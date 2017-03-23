PBL baseball defeats Tri-Valley 16-3 in five innings

PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede, right, slides safely at third base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.

DOWNS -- On Thursday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team faced a Tri-Valley team that faced the Panthers in the 2016 IHSA Class 2A regional finals and was off to a 4-1 start to its 2017 season.

Not only did PBL walk out of Downs with a victory, but it 10-run-ruled the Vikings en route to a 16-3 five-inning victory.

“I was really surprised," PBL head coach Rick Johnson said.

In the top of the first inning, Cole Eshleman walked and Cooper Johnson singled on a line drive to left field with one out to put runners on first and second base.

Kaleb Denault then reached base on a Tri-Valley error to load the bases before Luke Fitton sent Eshleman and Johnson across home plate with a single to left field to give PBL a 2-0 lead.

After Fitton pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the first inning on the mound for the Panthers (2-0) in the bottom of the first inning, Austin Weichman singled to right field and Matthew Manint reached base on an error to put runners on first and second base with nobody out in the second inning for Tri-Valley (4-2).

The runners would be left stranded as Fitton struck out Jake Reeser, A.J. Mangina grounded out to the pitcher Fitton and Isaac Vance grounded out to the shortstop Eshleman as Andrew Zenner snagged the throw at first base after it hopped off the infield sand.

“If that ball gets past him, it's a 2-2 game, and you don't know what (will happen) from there," Johnson said. That gave us some momentum.”

With that momentum, the Panthers scored two more runs in the bottom of the third inning to extend their lead to 4-0.

Eshleman led off the inning with a bunt single to the third baseman before stealing second base and advancing to third base on a Cooper Johnson groundout.

Zenner then sent Eshleman home with a base hit to center field.

After Zenner stole second base, Denault sent him across home plate as he reached base on an error on a hard ground ball.

“We played some very good situational baseball early in the game," Johnson said. "We had some key singles in the right time.”

In the top of the fourth inning, PBL extended its lead to 11-0 with seven more runs.

Keaton Krumwiede walked to lead off the inning before Dalton Coplea singled to right field to put runners on first and second base. Krumwiede and Coplea stole third and second base, respectively, before Krumwiede crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

After Eshleman walked and stole second base, Cooper Johnson grounded out to send Coplea home and advance Eshleman to third base. Zenner then singled to center field send to Eshleman acorss home plate.

Denault was hit by a pitch before Luis Rodriguez walked to load the bases. Jaxson Coplea singled on a line drive to right field to send Zenner and Denault home.

Krumwiede then hit a ground-ball single ot center field to send Rodriguez and Jaxson Coplea across home plate.

“The two-strike hitting and the situational hitting was just excellent," Rick Johnson said. "We got some bunts down when we needed it, so it was a great team effort.”

Through the first three innings, Fitton struck out six batters in a shutout effort. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Tri-Valley scored three runs.

Manint hit a leadoff single before Drew Rudinsky and Mangina each walked to load the bases. Isaac Vance then hit a line-drive base hit to right field to send Manint across home plate.

Kevin O'Donnell then drew a bases-loaded walk to send Rudinsky home before Fitton was relieved on the mound by Eshleman.

Fitton finished his outing with six strikeouts and four walks while allowing three runs on three hits through three innings and 77 pitches.

Eshleman threw 30 pitches through two innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out one batter and walking two.

He struck out Zac Simon before Mangina scored Tri-Valley's third run via a bases-loaded walk by Hunter Merritt. Weichman flied out to center field to end the fourth inning.

After PBL scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning, the Vikings were shut out in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the 10-run rule.

Keegan Behary walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth for Tri-Valley before Jacob Huls singled to right field. Mangina and Vance each grounded into a fielder's choice before O'Donnell grounded out to end the game.

“I would have liked it if Luke finished that out, but we're not going to stretch him out at this point in the season," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Cooper Johnson led off the top of the fifth inning with a walk for the Panthers before Zenner and Denault each got on base via walk to load the bases.

After Johnson scored on a wild pitch, Tyler Adkins then drew another walk to load the bases once again.

Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk to send Zenner home before Jaxson Coplea hit an infield single to send Denault across home plate. Krumwiede then grounded out to send another run across home plate before Dalton Coplea walked to load the bases and Eshleman grounded into a fielder's choice to send PBL's 16th run home.

At the game's end, the Panthers produced nine hits -- all singles -- and 12 walks at the plate.

Zenner finished the game hitting 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Jaxson Coplea hit 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Krumwiede (1-for-3) drove in three runs and scored another and Fitton went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

“I was really pleased with us not trying to do too much at the plate and doing what we had to do to survive today," Johnson said.

PBL 16, Tri-Valley 3

PBL 202 75 -- 16 9 1

TV 000 30 -- 3 4 2

W -- Luke Fitton, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. L -- Drew Rudinsky, IP, 3 H, 5 ER, K, 3 BB.

PBL (2-0) -- Dalton Coplea 1-3, R, 2 BB. Cole Eshleman 1-3, RBI, R, 2 BB. Cooper Johnson 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Andrew Zenner 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Kaleb Denault 2 R. Luke Fitton 1-3, 2 RBIs. Tyler Adkins R. Luis Rodriguez RBI, 2 R. Jaxson Coplea 2-4, 3 RBIs, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, 3 RBIs, R.

Tri-Valley (4-2) -- Austin Weichman 1-3. Matthew Manint 1-2, R. Drew Rudinsky R. Jacob Huls 1-1. Isaac Vance 1-3, RBI. Kevin O'Donnell RBI, 2 BB.