PBL's Kaleb Denault to play baseball for MacMurray College

PBL senior Kaleb Denault, middle, will continue his baseball career at MacMurray College. Also pictured are Panthers assistant coach Daron Johnson, left, and head baseball coach Rick Johnson.

JACKSONVILLE — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball player Kaleb Denault has committed to continuing his baseball career at Divison-III school MacMurray College.

“God’s calling was for me to be there. I felt like I was home there,” Denault said. “I feel like I can go there for four years.”

Last spring, Denault set a school record for most triples in a season with seven. The previous record was six triples, set by Craig Kief (2000) and Chad Rock (1994).

Denault finished the 2016 season with a .337 batting average, 24 RBIs, 32 runs scored, nine stolen bases and six doubles.

“I’m going to miss it here,” Denault said. “I’m going to miss (head coach Rick Johnson) arguing and (assistant coach Daron Johnson). I’m going to miss it here because we have a really good baseball team here. All my buddies are here, too.”

Next year, Denault will play under Austin Brough, who is entering his second season as the MacMurray’s head baseball coach. Last year, Brough led the Highlanders to the conference tournament for the first time since 1999 with a regular-season record of 22-18 and was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s coach of the year.

“He was a really good guy. He came off as a really humble man,” Denault said. “I really enjoyed hanging out with the team for a few hours. That’s what made me love it so much.”

One thing that also helped Denault make his decision is the option offered by MacMurray College to study in special education teaching, as he plans on teaching special education and coaching high school baseball after his collegiate career ends.

Denault said he had two other colleges in mind, including Olivet Nazarene University, where he said he would not have had the option to play college baseball.

“That would have been kind of upsetting because I really want to play baseball,” Denault said.

Denault was also considering Goshen College in Indiana.

“That was a hard one to decline because they provided both academic and sports scholarships, but I never really felt at home there, so that’s what made me choose MacMurray,” Denault said.

Athletic scholarships are not offered in Division III colleges such as MacMurray College.

“That was one thing that was questionable about it because they don’t provide baseball scholarships, but I got a really good academic scholarship, so that set me up really well,” Denault said.