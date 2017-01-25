Baseball pitch-count limitations approved by IESA Board of Directors

BLOOMINGTON -- The IESA Board of Directors approved new pitching limitations that are based on a pitch count, rather than an inning limitation at its regularly scheduled meeting that was held on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Board approved the recommendation by the Baseball Advisory Committee to change the pitching limitation rule that is currently in place from a maximum of seven innings in one day to a pitch-count limitation with mandatory rest between pitching appearances based on the number of pitches thrown on a given day.

The new rules will go into effect starting with the fall 2017 season. The change follows the mandate from the National Federation of State High School Associations that high schools across the country institute pitch count limitations beginning with the 2017 spring season.

"The IESA baseball advisory committee received feedback from a number of middle school/jr. high coaches to set the pitch count limitation," said IESA Executive Director Steve Endsley. "Even though we have had a pitch limitation in place for the last 30-35 years, it was based on a seven-inning maximum limitation per day.

Obviously, there were times in the course of seven innings, when a pitcher might throw an inordinate amount of pitches and still be in compliance with our rule as it was based on innings and not actual pitches. Our new rule is much safer for young pitchers and goes a long way to protecting the health of our student-athletes. The IESA pitch count limitation is fewer pitches than what is allowed at the IHSA level as it should be."

The new IESA pitch count limitation allows a pitcher to throw a maximum of 90 pitches in one day.

If a pitcher throws 66-90 pitches in one day, four days of rest must follow; if a pitcher throws 51-65 pitches in one day, three days of rest must follow; if a pitcher throws 36-50 pitches in one day, two days of rest must follow; if a pitcher throws 21-35 pitches in one day, one day of rest must follow; and if a pitcher throws 1-20 pitches in a day, he can pitch the next day but is limited to a maximum of 70 pitches the second day. The pitch count rules apply to regular season contests as well as the entire IESA state series.

Other business items

-- The 19th annual Scholar Attitude Award luncheon will be Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. Only one student from each of the 15 membership divisions will be selected. The deadline for receipt of nominations in the IESA Office is Feb. 17, 2017. Judges will meet in the IESA Office March 28 to select the winners.

-- The Board did not approve a recommendation that a complete video review of the finish line be conducted after each state race as NFHS rule 8-3-3 states that the order of finish is determined by the chip transponders when chips are worn.

-- The Board did not approve a recommendation to require coaches to evaluate umpires after each regular season and state series game.