GCMS baseball's season opener ends in a 6-6 tie with Clifton Central

GIBSON CITY -- Wednesday's game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Clifton Central was called after the eighth inning due to darkness, ending the game in a 6-6 tie.

With the Falcons trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Tucker Cribbett hit a two-out base hit to left field and Nathan Garard walked before Cribbett stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball.

The Falcons trailed 5-1 giong into the bottom of the third inning before rallying to tie the game with two runs in the third and fourth innings each.

Logan Davis singled to lead off the third inning before Garard hit a one-out double to center field to send him home and Kyle Freehill smacked a line-drive base hit to center field to send Garard across home plate.

Nick Tabor led off the fourth inning with a line-drive double to center field before Layne Harden hit a single to advance Tabor to third base. Tabor and Harden scored on groundouts by Daniel Jones and Davis, respectively.

In the first inning, Davis walked to lead off and stole second base before Garard singled to center field to send him across home plate.

Garard (double, two RBIs, run scored) and Tabor (double, run scored) each had two hits for GCMS.

Tyler Walked pitched three innings for GCMS, allowing five runs -- two earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Cribbett allowed no runs on four hits while striking out four batters and walking one in three innings pitched while Garard struck out two batters and walked through two innings.

GCMS 6, Clifton Central 6

CC 122 001 00 -- 6 10 0

GCMS 102 201 00 -- 6 9 4

CC pitching -- Sertich 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 K, BB. Balthazor 2.2 IP, 2 H, R, 2 K, 4 BB. Gifford 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, BB.

GCMS pitching -- Tyler Walker 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Tucker Cribbett 3 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB. Nathan Garard 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K, BB.

CC hitting -- And. Boudreau 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Balthazor 1-5, RBI. Zell 2-5, 2B, RBI. Ladd 1-5, R. Avs. Boudreau 4-4, 2 R. Jarvis 2 R.

GCMS hitting -- Logan Davis 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Tucker Cribbett 1-3, R, 2 BB. Nathan Garard 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kyle Freehill 1-4, RBI. Mike Lewis 1-4. Nick Tabor 2-3, 2B, R. Layne Harden 1-4, R.