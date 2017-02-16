- Our Sites
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved the resignation of Lindsey Gerdes as an assistant coach for the high school girls basketball team at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Edward Powers and Rob Pacey were each approved for volunteer coaching positions for the high school boys basketball and junior high track and field teams, respectively.
