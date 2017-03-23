PBL baseball starts season with 18-7 win over Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team started its season with an 18-7 win Wednesday over Heyworth.

The Panthers started the game with a 10-0 lead after the first inning.

Dalton Coplea and Cole Eshleman each singled to lead off the inning before Cooper Johnson walked to lead the bases and Andrew Zenner hit an RBI single to right field to send Coplea across home plate.

Kaleb Denault then doubled to center field to send Johnson home before Luke Fitton singled to center field to send Zenner across home plate.

Luis Rodriguez then walked to load the bases before Jaxson Coplea and Keaton Krumwiede each walked to move a runner across home plate. Eshleman then hit a two-out base hit to left field to send Rodriguez home.

Johnson singled to left field to send Jaxson Coplea across home plate Zenner sent a line drive to center field to send Krumwiede across home plate. Eshleman then scored on a wild pitch and Johnson crossed home plate on a passed ball to extend PBL's lead to 10-0.

In the second inning, Dalton Coplea singled and Eshleman walked before Johnson hit into a fielder's choice to advance Coplea to third base. Zenner then hit a one-out groundout to send Coplea across home plate.

After Heyworth scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning, PBL countered with three more runs in the top of the fourth.

Jaxson Coplea led off the inning with a single on a line drive to center field and stole second base before Krumwiede advanced hm to third base via a sacrifice bunt.

After Dalton Coplea walked, Eshleman sent Jaxson Coplea across home plate with a double on a line drive to left field.

Johnson then singled to center field to send Dalton Coplea and Eshleman home.

The Panthers scored four more runs in the fifth inning.

After Rodriguez and Jaxson Coplea each walked with one out and Dalton Coplea got on base via a two-out walk to load the bases, Eshleman sent Rodriguez home with a bases-loaded walk and Johnson got hit by a pitch to send Jaxson Coplea across home plate.

Dalton Coplea scored on a error on a hard ground ball hit by Zenner before Denault walked with the bases loaded to send Eshleman home.

Eshleman finished the game hitting 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored while Johnson (2-for-3) and Zenner (2-for-5) each drove in three runs as well. Dalton Coplea hit 2-for-4 with four runs scored while Kaleb Denault double and drove in two runs and Jaxson Coplea scored three runs and drove in another.

The Panthers used five pitchers on the mound as Johnson picked up the win. Johnson allowed five runs on four hits and five walks in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Eshleman allowed one hit and no runs in two-thirds of an inning while Kaleb Denault allowed one hit and one walk and struck out tw obatters in one inning and Tyler Adkins allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks in one inning.

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity team won 2-0 Wednesday over Eureka.

PBL 18, Heyworth 7

PBL (10)01 34 -- 18 12 2

HEY 004 02 -- 7 7 2

W -- Cooper Johnson, 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. L -- Brooks, 5 IP, 12 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 3 K, 11 BB.

PBL -- Dalton Coplea 2-4, 4 R, 2 BB. Cole Eshleman 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Cooper Johnson 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB. Andrew Zenner 2-5, 3 RBIs, R. Kaleb Denault 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R, BB. Luke Fitton 1-5, RBI, R. Luis Rodriguez 2 R, 2 BB. Jaxson Coplea 1-1, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Keaton Krumwiede RBI, R.

HEY -- Wurmnest RBI, R. Brooks 1-3, R. Schultz 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. P. Mayfield RBI. G. Martens 1-3, RBI, R. Cox 2 BB. L. Mayfield R. Gr. Martens 2-2, RBI, R. Holland 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB.