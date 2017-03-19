Area college catchup (March 19, 2017)

Brea Walker -- As of Sunday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout had a 2.14 earned-run average, a 1-0 record and six strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched for Illinois Wesleyan University.
Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished 24th with a throw of 30.84 meters in the discus throw for Indiana Wesleyan at the Emory Invitational last weekend. Baillie also finished 25th in the shot put with a throw of 10.03 meters.
Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 13th with a time of 33:37.52 in the 10,000-meter run for Indiana Wesleyan at the Emory Invitational.
Jonny Walder -- Through 11 games at Lincoln Land Community College, the former PBL baseball standout is batting .231 with five RBIs, four stolen bases and three runs scored.
Logan Johnson -- The PBL graduate is coaching a Lindenwood baseball team that is 10-14 as of Sunday.
