant, but our guys felt comfortable against it, and when made some shots, everything kind of came together, and it was a big run to start out the second half and tie it up real quick,” Schonauer said.

The Panthers started the fourth quarter by scoring eight straight points, including a steal leading to a fastbreak layup by Eshleman that extended PBL’s lead to 48-39 with 4:05 remaining.

A Gustafson pass attempt was intercepted by PBL’s defense with 6:30 left in the game.

The Panthers’ defense did not yield a single point to the Cardinals through the last three-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter or the first 4:30 of the fourth.

“We just manned up and guarded,” Schonauer said. “I think they got a little fatigued. We told them at halftime to just keep running at them. They seemed to be a little bit frustrated and, I thought, got a little bit tired, and our guys just kept on playing. There was really nothing special to it. The kids just competed and did for the best.

The Cardinals finished the game making only 21-of-48 shots, including 7-of-23 in the second half, and committing 13 turnovers, including eight in the second half.

PBL’s defense, meanwhile, produced nine steals, including Coplea with three and Walder with two.

“We did a really good job pressuring them. It’s something we’ve worked on throughout the year knowing we would have to probably do something different late in the season just because teams will come prepared for the 1-2-2 zone,” Schonauer said. “It came in useful tonight. It definitely stymied them. We were able to get some turnovers and some runouts, and that just propelled us into the second half. We gained a lot of momentum just with our defense.”

While W-L struggled on the offensive end, PBL scored its first two points of the fourth quarter on two free throws by Eshleman with 5:39 remaining in the game.

After Nottelmann missed a contested layup with 5:09 left in the game, Corbin Riecks made two more foul shots six seconds later to extend the Panthers’ lead to 46-39. Riecks made two more shots from the charity stripe to extend the advantage to 50-39 with 3:43 remaining as Gustafson picked up his fourth foul.

PBL clinched the game by making 15-of-20 free-throw opportunities in the fourth quarter, including 6-of-6 from Riecks.



***

The sectional semifinal game was not the only time PBL rallied from a deficit in the postseason.

In the Panthers’ regional championship game against St. Thomas More at Onarga, they trailed 30-25 entering the fourth quarter before winning 56-46.

With his team leading 35-32 and 4:05 left in the fourth quarter, PBL senior Jonny Walder raced toward a fastbreak layup after recording a steal on the defensive side. As he made a layup, he was fouled by Clavin Davis.

Davis was then called for a double technical, and ejected, for arguing the call.

“I was screaming and the crowd was screaming. I didn’t even hear anything,” Walder said. “I went over to (head coach Adam Schonauer) and asked, ‘What’s going on?’ Then he told me to shoot five free throws, and I said, ‘OK.’”

Walder made four of his five free-throw opportunities, and on PBL’s ensuing possession, Dalton Coplea scored on a driving layup to extend PBL’s lead to 43-32.

In a 60-58 victory over Watseka in the regional semifinals, then-junior Andrew Zenner received the ball on Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s attempt to erase a 58-57 deficit in the final seconds.

“I got the ball where I wanted, and I just tried to get to the rim and draw a foul,” Zenner said. “I got the foul, and ended up making the bucket, too.”

Not only did Zenner draw a foul on Watseka’s Nathan Schroeder with 3.4 seconds remaining in the game, but he made the go-ahead basket in the paint as well. After he made the foul shot, Zenner’s three-point play put PBL up by two points.

After Watseka’s Cole Davenport – who scored a game-high 28 points in a losing effort – missed a long 3-point attempt on the Warriors’ ensuing possession, the Panthers survived and advanced.



***

The Panthers’ run ended with a 62-42 loss in the sectional championship game to St. Joseph-Ogden after trailing the Spartans 62-42.

SJ-O would go on to win the IHSA Class 2A state championship.

No. 2: GCMS’s Schultz leaps to the top

Last spring’s IHSA Class 1A boys track and field state meet was Nick Schultz’s first time leaping in a state meet after he went to state as a freshman in the 4x800 relay and as a sophomore in the 4x400 relay.

By the end of the meet, Schultz achieved another first – not just for himself, but for his school.

With a leap of 22-5 in the long jump, Schultz became the first male state track and field champion at his school since its consolidation between Gibson City and Melvin-Sibley.

“That’s pretty cool. It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Schultz said during the meet.

Schultz beat Kankakee McNamara’s Kevin King by three-fourths of a foot for first place while the top five was rounded up by Byron’s Jake Heitter (21-11 ¼), Carthage Illini West’s Connor Artman (22-11) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Jonathan Muller (21-6).

At the Paxton Sectional the previous weekend, Muller finished first with a leap of 22-11 ¼ and King finished second with a leap of 22-8 ¾ while Schultz finished fifth with a jump of 21-1 ¼.

“I’ll take that. Everyone else must have done pretty bad today, but it’s OK,” Schultz said. “I jumped well. There’s not much you can’t say about it besides that I’m pretty blessed by it.”

Schultz’s first-place finish in the long jump earned his GCMS team 10 points. He gained seven points for the Falcons in the high jump with a leap of 6-7 that was good enough for third place, a four-inch improvement from his preliminary jump and a new personal record.

Schultz finished first among non-seniors in the event as seniors Tyler Owen of Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Noah Adams of Macon Meridian finished first and second, respectively, with leaps of 6-10 each.

As a junior, Schultz said he is thrilled to be eligible for one more year of high school track and field.

“That adds some sweetness to it,” Schultz said. “That means I’ve still got another year to improve myself a little bit better.”

“He’s really kind of a newcomer to (the long and triple jumps),” GCMS coach Mark Ward added. “When that (long jump) held throughout the rest of the day, that was icing on the cake for all the hard work that he did. ... (When he and his teammates realized he won), now you’re up jumping around and having a good time.”

Despite scratching on two of his triple-jump attempts, Schultz finished fourth — and scored six points for GCMS — with a leap of 44-10 ¼.

Unlike Schultz, GCMS teammate Zach Johnson graduated mere hours after the conclusion of the state meet. Like Schultz, however, he ended the meet on a high note.

His fourth-place time of 14.95 in the 110-meter hurdles gave the Falcons six more points.

“That’s awesome,” Johnson said. “That’s what I was hoping to get.”

Following the preliminary round the previous Thursday, GCMS went into Saturday’s final round with just two athletes in four events, including junior Nick Schultz in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

Thanks largely to Schultz’s and Johnson’s performances, they finished the 72-team meet in fourth place — one spot away from the boys program’s first state meet trophy — with a score of 29. Ultimately, Rock Island Alleman scored 31 points to take third, two points ahead of GCMS.

No. 3: PBL, GCMS football teams set records, milestones

To say that the 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team raised some bars might be an understatement.

The Panthers set a record for points scored with 432, a record previously set in 1993.

Senior quarterback Dalton Coplea’s 105 pass completions set a single-season school record as well. His 21 touchdown passes tied a school record with Chris Jones (1993) and Mark Prina (1995) and his 1,467 passing yards were eight yards shy of the school record, which is held by Andy Elson (1998).

Senior wide receiver Andrew Zenner broke the single-game school record for pass receptions with 11 in week two against Westville, previously set with 10 by Stan Gibson against Schlarman in 1976. Zenner’s 48 receptions broke a single-season school record previously set by Justin Goss with 42 catches in 1998.

Zenner and fellow senior wideout Cole Eshleman each caught three touchdown passes against Oakwood and Momence, respectively, tying a school record with Shane Moline (Moweaqua Central A&M, 1993).

Coplea’s 18 pass completions in a week-nine victory over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington tied a single-game record set by Brad Adams against Schlarman in 1976.

He has thrown for 34 touchdown passes in his career, which puts him in a three-way tie on the all-time school mark with Brad Forsyth (1983-84) and Elson (1996-98).

Coplea’s four touchdown passes in week five against Momence and week seven against Oakwood tied another single-game school record with Forsyth (against Mahomet-Seymour in 1984) and Mark Prina (against St. Joseph-Ogden in 1995).

Junior running back Keanan Crabb tied a single-game school record for rushing touchdowns with four in week eight against Watseka/St. Anne.

PBL’s record-setting offense joined forces with a defense that posted one shutout, yielded 16.3 points per game during the regular season and, aside from a special-teams safety, pitched another defensive shutout in a 50-2 win over Aledo Mercer County in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

The Panthers’ defense was led by Alex Pippin, who was selected for the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team.

The junior PBL football defensive end had 50 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yards, and three sacks along with five forced fumbles en route to being selected to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference defensive team.

As a result, the Panthers went 9-2 and reached the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. The Panthers are also back-to-back Sangamon Valley Conference champions.

The season ended Saturday with a 65-0 loss in the second round to top-ranked Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep, which would eventually win the Class 3A state championship.



***

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football team also made it to the playoffs, winning six straight regular-season games after starting the season with a 1-2 record that included a season-opening loss to PBL.

During the winning streak, the Falcons set new milestones, as their week-five win over Eureka was the 500th win in school history. Their victory over Heyworth in week nine was head coach Mike Allen’s 100th career win.

The Falcons’ other regular-season loss came at the hands of El Paso-Gridley in a week-three overtime contest. GCMS got its revenge with a 35-7 victory in the first round over the Titans in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The Falcons’ season ended, though, with a 21-14 loss to Annawan-Wethersfield.

The GCMS Youth Football Mighty Mites won the Central Illinois Football League SuperBowl game at Watseka.

In the second overtime period, quarterback Brayden Elliott ran 11 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-11 to give his Falcons a 6-0 victory over Dwight.

The GCMS Youth Football Seniors achieved a second-place finish in the CIFL thanks in part to a rally from 16 points down in the fourth quarter of their semifinal game in Paxton against Watseka.

No. 4: PBL baseball claims overdue regional title

The third time was the charm for Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s baseball team.

After losing in the regional title game in each of the previous two seasons, the Panthers claimed their first regional championship since 2005 with a 10-7 win in last May’s Class 2A Paxton Regional championship game over Tri-Valley.

“Today, we were finally able to get that monkey off our back and get it done,” PBL head coach Rick Johnson said. “It’s a good feeling.”

The Panthers erased a 7-6 deficit with a four-run fifth inning as Jonny Walder hit a double to left field that sent the tying and game-winning run across home plate.

“Something just had to be done,” Walder said. “Everyone played great. We persevered through the hard times and then got the regional championship.”

In the first inning, Peyton McClure drove in a run with a two-out RBI single to left field. In the third inning, his one-out RBI base hit to center field sent a run home to tie the game at 2-2.

In the third inning, Cooper Johnson singled to center field and Walder sent a base hit to right field before McClure sent Johnson across home plate.

“I’m just trying to hit the baseball,” McClure said. “I’m not trying to do too much and just taking care of business. That’s what it’s all about – drive the baseball. That’s what I try to do every day – working in the cage each and every day and just getting the job done when your number’s called.”

The Panthers, who produced 12 hits, took a 6-2 lead in the fourth inning as Eshleman, Dalton Coplea and Walder each belted run-scoring hits.

“That was huge, especially with Peyton (McClure) getting it started for us by driving in the first two runs,” Eshleman said. “Once we saw him driving in a few, we were starting to gain a little bit of confidence, then everyone started hitting.”

Unlike Tri-Valley (23-8), PBL only needed one pitcher on the mound as Wyatt Kingery pitched a six-hit complete game on the mound.

Kingery was aided by three double plays turned by PBL’s defense, including one on a line drive by Tri-Valley’s Matt Mier that ricocheted off Kingery’s glove in the sixth inning. Eshleman, Cooper Johnson and Andrew Zenner took care of the rest on the double play.

Keegan Behary walked and Zac Simon hit a bloop single to center field to put runners on first and second base prior to the sixth-inning double play.

“Wyatt kind of saved us on that one because that was going to be a base hit. That was huge,” the shortstop Eshleman said. “(Second baseman) Cooper (Johnson) just had really quick hands. I think on all of our double plays today, everyone did everything right on the same play.”

“That was a big momentum changer for all of us,” Kingery added.

Johnson was an assistant coach under Pat Prina during PBL’s last regional championship run.

Those Panthers won a sectional championship as well before losing 10-1 to Wilmington in the super-sectional round.

“I feel a sense of personal satisfaction,” Johnson said. “It’s not about me, but it’s just because of how many times we’ve been here and never got it done. I’m just proud of these guys.”

The game was attended by at least a few past players and other associated with the 2005 team.

“We had fans wearing the T-shirt from 11 years ago saying hopefully we’ll get one with 2016 on it,” Eshleman said. “It’s good to win. It’s fun to win. It’s been a long time since PBL has won a regional in baseball.”

The Panthers lost in the sectional semifinals to St. Joseph-Ogden, an eventual state runner-up.

The high school team at PBL was not the only one in the school district to snap a long drought.

The PBL Junior High School baseball team won a regional title last September, its first since 2009.

No. 5: GCMS’s Nick Meunier signs on to play for Army football team

Nick Meunier’s college decision came down to a few choices: Go east and the Ivy League at Harvard, stay local at Illinois State or attend a Division I Football Bowl Series military academy at Army or Air Force.

For most, that choice would be nearly impossible. But for Nick Meunier, it was quite the opposite.

“I’ve been interested in West Point since sophomore year,” he said. “That’s pre-football, pre-track, pre-anything. The fact that it came through not only academically, but football-wise, it was just a no-brainer, an easy decision.”

Army running backs coach Tucker Waugh visited Meunier during a workout at Gibson City’s Choose 2 Change. The two spoke in the gym’s daycare room, and Waugh told the senior that he was ready to recommend that the staff offer Meunier a full scholarship, and the staff would have its final decision during the next week.

It was the following Friday when Meunier got the call.

“When he called, he actually didn’t sound that optimistic, so I started getting pretty worried,” Meunier said. “Then, he said he was searching for their head coach, so I started to hope that he wouldn’t be looking for the head coach if it wasn’t good news. Head coach (Jeff) Monken came on the phone and said, ‘Nick, we had our meeting this morning and decided to take you direct-admit, so we’d like to offer you the opportunity to come to West Point.

“As you can imagine, I was incredibly happy. I think I walked back into the classroom with a big smile on my face. This has been a three-year dream and not only is it just getting in, but it’s playing football, so I couldn’t be any happier about it.”

With so many great options to weigh, Meunier had until the end of the weekend to let the Army coaches know his final decision. Meunier’s father Mike, who has coached football at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley since 2002, said the two both knew this was a dream come true and there was no sense in waiting until Sunday to let the coaches know the same.

“West Point goes back to the 1800s,” Mike Meunier said. “I’m not sure if they were the first football program, but they were one of the first. The tradition of Heisman winners (in the early 19th century) and football and generals and colonels and all of the leaders of the country, if you weigh all of the importance that place has had in history and society, (it’s incredible).”

Meunier, the senior football and academic standout, was the only incoming running back to enroll straight into the academy, while the others attended West Point’s prep school. Meunier boasts a 3.9 grade point average and scored a 31 on the ACT. He said he is not 100 percent sure what path his studies will take but is leaning toward medicine.

GCMS head coach Mike Allen said Meunier has worked extremely hard for this moment in his life, and his achievement is a great inspiration for others in the school system.

“Nick is a great role model for all of the younger kids in our school and community,” Allen said. “He talks the talk and walks the walk. Hopefully other kids will see what he’s done and see what he’s accomplished and (strive) for the same thing.”

At West Point, Meunier has an academic experience not many from GCMS have had. And, he has an athletic experience no other Falcons football player has ever had — playing at the Division I FBS level.

No. 6: PBL boys tracksters collect medals

After Nick Porter finished last May’s IHSA Class 1A state meet with three medals, Paxton-Buckley-Loda assistant coach Mike Brehm put it in perspective for him.

“You know how many state medals do I have? None,” Brehm said.

Along with Lester Sander, Jonathan Muller and Wolfgang Heisler, Porter helped lead PBL’s 4x400 relay team to a ninth-place finish with a time of 3:37.26.

It was third event of the day for Porter, who is now a freshman at Bradley University, as the 4x800 relay team (Sander, Heisler, Josh Brocato and Porter) finished eighth with a time of 8:18.37 and Porter earned a state medal for the third consecutive year in the 1,600-meter run with an eighth-place time of 4:34.25.

Prior to running in the 4x400 relay, Muller competed in the finals of the long jump, finishing fifth with a leap of 21-6.

“I’m pretty excited. I knew what I needed to jump to get up there,” Muller said. “There were some kids who jumped a little further, but I’m proud and happy, and the coaches are all happy.”

After the 4x400 relay, which was Porter’s sixth running event in three days, he admitted on Saturday that he felt exhausted.

“Whenever you run six events in 72 hours all out, you wear down. I just ran out of gas. I hate that that happened, but it is what it is,” Porter said. “The season was one day too long. We ran great in the preliminaries. We just didn’t have it in the finals, but that’s the nature of the beast.”

The Panthers’ time of 3:37.26 in the 4x400 relay on Saturday followed a preliminary time of 3:30.0 the previous Thursday.

In the preliminaries of the 4x800 relay, PBL fell three-hundredths of a second short of the school record with a time of 8:12.17.

The Panthers were hoping to break the school record in the finals, but it was not meant to be, starting with the first leg, run by Sander.

“My time was a bit slow,” Sander said. “It was frustrating. I think I just got kind of caught up in the first 200 meters. It was fun. I haven’t run on Saturday before, so that was cool, and also getting a medal will be really cool, too.”

Brocato qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run on Saturday, but with the 4x800 relay to be run shortly afterwards, he took a scratch.

The 4x800 relay team won the school’s first-ever state medal in the event.

“It’s an awesome feeling. We’re one of the greatest 4x800 teams in PBL history,” Brocato added. “That’s all I can ask for. I’ll just move on with life and go off to college. I’m sure college will be full of new experiences, so I’m excited.”

Brocato and Sander are freshman cross country and track and field runners at Indiana Wesleyan University and Augustana College, respectively.

As a team, the Panthers tied for 29th in the 72-team meet with a score of 10.

The Panthers achieved their team score despite the absence of Olivet Nazarene freshman track and field athlete Paul Bigham, who, less than a year ago, sprinted and jumped his way to the IHSA Class 1A state meet. He finished third with leap of 43-7 ¾ in the triple jump and qualified for state in the 200-meter dash and the long jump at the state meet in 2015.

Due to non-compliance with an IHSA by-law, however, Bigham has been declared ineligible to compete in track and field for his senior season.

IHSA bylaw 3.061 states, according to the IHSA’s handbook, “A student shall be eligible through age nineteen (19) unless the student shall become twenty (20) during a sport season, in which event eligibility shall terminate on the first day of such season (as the season is defined in Section 5.000 of these By-laws).”

Bigham’s 20th birthday, according to PBL head coach Dustin Franckey, is near the IHSA state meet.

In fourth grade, Bigham was held back as he dealt with a flared-up growth in his colon, for which he required treatments.

Due to the health problems, Bigham had to miss a lot of school, so his parents elected to hold him back so he would not be left behind.

Bigham and the coaching staff petitioned the IHSA to make an exception, getting medical documents together and sending them. After a long wait, the IHSA said, according to Bigham, “after looking at you and considering everything, we can’t bend the rule for one athlete.”

Bigham was still on the team in the spring of 2016, however, serving as an assistant coach, helping Franckey’s coaching staff with the sprinters and jumpers.

No. 7: Tri-Point girls basketball teams go to state

Déjà vu might have been an understatement in regards to the IESA Class 1A eighth-grade girls basketball sectional game between Tri-Point and Ford Heights Cottage Grove UGC on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

On the other hand, the Tri-Point Junior High School girls basketball program may have just been making the most of a long-overdue opportunity, as the eighth-grade team won the sectional game 31-26.

When the Tri-Point seventh-grade team won a sectional championship on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it resulted in the Raiders’ girls basketball program’s first state tournament appearance since 2001, when the eighth-grade team made it to the 8A state tourney.

At that time, no Tri-Point Junior High School girls basketball player – with the possible exception of eighth-grader Kala Graves, who was born in the December of 2001 – was even born.

Graves was one of only three eighth-graders on the Tri-Point eighth-grade team’s 11-player roster.

The Raiders’ eighth-grade team is made up of five seventh-grade players (Jasmine Clark, Melina Schuette, Mikaayla English, Lanie Woods and Isabell Olson) and two sixth-grade players (Kyra Cathcart and Kamryn Shifflet) who were also on the state-bound seventh-grade team.

Those players helped the eighth-grade team gain yet another sectional championship in the same town (Crescent City) against the same opponent (Ford Heights Cottage Grove UGC) that they did in the seventh-grade sectional game the week before.

After the eighth-grade sectional game, the players’ bus was greeted by a firetruck escort, and followed by a long line of vehicles, as it arrived in Piper City, just like it was after the seventh-grade sectional game.

Both the Tri-Point seventh- and eighth-grade teams’ seasons ended with a loss in the first round of the IESA Class 1A state tournament.

No. 8: Dutchmasters standout goes out as a champion

Brandon McFarland was greeted by a standing ovation in his final at-bat as a Buckley Dutchmaster during the eighth inning of game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series last August.

He struck out, but not before making solid contact on a foul ball that would have resulted in a home run if it stayed fair in left-field territory.

“If he could have kept that thing fair, I think this place would have exploded,” Buckley player/coach Brock Niebuhr said.

McFarland, who is a coach for the Urbana Middle School and High School baseball teams, had been with the Dutchmasters for what he estimates as “12-13” years.

He has been a consistent EI League all-star and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2011.

The 5-0 EI League Tournament championship-clinching win over the Champaign Dream was McFarland’s final game as a player for Buckley – or so he says right now.

“I told they guys I reserve the right to pull off the (Brett) Favre act,” McFarland said. “If I want to pull a Brett Favre and come back, I may do it, but I think it’s the last year. It’s been a lot of different things – health and family. It’s just time. It’s a good way to go out – with a total team win.”

McFarland made his contribution to the Dutchmasters’ win in a three-run third inning as he hit a two-out, bases-loaded single to send two runs across home plate.

“It’s always nice to contribute,” said McFarland, who finished the 2016 regular season batting .288 and his career batting .352, according to the EI League’s website.

As far as his EI League career is concerned, McFarland said he is glad to go out on top.

“It’s awesome. It was a team win,” McFarland said. “To be around these guys and experience that with these guys – especially the new guys, who haven’t experienced a championship, to come out and let them get a taste of it is great. It’s always a great time to win it all and go out on top.”

It was the Dutchmasters’ second consecutive year with a tournament championship. With the 2016 championship, Buckley now has more postseason titles (14) than any other team in the EI League.

It was the first time since 2005 that Buckley (19-5) won the EI League’s outright regular-season title and tournament championship in the same year.

“To win the league and win the tournament as well speaks to the quality of baseball that we’ve played every single week,” Niebuhr said. “We put quality players on the field every single week. All year long, we’ve played really good baseball and thought we were the best team in the league. Fortunately, we were able to show it.”

No. 9: Ellis runs toward state berth

Evie Ellis entered the IHSA Class 1A state cross country meet last November with some experience at the state level.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore girls cross country runner was an IESA state qualifier in her junior high days, with her best two-mile time at 12:39.

PBL High School’s girls cross country team, however, was not so experienced at the state level, as Ellis was the first girls cross country runner to advance to the state meet since Julie Graves did it in 1989. Ellis and Graves are the only two PBL High School female runners to advance to the state finals.

Ellis took full advantage of her opportunity on Saturday, Nov. 5, finishing 73rd with a personal-best time of 19:12, 23 seconds faster than her time earlier that year in the Patriot Invitational in Peoria.

Ellis earned her IHSA state berth with a 15th-place time of 19:34 at the 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional meet.

“It felt great,” Ellis said. “It was really nice to be able to represent PBL this year at the state cross country meet.”

If Ellis had medaled on Saturday, she would have collected only the sixth all-state medal ever awarded to PBL. The other five medals have gone to four boys. Tom Pacey has the distinction of earning two, one in 2007 and another in 2008. Mitch McClure (1980), Craig Stockmann (1981) and Nick Brehm (2007) have the other three.

It would not have been the only long-awaited achievement reached by Ellis and the cross country program this season.

At the Twin Valley Conference Meet held in early October in Clifton, the Panthers won their first-ever TVC championship with a score of 44 as Ellis finished third individually with a time of 20:14.8.

The previous year, PBL’s girls team fell four points short of the TVC title, and Ellis said she and her teammates were hungry going into this year’s conference meet.

“That was a long-time goal for our girls,” Ellis said. “We tried last year, but we were off by a little bit. This year, we came back strong and we got it. It was really good to be able to get a long-time goal (accomplished).”

In the sectional round, PBL’s girls finished 11th as a team. At the 1A Tuscola Regional, Ellis’s 15th-place time of 19:51 helped the Lady Panthers earn a trip to sectionals as a team.

Ellis was not the only state-bound cross country runner from the PBL school district.

Seventh-grader Ryder James finished 10th in the IESA Class 2A boys’ state meet with a time of 10:53.4.



No. 10: GCMS/Fisher’s Key-Shawn Girkin grapples to fifth-place finish at state

He finished fifth in the IHSA state wrestling meet as a senior member of the GCMS/Fisher wrestling team in the 152-pound class. Girkin entered the meet with a 38-6 record.

Girkin was joined at the state meet by teammates Levi Davis, Preston Braaten and Aaron Carter. Braaten was a sectional champion for GCMS/Fisher wrestling team after he pinned Ryan Hoffstatter in 2:26 in the 145-pound title match at Stanford Olympia.

Davis made it to state with a 34-6 record after finishing second in the Stanford Olympia Sectional. Carter went into the state meet as the fourth-ranked Class 1A 160-pounder by Illinois Matmen.