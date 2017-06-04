GCMS baseball defeats Dwight 15-7

DWIGHT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team picked up its first win of the season via 15-7 score Thursday over Dwight.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Logan Davis hit a leadoff single to center field before Nathan Garard doubled to right field to send Davis across home plate.

In the second inning, GCMS broke a 1-1 tie with a go-ahead run as Tyler Walker singled on a fly ball to right field before swiping second and third base and crossing home plate on a Tucker Cribbett sacrifice fly.

After Dwight took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning, the Falcons (1-3-1) responded with a six-run fourth inning.

Kyle Freehill led off hte inning with a walk before Mike Lewis grounded into a fielder's choice. With two outs, Alec Johnson singled on a line drive to left field to send the tying run across home plate.

Layne Harden walked before Walker sent him and Johnson home with a triple to right field. Walker crossed home plate as Davis hit a line drive and reached on an error in the next at-bat.

Cribbett sent Davis home with a line-drive base hit to left field before Garard singled to center field to send Cribbett across home plate.

After Dwight narrowed its deficit to 8-7 with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and three more in the fifth, GCMS added five runs to its lead in the sixth inning.

Harden walked and stole second before Davis hit a one-out single to put runners on the corners. After Cribbett walked to load the bases, Garard grounded into a fielder's choice that resulted in Harden and Davis both crossing home plate.

Lewis was hit by a pitch to load the bases again for the Falcons before Nick Tabor singled to right field to send Garard and Freehill across home plate.

Josh Nuss then crossed home plate on a Dwight error.

In the top of the seventh inning, GCMS added two more runs as Harden walked and Walker was hit by a pitch before Davis sent both runners home with a double to left field.

Davis finished the game hitting 3-for-5 while Walker went 2-for-3 and Garard went 2-for-4.

Cribbett was the winning pitcher for GCMS, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on two hits while striking out three batters and walking five through three innings pitched.

Pitching four innings in relief, Davis struck out six batters and walked three while giving up three runs on five hits.

GCMS 15, Dwight 7

GCMS 101 605 2 -- 15 10 0

DWI 012 130 0 -- 7 7 3

W -- Tucker Cribbett, 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB. L -- Frazier, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 2 BB.

GCMS -- Logan Davis 3-5, 2B, RBI, 4 R. Tucker Cribbett 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Garard 2-4, 2B, 5 RBIs, R. Kyle Freehill R, 2 BB. Nick Tabor 1-4, 2 RBIs. Alec Johnson 1-4, RBI, R. Layne Harden 3 R. Tyler Walker 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R.

DWI -- Holm 1-2, R. Graham 1-3. Schultz RBI. Graham 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Branz R, 2 BB. Widman 2-3, RBI, R. Johnson R. Frazier 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, R.